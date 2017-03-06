High School Sports

This week's Mecklenburg County spring sports schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Monday, March 6

BASEBALL

Carmel Christian at Davidson Day

East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg

Garinger at West Mecklenburg

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at SouthLake Christian

Lake Norman Christian at Bessemer City

Monroe at Vance

Olympic at Independence

Rocky River at South Stanly

BOYS’ GOLF

Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Latin, Charlotte Country Day, Myers Park, Providence, South Mecklenburg all in Carmel Invitational

Carmel Christian at Davidson Day at NorthStone Country Club

Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cleghorn Golf Club

Berry vs. Harding at Sunset Hills Golf Club East Mecklenburg at Butler

Lake Norman Charter vs. Hunter Huss at Crowders’ Mountain Golf and Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Butler at Sun Valley

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Country Day at Myers Park

Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant

Covenant Day at Porter Ridge

Weddington at Providence

BOYS’ TENNIS

Ardrey Kell at Weddington

Carmel Christian at Marvin Ridge

East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Hopewell

Myers Park at Providence

Nation Ford at Charlotte Country Day

Olympic at Independence

West Charlotte at Harding

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at Cuthbertson

Butler at Sun Valley

Charlotte Catholic at Lake Norman

Hough at South Mecklenburg

Myers Park at Marvin Ridge

Providence at Porter Ridge

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ardrey Kell at Rocky River

Berry at West Charlotte

Butler at Sun Valley

Carmel Christian at Davidson Day

Charlotte Christian at Metrolina Christian

Community School of Davidson at Gray Stone Day

East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg

Garinger at West Mecklenburg

Lake Norman at Hough

Langtree Academy at SouthLake Christian

Monroe at Vance

Olympic at Independence

Providence Day at Wesleyan Christian

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove

Concord at Mallard Creek

East Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg

Garinger at West Mecklenburg

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Queens Grant

Fort Mill at Providence Day

Monroe at Vance

Mooresville at Hopewell

Myers Park at Providence

Olympic at Independence

Piedmont at Butler

Rocky River at West Charlotte

Tuesday, March 7

BASEBALL

A.L. Brown at Vance

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg

Butler at Garinger

Carmel Christian at Westminster Catawba

Charlotte Catholic at Berry

Charlotte Christian at Piedmont

Forestview at Lake Norman Charter

Hickory Grove at Porter Ridge

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Mallard Creek at Hopewell

Myers Park at Rocky River

Northside Christian at Central Academy

Olympic at Providence

Providence Day at Metrolina Christian

SouthLake Christian at Covenant Day

South Mecklenburg at Harding

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson

United Faith at Christ the King

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

Westchester Country Day at Charlotte Country Day

BOYS’ GOLF

Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian at Rolling Hills Country Club

Gaston Day vs. Christ the King at Skybrook Golf Club

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic at Ballantyne Country Club

Independence at Porter Ridge at Pine Lake Golf Club

Porter Ridge at Myers Park at Myers Park Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Christian at SouthLake Christian

Christ the King at Jay M. Robinson

Covenant Day at Davidson Day

Cuthbertson at Providence

Fort Mill at Providence Day

Marvin Ridge at Myers Park

Nation Ford at Lake Norman Charter

St. Stephens at Hough

South Mecklenburg at Cox Mill

BOYS’ TENNIS

Berry at Providence

Butler at Myers Park

Charlotte Catholic at Olympic

Cox Mill at Hough

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Lake Norman Charter at North Mecklenburg

Monroe at Queens Grant

Providence Day at Carmel Christian

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Community School of Davidson

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Monroe, Sun Valley at Weddington

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Nation Ford at Charlotte Latin

St. Stephens at Hough

GIRLS’ SOCCER

A.L. Brown at Independence

Carmel Christian at Westminster Catawba

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day

Christ the King at Northside Christian

Covenant Day at Marvin Ridge

Hopewell at Sun Valley

Mallard Creek at Weddington

Mooresville at South Mecklenburg

SOFTBALL

A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg

Butler at Garinger

Central Academy at Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Catholic at Berry

Covenant Day at SouthLake Christian

Forestview at Lake Norman Charter

Hickory Grove at Porter Ridge

Hopewell at Hough

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Myers Park at Rocky River

Olympic at Providence

Providence Day at Nation Ford

South Mecklenburg at Harding

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

　

Wednesday, March 8

BASEBALL

Hopewell at Mooresville

Hough at Lake Norman

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell

Weddington at Mallard Creek

BOYS’ GOLF

Ardrey Kell at Olympic at Palisades Country Club

Lake Norman Charter at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood County Club

Pine Lake Prep vs. Community School of Davidson at Mooresville Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Butler at Porter Ridge

Independence at Sun Valley

Myers Park at Weddington

BOYS’ TENNIS

Charlotte Catholic at Nation Ford

Charlotte Country Day at Wesleyan Christian

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

CISAA Conference Relays at Charlotte Latin

Cuthbertson, Porter Ridge, Independence, East Meck at Butler

Mallard Creek, Olympic, Berry, Rocky River, Piedmont at Harding

North Mecklenburg, A.L. Brown, Comm. School of Davidson, Hough, South Meck at Hopewell

Providence, Myers Park at Marvin Ridge

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Davidson Day (varsity) at Charlotte Country Day (J.V.)

