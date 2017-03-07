High School Sports

March 7, 2017 7:31 PM

MECKA all-conference boys, girls basketball, wrestling teams announced

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

MECKA All-Conference Basketball Teams

Boys

Jordan Campbell – Mallard Creek

Eric Reed – Mallard Creek

Justin Freeman – Vance

Patrick Williams – West Charlotte

Marcus Talley – West Charlotte

Melvin Huntley – West Charlotte

Isayah Johnson – West Charlotte

Ben Topp – Hough

Tristan Maxwell – North Mecklenburg

Terrell Sherman – North Mecklenburg

Jae’Lyn Withers – North Mecklenburg

Vaud Worthy – North Mecklenburg

Mark Sherrill – Hopewell

Zack Dixon – Hopewell

Coach of the Year – Jon Hancock – Mallard Creek

Player of the Year – Cameron Hamilton – Vance

Girls

Tykema Nesbit – West Charlotte

Monell Dunlap – North Mecklenburg

Ahlana Smith – Mallard Creek

Janay Sanders – Mallard Creek

Janae Davis – Mallard Creek

Dazia Lawrence – Mallard Creek

Kelsie Ruff-Mills – Hopewell

Erin Thames – Hopewell

Micheala Gibbons – Hopewell

Lauren Stokes – Hough

Renee Alquiza – Hough

Gabby Gianikos – Hough

Shemya Stanback – AL Brown

Keyanna Morgan – Vance

Coach of the Year – CJ Johnson – Mallard Creek

Player of the Year – Dynasty Heyward – North Mecklenburg

Wrestling

106

David Ready – Hopewell

Indiya Bush-Long – Mallard Creek

113

Sam Westmoreland – Hough

Tadele Getachew – Mallard Creek

120

Esco Walker – Hopewell

Nick Pepe – Hough

126

Caleb Kreitter – Hough

Milton Jackson – Mallard Creek

132

Nolan Edens – Hopewell

Carson Pervier – Hough

138

Jordan McKinney – AL Brown

Sam Russ – Hough

145

Joshua Crihfield – Vance

Daniel Cruz – AL Brown

152

Mitchell Newell – Hough

Haywood Norman – Mallard Creek

160

Isaiah Johnson – AL Brown

Taylor Brown – Hopewell

170

Josh Gilliam – Mallard Creek

Michael Huey – Hopewell

182

Mason Ingram – AL Brown

Jerkoya Patton – West Charlotte

195

Eric Hudson – North Mecklenburg

David Oglesby – West Charlotte

220

Dion Rogers – Vance

Darrius Smith – Mallard Creek

285

Justin Pate – West Charlotte

Connor Newell – Hough

Coach of the Year – Tripp Rogers – Hough

Wrestlers of the Year – Caleb Kreitter (126) – Hough & Isaiah Johnson (160) – AL Brown

