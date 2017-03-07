High School Sports

March 7, 2017 7:45 PM

SoMeck 8 all-conference basketball, wrestling, swimming teams announced

By Langston Wertz Jr.

SoMeck 8 Boys All-Conference Basketball

POY: Bryant Thomas – South Meck HS

Jalen Harris – Olympic HS

David Kasangauay – Ardrey Kell HS

Trey Kloiber – Charlotte Catholic HS

Jaylen McGill – Olympic HS

Jimmy Abate – Charlotte Catholic HS

Dyami Brown – West Meck HS

Paul Hudson – South Meck HS

Maurice Brown – Phillip O’Berry Academy

Jordan Chambers – Olympic HS

Aaron Barker – Olympic HS (awarded posthumously)

COY: Baronton Terry – Olympic HS

SoMeck 8 Girls All-Conference Basketball

POY Deniyah Lutz – AK

Shareka McNeil – Harding

Jordan McLaughlin – Berry

Shameka McNeil – Harding

Loreli Roper – Catholic

A’lea Gilbert – South Meck.

Shariah Gaddy – South Meck.

Zharia Brown – Berry

Ty’She Washington – West Meck.

Journey Muhammad - Ardrey Kell

Coach of Year – Cristie Mitchell – South Meck.

SoMeck 8 All-Conference Wrestling

  • 106 lb. Weight Class:
    • Kyle Sanders (South Meck)
  • 113 lb. Weight Class:
    • Nikoly Dos Santos (Providence)
    • Dajon Reaves (Olympic)
  • 120 lb. Weight Class:
    • Robbie Snyder (Providence)
  • 126 lb. Weight Class:
    • Nigel Williams (West Meck)
  • 132 lb. Weight Class:
    • Jack Albin (Providence)
  • 138 lb. Weight Class:
    • Rafeale Brown (Berry)
    • Clay Spurlin (Ardrey Kell)
  • 145 lb. Weight Class:
    • Dorian Jefferson (Providence)
    • Laurance Lanavae (West Meck)
  • 152 lb. Weight Class:
    • Kameron McCall (Harding)
    • Kyair Dobbs (Providence)
  • 160 lb. Weight Class:
    • Jake Reid (Providence)
  • 170 lb. Weight Class:
    • Grant Kroeschell (Providence)
  • 182 lb. Weight Class:
    • Josiah Sanders (Olympic)
    • Sedravius Blackmon (Berry)
  • 195 lb. Weight Class:
    • Davis Stephan (Providence)
  • 220 lb. Weight Class:
    • Charles Lee (Providence)
    • Terry Williams (Olympic)
  • 285 lb. Weight Class:
    • Antwan Rainey (Olympic)
    • Jovaughn Gwyn (Harding)

　　

  • Tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler:
  • Kyair Dobbs (Providence)
  • Conference Wrestler of the Year:
  • Determined at conclusion of State Tournament
  • Conference Coach of the Year:
  • Brett Houghton (Providence)

SWIMMING ALL CONFERENCE:

200 girls Medley relay-South Meck: Madelyn Martelle, Reagan Johnson, Sinclair Larson and Caroline Griener 1:48.56

200 guys Medley Relay-Providence: Conall Monahan, Scott Lyons, Thomas Svane-From, Cole Siemasko 1:39.90

Girls 200 yard freestyle: Olwyn Bartis-Charlotte Catholic 1:52.73

Guys 200 freestyle: Weston Youngblood-South Meck 1:43.76 Conference record

Girls 200 Individual Medley: Sinclair Larson-South Meck 2:09.26

Guys 200 Individual Medley: Jacob Rauch-South Meck 1:55.02 Conference record

Girls 50 freestyle: Alina Stout-Charlotte Catholic 24.84

Guys 50 freestyle: Scott Lyons-Providence 21.85

Girls 1 meter diving: Lindsay Miller-South Meck 176.70

Guys 1 meter diving: Ethan Foster-South Meck 217.75

Girls 100 yard butterfly: Alina Stout-Charlotte Catholic 58.99

Guys 100 butterfly: Jack Edleson-Providence 52.48

Girls 100 yard freestyle: Olwyn Bartis-Charlotte Catholic 52.73

Guys 100 yard freestyle: Weston Youngblood-South Meck 47.60

Girls 500 yard freestyle: Ellie Marquardt-South Meck 5:01.67 Conference Record

Guys 500 yard freestyle: Jamison Rzepecki-Olympic 4:43.40

Girls 200 freestyle relay: South Meck-Madelyn Martelle, Reagan Johnson, Brynn Martinson, Ellie Marquardt 1:40.79

Guys 200 freestyle relay: South Meck-Weston Youngblood, Luke Johnson, Jacob Rauch, Kellen Stillman 1:27.15 Conference record

Girls 100 yard backstroke: Erin McCullagh-Charlotte Catholic 59.15

Guys 100 yard backstroke: Josh Fletcher-Ardrey Kell 53.10

Girls 100 yard breastroker: Katy Miller-Charlotte Catholic 1:06.45 Conference record

Guys 100 yard breaststroke: Luke Johnson-South Meck 57.80 Conference record

Girls 400 yard freestyle relay: Charlotte Catholic-Lindsey Mahn, Abby Brosnan, Erin McCullagh, Olwyn Bartis 3:37.79

Guys 400 freestyle relay-South Meck-Kellen Stillman, Jack Marquardt, Weston Youngblood, Luke Johnson 3:12.11 Conference Record

Girls Conference Coach of the Year-Leslie Berens: South Meck

Guys Conference Coach of the Year-Melissa Downing: Phillip O Berry

2017 Conference Champions girls and guys South Mecklenburg High School

