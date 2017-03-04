Gallery: Southwest Guilford 61, Butler 58

Southwest Guilford's Brandon Lamberth celebrates teammate Cooper Cunningham's game winning three-point basket against the Butler Bulldogs during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Southwest Guilford's Cooper Cunningham, left, releases the game winning three-point basket against the Butler Bulldogs during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Southwest Guilford's Cooper Cunningham, right, and the team bench celebrate Cunningham's game winning three-point basket against the Butler Bulldogs during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Butler Bulldogs Chase Morrisette walks off the court dejected after his three-point attempt missed at the buzzer during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game action against Southwest Guilford on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Southwest Guilford celebrates their victory over the Butler Bulldogs during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Butler Bulldogs Tarique Stowe drives to the basket for a shot attempt against Southwest Guilford in the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Butler Bulldogs Omega Stitt, right, drives to the basket against Southwest Guilford's Kobe Langley, right, during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Butler Bulldogs D.J. Little, right, fights to get a shot off in the lane over Southwest Guilford's Kobe Langley, left, during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Butler Bulldogs Jah'Lil Carter, center, waits to attempt a shot as Southwest Guilford defenders fly by during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Butler Bulldogs Jah'Lil Carter releases a shot over Southwest Guilford's Jalen Snipes during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Butler Bulldogs Gerrale Gates, right, fights to regain control of a loose ball with Southwest Guilford's Cooper Cunningham, left, during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
Butler Bulldogs Chase Morrisette covers his head as he walks off the court dejected after his three-point attempt missed at the buzzer during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game action against Southwest Guilford on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
The Butler Bulldogs walk back to their bench dejected following their loss to Southwest Guilford in the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Southwest Guilford defeated Butler 61-58.
