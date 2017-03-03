High School Basketball Gameday 03.04.17

At UNC-Greensboro
4A Boys -- Butler (30-0) vs. Southwest Guilford (26-3), 6 p.m.: Butler is looking for its first state championship appearance. SWG is led by the Langley Bros. (sophomores Keyshaun and Kobe, committed to Virginia Tech; senior Kam signed to N.C. A&T).
4A Girls -- Mallard Creek girls (29-0) vs. Northwest Guilford (28-2), 4 p.m.: Mallard Creek has never made a state title appearance. To get there, the Mavericks must overcome a Northwest team that’s won 24 straight games and has two 6-4 post players. Mallard Creek’s tallest girls? They’re 5-11.
3A Boys -- Cox Mill (25-6) vs. Morganton Freedom (28-2), noon: Freedom has won 12 straight games and hunts its fourth state title and its first championship appearance since 2014. Cox Mill tries to reach its first state final.
3A Girls -- Hickory Ridge girls (30-0) vs. Morganton Freedom (29-1), 2: Freedom has won five state titles in seven appearances and beat Northern Guilford in the 2016 final to finish 32-0. Hickory Ridge has never been to the championship and must end Freedom’s 29-game win streak to get there.
At Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
2A Boys -- Forest Hills (26-4) vs. North Surry (26-4), noon: Forest Hills is in the state semifinals thanks to a 40-point, 11-rebound quarterfinal effort from Nas Tyson to eliminate previously unbeaten East Rutherford. North hunts a sixth state title appearance, its first since 1989.
2A Girls -- East Burke (27-3) vs. North Surry (25-5), 2: East Burke is the only team to beat 3A semifinalist Freedom and will try to reach its first state final, led by Samantha Coble and Kieran Smith. North has won 21 straight games and seeks its first championship appearance, too.
1A Boys -- Lincoln Charter (28-4) vs. Mount Airy (25-6), 6: An eighth straight win would send Lincoln Charter to its first state title game. Mount Airy seeks its eighth title appearance and first in 14 years.
