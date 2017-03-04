GALLERY: Northwest Guilford 59, Mallard Creek 58

Mallard Creek's Janay Sanders, left, fights to get her hand on a rebound against Northwest Guilford defenders Sandra Wommack, center and Elizabeth Kitley, right, of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Dazia Lawerence, right, has her shot blocked by Northwest Guilford's Cayla King, left, on a drive to the basket during first half action of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Dazia Lawerence, right, releases a jump shot over the Northwest Guilford defense during first half action of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Emya Price, left, has her shot blocked by Northwest Guilford's Cayla King, right, on a drive to the basket during first half action of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Janay Sanders drives to the basket for two-points against a Northwest Guilford defender during first half action of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Janay Sanders, left, fights for control of a rebound with Northwest Guilford's Lindsay Gauldin, right, during first half action of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Janae Davis, center, slices between Northwest Guilford's Bria Gibbs, left and Elizabeth Kitley, right, for a shot during second half action of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Dazia Lawerence, right, fights for control of a loose ball with Northwest Guilford's Cayla King, left during second half action of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Ahlana Smith center, fights to gain control of a rebound with Northwest Guilford's Cayla King, left, during second half action in the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Looking on at right is Northwest Guilford's Sandra Wommack. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Janae Davis, left, fights to get a shot off around Northwest Guilford's Elizabeth Kitley, right, during second half action of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Janay Sanders, center, tries to call her teammates together during late fourth quarter action against Northwest Guilford of the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Ahlana Smith, left, fights to gain control of a loose ball with Northwest Guilford's Sandra Wommack, right, during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek's Karina Mitchell left, runs onto the court to congratulate teammate Ahlana Smith, right, after she hit a key three-pointer against Northwest Guilford during the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
Mallard Creek players react to their loss against Northwest Guilford in the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Northwest Guilford defeated Mallard Creek 59-58.
