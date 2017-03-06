This week’s Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule

Monday, March 6
BASEBALL
Carmel Christian at Davidson Day
East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg
Garinger at West Mecklenburg
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at SouthLake Christian
Lake Norman Christian at Bessemer City
Monroe at Vance
Olympic at Independence
Rocky River at South Stanly
BOYS’ GOLF
Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Latin, Charlotte Country Day, Myers Park, Providence, South Mecklenburg all in Carmel Invitational
Carmel Christian at Davidson Day at NorthStone Country Club
Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cleghorn Golf Club
Berry vs. Harding at Sunset Hills Golf Club East Mecklenburg at Butler
Lake Norman Charter vs. Hunter Huss at Crowders’ Mountain Golf and Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Butler at Sun Valley
Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Country Day at Myers Park
Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant
Covenant Day at Porter Ridge
Weddington at Providence
BOYS’ TENNIS
Ardrey Kell at Weddington
Carmel Christian at Marvin Ridge
East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg
Mooresville at Hopewell
Myers Park at Providence
Nation Ford at Charlotte Country Day
Olympic at Independence
West Charlotte at Harding
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at Cuthbertson
Butler at Sun Valley
Charlotte Catholic at Lake Norman
Hough at South Mecklenburg
Myers Park at Marvin Ridge
Providence at Porter Ridge
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ardrey Kell at Rocky River
Berry at West Charlotte
Butler at Sun Valley
Carmel Christian at Davidson Day
Charlotte Christian at Metrolina Christian
Community School of Davidson at Gray Stone Day
East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg
Garinger at West Mecklenburg
Lake Norman at Hough
Langtree Academy at SouthLake Christian
Monroe at Vance
Olympic at Independence
Providence Day at Wesleyan Christian
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove
Concord at Mallard Creek
East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg
Garinger at West Mecklenburg
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Queens Grant
Fort Mill at Providence Day
Monroe at Vance
Mooresville at Hopewell
Myers Park at Providence
Olympic at Independence
Piedmont at Butler
Rocky River at West Charlotte
Tuesday, March 7
BASEBALL
A.L. Brown at Vance
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg
Butler at Garinger
Carmel Christian at Westminster Catawba
Charlotte Catholic at Berry
Charlotte Christian at Piedmont
Forestview at Lake Norman Charter
Hickory Grove at Porter Ridge
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Mallard Creek at Hopewell
Myers Park at Rocky River
Northside Christian at Central Academy
Olympic at Providence
Providence Day at Metrolina Christian
SouthLake Christian at Covenant Day
South Mecklenburg at Harding
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson
United Faith at Christ the King
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
Westchester Country Day at Charlotte Country Day
BOYS’ GOLF
Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian at Rolling Hills Country Club
Gaston Day vs. Christ the King at Skybrook Golf Club
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic at Ballantyne Country Club
Independence at Porter Ridge at Pine Lake Golf Club
Porter Ridge at Myers Park at Myers Park Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Christian at SouthLake Christian
Christ the King at Jay M. Robinson
Covenant Day at Davidson Day
Cuthbertson at Providence
Fort Mill at Providence Day
Marvin Ridge at Myers Park
Nation Ford at Lake Norman Charter
St. Stephens at Hough
South Mecklenburg at Cox Mill
BOYS’ TENNIS
Berry at Providence
Butler at Myers Park
Charlotte Catholic at Olympic
Cox Mill at Hough
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Lake Norman Charter at North Mecklenburg
Monroe at Queens Grant
Providence Day at Carmel Christian
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Monroe, Sun Valley at Weddington
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Nation Ford at Charlotte Latin
St. Stephens at Hough
GIRLS’ SOCCER
A.L. Brown at Independence
Carmel Christian at Westminster Catawba
Carolina International at Bradford Prep
Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day
Christ the King at Northside Christian
Covenant Day at Marvin Ridge
Hopewell at Sun Valley
Mallard Creek at Weddington
Mooresville at South Mecklenburg
SOFTBALL
A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg
Butler at Garinger
Central Academy at Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Catholic at Berry
Covenant Day at SouthLake Christian
Forestview at Lake Norman Charter
Hickory Grove at Porter Ridge
Hopewell at Hough
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Myers Park at Rocky River
Olympic at Providence
Providence Day at Nation Ford
South Mecklenburg at Harding
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Wednesday, March 8
BASEBALL
Hopewell at Mooresville
Hough at Lake Norman
Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell
Weddington at Mallard Creek
BOYS’ GOLF
Ardrey Kell at Olympic at Palisades Country Club
Lake Norman Charter at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood County Club
Pine Lake Prep vs. Community School of Davidson at Mooresville Golf Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Butler at Porter Ridge
Independence at Sun Valley
Myers Park at Weddington
BOYS’ TENNIS
Charlotte Catholic at Nation Ford
Charlotte Country Day at Wesleyan Christian
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
CISAA Conference Relays at Charlotte Latin
Cuthbertson, Porter Ridge, Independence, East Meck at Butler
Mallard Creek, Olympic, Berry, Rocky River, Piedmont at Harding
North Mecklenburg, A.L. Brown, Comm. School of Davidson, Hough, South Meck at Hopewell
Providence, Myers Park at Marvin Ridge
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Davidson Day (varsity) at Charlotte Country Day (J.V.)
