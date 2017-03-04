Saturday’s NCHSAA regional basketball final results, state final pairings

Boys
CLASS 4A WEST (at UNCGreensboro)
Butler (30-0) vs. Southwest Guilford (26-3), 6
CLASS 4A EAST (at Fayetteville State)
Raleigh Leesville Road 44, South Central 43
Saturday’s state final: Raleigh Leesville Road (22-9) vs. Butler/SW Guilford
CLASS 3A WEST (at UNC-Greensboro)
Cox Mill 64, Freedom 52
CLASS 3A EAST (at Fayetteville State)
Eastern Guilford (28-3) vs. Northern Guilford (19-9), 6
Saturday’s state final: Cox Mill (25-6) vs. Eastern/Northern
CLASS 2A WEST (at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)
North Surry 83, Forest Hills 73
CLASS 2A EAST (at Fayetteville State)
Jacksonville Northside 72, Greene Central 47
Saturday’s state final: Jacksonville Northside vs. North Surry (27-4)
CLASS 1A WEST (at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)
Mount Airy (25-6) vs. Lincoln Charter (28-4), 6
CLASS 1A EAST (at Methodist College, Fayetteville)
Kestrel Heights Charter 63, Riverside 53
Saturday’s state final: Durham Kestrel Heights Charter (30-1) vs. Mount Airy/Lincoln Charter
Girls
CLASS 4A WEST (at UNC Greensboro)
Northwest Guilford 59, Mallard Creek 58
CLASS 4A EAST (at Methodist College, Fayetteville)
Southeast Raleigh (31-0) vs. Raleigh Millbrook (28-3), 6
Saturday’s state final: Northwest Guilford (29-2) vs. SE Raleigh/Millbrook
CLASS 3A WEST (at UNC Greensboro)
Hickory Ridge 55, Morganton Freedom 42
CLASS 3A EAST (at Fayetteville State)
Northern Guilford 42, Jacksonville 37
Saturday’s state final: Hickory Ridge (31-0) vs. Northern Guilford (30-1)
CLASS 2A WEST (at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)
North Surry 53, East Burke 52
CLASS 2A EAST (at Methodist College, Fayetteville)
Clinton 68, Bartlett Yancey 58
Saturday’s state final: North Surry (26-5) vs. Clinton (29-2)
CLASS 1A WEST (at Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)
Mount Airy 49, Avery County 38
CLASS 1A EAST (at Methodist College, Fayetteville)
Pamlico County 59, Roxboro Community Charter 47
Saturday’s state final: Pamlico County (29-3) vs. Mt Airy (29-2)