Independence at Sun Valley

Lake Norman Charter at Porter Ridge

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Country Day

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter

East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Olympic at Stuart Cramer

Vance at East Mecklenburg

SOFTBALL

Ardrey Kell at Butler

Charlotte Christian at Wesleyan Christian

Hough at South Iredell

Lake Norman Charter at Charlotte Country Day

Myers Park at Weddington

Queens Grant at Charlotte Latin

　

Thursday, March 9

BASEBALL

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant Caldwell Academy at Carmel Christian

Christ the King at Statesville Christian

Concord First Assembly at Davidson Day

Covenant Day at Charlotte Catholic

Lake Norman Christian at Sheets Memorial

Victory Christian at Hickory Christian

BOYS’ GOLF

Gaston Christian at Providence Day at Cedarwood Country Club

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian at Cowan’s Ford Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Butler at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic at Mandeville (LA)

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman Charter at J.L. Mann

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Providence Day at Cox Mill

BOYS’ TENNIS

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Harding at Berry

Independence at Garinger

Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day

North Mecklenburg at Cox Mill

North Stanly at Queens Grant

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Rocky River at Butler

Statesville Christian at Charlotte Latin

University Christian at Carmel Christian

West Mecklenburg at Olympic

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Anson County, Central Academy, Ashbrook at Forest Hills , Lake Norman Charter at Forestview

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Cuthbertson at Weddington

Lake Norman at Hickory

Lake Norman Charter at St. Stephens

South Mecklenburg at Butler

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Latin in Queen City Showcase

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant

Christ the King at Statesville Christian

Concord First Assembly at Davidson Day

Covenant Classical at Grace Academy

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic in Queen City Showcase

Fort Mill vs. Cox Mill at Providence Day in Queen City Showcase, 5

Hickory Grove at Charlotte Christian

Myers Park at Providence Day in Queen City Showcase, 7

North Mecklenburg at Mount Tabor

Northside Christian at Carolina Christian

South Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

South Point at Olympic

Weddington at Covenant Day

SOFTBALL

Concord First Assembly at Covenant Day

Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant

Hickory Grove at South Stanly

Mallard Creek at Glenn

Providence Day at Charlotte Catholic

South Mecklenburg at Marvin Ridge

Sun Valley at Charlotte Country Day

Friday, March 10

BASEBALL

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

Berry at South Mecklenburg

Carolina Royals at Hickory Grove

Charlotte Catholic at Harding

Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter

East Mecklenburg at Butler

High Point Christian at Charlotte Christian

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston

Mountain Island Charter at Davidson Day

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

Northside Christian at Faith Christian in Patriot Invitational in Rocky Mount

North Hills Christian at United Faith

North Raleigh Christian at Providence Day

Porter Ridge at Independence

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Queens Grant at Covenant Day

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Country Day

Rocky River at Garinger

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

Triad Christian at Lake Norman Christian

Vance at A.L. Brown

Wake Christian at Charlotte Latin

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Catholic at Jesuit New Orleans High School (LA)

Charlotte Christian vs. Durham Academy in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons

Charlotte Country Day at Greensboro Day in King of Spring Tournament

Charlotte Latin vs. Ravenscroft in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

Davidson Day at Cannon School

Independence at St. Stephens

Kiski School (PA) vs. Lake Norman in King of Spring Tournament at Durham Co. Stadium Weddington at Northwest Guilford

BOYS’ TENNIS

Covenant Day at Durham Academy

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Northside Christian at Mount Pleasant

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Butler at Clover

Charlotte Catholic vs. Pope (GA) in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

Independence at St. Stephens

Myers Park vs. Durham Academy in King of Spring Tournament at UNC Navy Field Ravenscroft at Providence Day

GIRLS’ SOCCER

A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft

Christ the King at Queens Grant

East Mecklenburg at Olympic

Hopewell at Hough

Independence at Parkwood

Lake Norman Charter at Central Academy

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Piedmont Charter at Northside Christian

Porter Ridge at Charlotte Christian

Vance at Garinger

SOFTBALL

A.L. Brown at Vance

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

Berry at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic at Harding

Charlotte Christian at Wake Christian

Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian

Cuthbertson at Providence Day

East Mecklenburg at Butler

Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston

Mallard Creek at Hopewell

Porter Ridge at Independence

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Rocky River at Garinger

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

　

Saturday, March 11

BASEBALL

Alexander Central at Providence

Butler at Scotland

Charlotte Christian at A.C. Flora

Hickory Grove at High Point Christian

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 11 a.m. North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Latin, 3

Northside Christian at Harrells Christian at Patriot Invitational in Rocky Mount

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin, 11 a.m.

Ravenscroft at Providence Day, 3

Union Academy at Queens Grant Wake Christian at Providence Day, 11 a.m. Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 3

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Christian vs. Ravenscroft in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons

Charlotte Country Day at Hill Acad. (Ontario) in King of Spring Tournament at Cedar Falls Park

Charlotte Latin vs. Cape Henry Collegiate in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons

East Chapel Hill vs. Lake Norman in King of Spring Tournament at Cedar Falls Park

Forsyth Country Day at SouthLake Christian

Fort Mill at Marvin Ridge

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Weddington Invitational (Multiple teams)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Catholic vs. Norfolk Acad. (VA) in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons

Forsyth Country Day at SouthLake Christian

Myers Park vs. St. Catherines (VA) in King of Spring Tournament at Cardinal Gibbons

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ardrey Kell vs. Providence Day at Charlotte Latin in Queen City Showcase, 5

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Latin in Queen City Showcase, 7

High Point Christian at Covenant Day

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Christian at North Raleigh Christian, 11 a.m.

Union Academy at Queens Grant