Independence at Sun Valley
Lake Norman Charter at Porter Ridge
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Country Day
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter
East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Olympic at Stuart Cramer
Vance at East Mecklenburg
SOFTBALL
Ardrey Kell at Butler
Charlotte Christian at Wesleyan Christian
Hough at South Iredell
Lake Norman Charter at Charlotte Country Day
Myers Park at Weddington
Queens Grant at Charlotte Latin
Thursday, March 9
BASEBALL
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant Caldwell Academy at Carmel Christian
Christ the King at Statesville Christian
Concord First Assembly at Davidson Day
Covenant Day at Charlotte Catholic
Lake Norman Christian at Sheets Memorial
Victory Christian at Hickory Christian
BOYS’ GOLF
Gaston Christian at Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian at Cowan’s Ford Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Butler at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Catholic at Mandeville (LA)
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman Charter at J.L. Mann
Providence at Ardrey Kell
Providence Day at Cox Mill
BOYS’ TENNIS
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg
Harding at Berry
Independence at Garinger
Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day
North Mecklenburg at Cox Mill
North Stanly at Queens Grant
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Rocky River at Butler
Statesville Christian at Charlotte Latin
University Christian at Carmel Christian
West Mecklenburg at Olympic
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Anson County, Central Academy, Ashbrook at Forest Hills , Lake Norman Charter at Forestview
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Cuthbertson at Weddington
Lake Norman at Hickory
Lake Norman Charter at St. Stephens
South Mecklenburg at Butler
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Latin in Queen City Showcase
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant
Christ the King at Statesville Christian
Concord First Assembly at Davidson Day
Covenant Classical at Grace Academy
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic in Queen City Showcase
Fort Mill vs. Cox Mill at Providence Day in Queen City Showcase, 5
Hickory Grove at Charlotte Christian
Myers Park at Providence Day in Queen City Showcase, 7
North Mecklenburg at Mount Tabor
Northside Christian at Carolina Christian
South Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
South Point at Olympic
Weddington at Covenant Day
SOFTBALL
Concord First Assembly at Covenant Day
Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant
Hickory Grove at South Stanly
Mallard Creek at Glenn
Providence Day at Charlotte Catholic
South Mecklenburg at Marvin Ridge
Sun Valley at Charlotte Country Day
Friday, March 10
BASEBALL
Ardrey Kell at Olympic
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Carolina Royals at Hickory Grove
Charlotte Catholic at Harding
Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter
East Mecklenburg at Butler
High Point Christian at Charlotte Christian
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston
Mountain Island Charter at Davidson Day
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
Northside Christian at Faith Christian in Patriot Invitational in Rocky Mount
North Hills Christian at United Faith
North Raleigh Christian at Providence Day
Porter Ridge at Independence
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Queens Grant at Covenant Day
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day
Rocky River at Garinger
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
Triad Christian at Lake Norman Christian
Vance at A.L. Brown
Wake Christian at Charlotte Latin
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Catholic at Jesuit New Orleans High School (LA)
Charlotte Christian vs. Durham Academy in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons
Charlotte Country Day at Greensboro Day in King of Spring Tournament
Charlotte Latin vs. Ravenscroft in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons
Cuthbertson at Sun Valley
Davidson Day at Cannon School
Independence at St. Stephens
Kiski School (PA) vs. Lake Norman in King of Spring Tournament at Durham Co. Stadium Weddington at Northwest Guilford
BOYS’ TENNIS
Covenant Day at Durham Academy
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Northside Christian at Mount Pleasant
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Butler at Clover
Charlotte Catholic vs. Pope (GA) in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons
Cuthbertson at Sun Valley
Independence at St. Stephens
Myers Park vs. Durham Academy in King of Spring Tournament at UNC Navy Field Ravenscroft at Providence Day
GIRLS’ SOCCER
A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft
Christ the King at Queens Grant
East Mecklenburg at Olympic
Hopewell at Hough
Independence at Parkwood
Lake Norman Charter at Central Academy
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Piedmont Charter at Northside Christian
Porter Ridge at Charlotte Christian
Vance at Garinger
SOFTBALL
A.L. Brown at Vance
Ardrey Kell at Olympic
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Catholic at Harding
Charlotte Christian at Wake Christian
Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian
Cuthbertson at Providence Day
East Mecklenburg at Butler
Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston
Mallard Creek at Hopewell
Porter Ridge at Independence
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Rocky River at Garinger
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
Saturday, March 11
BASEBALL
Alexander Central at Providence
Butler at Scotland
Charlotte Christian at A.C. Flora
Hickory Grove at High Point Christian
North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 11 a.m. North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Latin, 3
Northside Christian at Harrells Christian at Patriot Invitational in Rocky Mount
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin, 11 a.m.
Ravenscroft at Providence Day, 3
Union Academy at Queens Grant Wake Christian at Providence Day, 11 a.m. Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 3
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Christian vs. Ravenscroft in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons
Charlotte Country Day at Hill Acad. (Ontario) in King of Spring Tournament at Cedar Falls Park
Charlotte Latin vs. Cape Henry Collegiate in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons
East Chapel Hill vs. Lake Norman in King of Spring Tournament at Cedar Falls Park
Forsyth Country Day at SouthLake Christian
Fort Mill at Marvin Ridge
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Weddington Invitational (Multiple teams)
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Catholic vs. Norfolk Acad. (VA) in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons
Forsyth Country Day at SouthLake Christian
Myers Park vs. St. Catherines (VA) in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ardrey Kell vs. Providence Day at Charlotte Latin in Queen City Showcase, 5
Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Latin in Queen City Showcase, 7
High Point Christian at Covenant Day
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Christian at North Raleigh Christian, 11 a.m.
Union Academy at Queens Grant
