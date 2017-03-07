MECKA all-conference boys, girls basketball, wrestling teams announced

MECKA All-Conference Basketball Teams
Boys
Jordan Campbell – Mallard Creek
Eric Reed – Mallard Creek
Justin Freeman – Vance
Patrick Williams – West Charlotte
Marcus Talley – West Charlotte
Melvin Huntley – West Charlotte
Isayah Johnson – West Charlotte
Ben Topp – Hough
Tristan Maxwell – North Mecklenburg
Terrell Sherman – North Mecklenburg
Jae’Lyn Withers – North Mecklenburg
Vaud Worthy – North Mecklenburg
Mark Sherrill – Hopewell
Zack Dixon – Hopewell
Coach of the Year – Jon Hancock – Mallard Creek
Player of the Year – Cameron Hamilton – Vance
Girls
Tykema Nesbit – West Charlotte
Monell Dunlap – North Mecklenburg
Ahlana Smith – Mallard Creek
Janay Sanders – Mallard Creek
Janae Davis – Mallard Creek
Dazia Lawrence – Mallard Creek
Kelsie Ruff-Mills – Hopewell
Erin Thames – Hopewell
Micheala Gibbons – Hopewell
Lauren Stokes – Hough
Renee Alquiza – Hough
Gabby Gianikos – Hough
Shemya Stanback – AL Brown
Keyanna Morgan – Vance
Coach of the Year – CJ Johnson – Mallard Creek
Player of the Year – Dynasty Heyward – North Mecklenburg
Wrestling
106
David Ready – Hopewell
Indiya Bush-Long – Mallard Creek
113
Sam Westmoreland – Hough
Tadele Getachew – Mallard Creek
120
Esco Walker – Hopewell
Nick Pepe – Hough
126
Caleb Kreitter – Hough
Milton Jackson – Mallard Creek
132
Nolan Edens – Hopewell
Carson Pervier – Hough
138
Jordan McKinney – AL Brown
Sam Russ – Hough
145
Joshua Crihfield – Vance
Daniel Cruz – AL Brown
152
Mitchell Newell – Hough
Haywood Norman – Mallard Creek
160
Isaiah Johnson – AL Brown
Taylor Brown – Hopewell
170
Josh Gilliam – Mallard Creek
Michael Huey – Hopewell
182
Mason Ingram – AL Brown
Jerkoya Patton – West Charlotte
195
Eric Hudson – North Mecklenburg
David Oglesby – West Charlotte
220
Dion Rogers – Vance
Darrius Smith – Mallard Creek
285
Justin Pate – West Charlotte
Connor Newell – Hough
Coach of the Year – Tripp Rogers – Hough
Wrestlers of the Year – Caleb Kreitter (126) – Hough & Isaiah Johnson (160) – AL Brown
