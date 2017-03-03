Saturday’s NCHSAA high school basketball regional championship pairings

BOYS
CLASS 4A WEST
(at UNC-Greensboro)
Butler (30-0) vs. Southwest Guilford (26-3), 6
CLASS 4A EAST
(at Fayetteville State)
Raleigh Leesville Road (21-9) vs. Winterville South Central (27-1), 2
CLASS 3A WEST
(at UNC-Greensboro)
Morganton Freedom (28-2) vs. Cox Mill (25-6), noon
CLASS 3A EAST
(at Fayetteville State)
Eastern Guilford (28-3) vs. Northern Guilford (19-9), 6
CLASS 2A WEST
(at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)
Forest Hills (26-4) vs. North Surry (26-4), noon
CLASS 2A EAST
(at Fayetteville State)
Greene Central (26-1) vs. Jacksonville Northside (28-0), noon
CLASS 1A WEST
(at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)
Mount Airy (25-6) vs. Lincoln Charter (28-4), 6
CLASS 1A EAST
(at Methodist College, Fayetteville)
Williamston Riverside (24-3) vs. Durham Kestrel Heights Charter (30-1), noon
GIRLS
CLASS 4A WEST
(at UNC-Greensboro)
Mallard Creek (29-0) vs. Northwest Guilford (28-2), 4
CLASS 4A EAST
(at Methodist College, Fayetteville)
Southeast Raleigh (31-0) vs. Raleigh Millbrook (28-3), 6
CLASS 3A WEST
(at UNC-Greensboro)
Morganton Freedom (29-1) vs. Hickory Ridge (30-0), 2
CLASS 3A EAST
(at Fayetteville State)
Jacksonville (29-1) vs. Northern Guilford (29-1), 4
CLASS 2A WEST
(at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)
East Burke (27-3) vs. North Surry (25-5), 2
CLASS 2A EAST
(at Methodist College, Fayetteville)
Bartlett Yancey (24-6) vs. Clinton (28-2), 4
CLASS 1A WEST
(at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)
Mount Airy (28-2) vs. Avery County (24-7), 4
CLASS 1A EAST
(at Methodist College, Fayetteville)
Pamlico County (28-3) vs. Roxboro Community Charter (28-3), 2
