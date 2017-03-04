High School Sports

March 4, 2017 6:16 PM

Saturday’s NCHSAA regional basketball final results, state final pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Boys

CLASS 4A WEST (at UNCGreensboro)

Butler (30-0) vs. Southwest Guilford (26-3), 6

CLASS 4A EAST (at Fayetteville State)

Raleigh Leesville Road 44, South Central 43

Saturday’s state final: Raleigh Leesville Road (22-9) vs. Butler/SW Guilford

CLASS 3A WEST (at UNC-Greensboro)

Cox Mill 64, Freedom 52

CLASS 3A EAST (at Fayetteville State)

Eastern Guilford (28-3) vs. Northern Guilford (19-9), 6

Saturday’s state final: Cox Mill (25-6) vs. Eastern/Northern

CLASS 2A WEST (at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

North Surry 83, Forest Hills 73

CLASS 2A EAST (at Fayetteville State)

Jacksonville Northside 72, Greene Central 47

Saturday’s state final: Jacksonville Northside vs. North Surry (27-4)

CLASS 1A WEST (at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

Mount Airy (25-6) vs. Lincoln Charter (28-4), 6

CLASS 1A EAST (at Methodist College, Fayetteville)

Kestrel Heights Charter 63, Riverside 53

Saturday’s state final: Durham Kestrel Heights Charter (30-1) vs. Mount Airy/Lincoln Charter

Girls

CLASS 4A WEST (at UNC Greensboro)

Northwest Guilford 59, Mallard Creek 58

CLASS 4A EAST (at Methodist College, Fayetteville)

Southeast Raleigh (31-0) vs. Raleigh Millbrook (28-3), 6

Saturday’s state final: Northwest Guilford (29-2) vs. SE Raleigh/Millbrook

CLASS 3A WEST (at UNC Greensboro)

Hickory Ridge 55, Morganton Freedom 42

CLASS 3A EAST (at Fayetteville State)

Northern Guilford 42, Jacksonville 37

Saturday’s state final: Hickory Ridge (31-0) vs. Northern Guilford (30-1)

CLASS 2A WEST (at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

North Surry 53, East Burke 52

CLASS 2A EAST (at Methodist College, Fayetteville)

Clinton 68, Bartlett Yancey 58

Saturday’s state final: North Surry (26-5) vs. Clinton (29-2)

CLASS 1A WEST (at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

Mount Airy 49, Avery County 38

CLASS 1A EAST (at Methodist College, Fayetteville)

Pamlico County 59, Roxboro Community Charter 47

Saturday’s state final: Pamlico County (29-3) vs. Mt Airy (29-2)

