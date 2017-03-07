Gallery: Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays

Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays, center, is hugged by family and friends following the team's game against Weddington on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays, center/right, watches the movement of the ball during the team's game against Weddington on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays, left/center, watches the movement of the ball during the team's game against Weddington on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays during the team's game against Weddington on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays, center, is tapped on the helmet by a teammate during the team's game against Weddington on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays listens with his teammates to coach Kevin Gowin during half time of the team's game against Weddington on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays, facing camera, hugs Weddington lacrosse head coach Erik Gundersen, back to camera, following the team's game on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
Providence lacrosse fans greet goalie Noah Hays, back to camera, following the team's game on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Providence High School. Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and has been playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer has returned.
