SoMeck 8 all-conference basketball, wrestling, swimming teams announced

SoMeck 8 Boys All-Conference Basketball
POY: Bryant Thomas – South Meck HS
Jalen Harris – Olympic HS
David Kasangauay – Ardrey Kell HS
Trey Kloiber – Charlotte Catholic HS
Jaylen McGill – Olympic HS
Jimmy Abate – Charlotte Catholic HS
Dyami Brown – West Meck HS
Paul Hudson – South Meck HS
Maurice Brown – Phillip O’Berry Academy
Jordan Chambers – Olympic HS
Aaron Barker – Olympic HS (awarded posthumously)
COY: Baronton Terry – Olympic HS
SoMeck 8 Girls All-Conference Basketball
POY Deniyah Lutz – AK
Shareka McNeil – Harding
Jordan McLaughlin – Berry
Shameka McNeil – Harding
Loreli Roper – Catholic
A’lea Gilbert – South Meck.
Shariah Gaddy – South Meck.
Zharia Brown – Berry
Ty’She Washington – West Meck.
Journey Muhammad - Ardrey Kell
Coach of Year – Cristie Mitchell – South Meck.
SoMeck 8 All-Conference Wrestling
- 106 lb. Weight Class:
- Kyle Sanders (South Meck)
-
- 113 lb. Weight Class:
- Nikoly Dos Santos (Providence)
- Dajon Reaves (Olympic)
- 120 lb. Weight Class:
- Robbie Snyder (Providence)
-
- 126 lb. Weight Class:
- Nigel Williams (West Meck)
-
- 132 lb. Weight Class:
- Jack Albin (Providence)
-
- 138 lb. Weight Class:
- Rafeale Brown (Berry)
- Clay Spurlin (Ardrey Kell)
- 145 lb. Weight Class:
- Dorian Jefferson (Providence)
- Laurance Lanavae (West Meck)
- 152 lb. Weight Class:
- Kameron McCall (Harding)
- Kyair Dobbs (Providence)
- 160 lb. Weight Class:
- Jake Reid (Providence)
-
- 170 lb. Weight Class:
- Grant Kroeschell (Providence)
-
- 182 lb. Weight Class:
- Josiah Sanders (Olympic)
- Sedravius Blackmon (Berry)
- 195 lb. Weight Class:
- Davis Stephan (Providence)
-
- 220 lb. Weight Class:
- Charles Lee (Providence)
- Terry Williams (Olympic)
- 285 lb. Weight Class:
- Antwan Rainey (Olympic)
- Jovaughn Gwyn (Harding)
- Tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler:
- Kyair Dobbs (Providence)
- Conference Wrestler of the Year:
- Determined at conclusion of State Tournament
- Conference Coach of the Year:
- Brett Houghton (Providence)
SWIMMING ALL CONFERENCE:
200 girls Medley relay-South Meck: Madelyn Martelle, Reagan Johnson, Sinclair Larson and Caroline Griener 1:48.56
200 guys Medley Relay-Providence: Conall Monahan, Scott Lyons, Thomas Svane-From, Cole Siemasko 1:39.90
Girls 200 yard freestyle: Olwyn Bartis-Charlotte Catholic 1:52.73
Guys 200 freestyle: Weston Youngblood-South Meck 1:43.76 Conference record
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Sinclair Larson-South Meck 2:09.26
Guys 200 Individual Medley: Jacob Rauch-South Meck 1:55.02 Conference record
Girls 50 freestyle: Alina Stout-Charlotte Catholic 24.84
Guys 50 freestyle: Scott Lyons-Providence 21.85
Girls 1 meter diving: Lindsay Miller-South Meck 176.70
Guys 1 meter diving: Ethan Foster-South Meck 217.75
Girls 100 yard butterfly: Alina Stout-Charlotte Catholic 58.99
Guys 100 butterfly: Jack Edleson-Providence 52.48
Girls 100 yard freestyle: Olwyn Bartis-Charlotte Catholic 52.73
Guys 100 yard freestyle: Weston Youngblood-South Meck 47.60
Girls 500 yard freestyle: Ellie Marquardt-South Meck 5:01.67 Conference Record
Guys 500 yard freestyle: Jamison Rzepecki-Olympic 4:43.40
Girls 200 freestyle relay: South Meck-Madelyn Martelle, Reagan Johnson, Brynn Martinson, Ellie Marquardt 1:40.79
Guys 200 freestyle relay: South Meck-Weston Youngblood, Luke Johnson, Jacob Rauch, Kellen Stillman 1:27.15 Conference record
Girls 100 yard backstroke: Erin McCullagh-Charlotte Catholic 59.15
Guys 100 yard backstroke: Josh Fletcher-Ardrey Kell 53.10
Girls 100 yard breastroker: Katy Miller-Charlotte Catholic 1:06.45 Conference record
Guys 100 yard breaststroke: Luke Johnson-South Meck 57.80 Conference record
Girls 400 yard freestyle relay: Charlotte Catholic-Lindsey Mahn, Abby Brosnan, Erin McCullagh, Olwyn Bartis 3:37.79
Guys 400 freestyle relay-South Meck-Kellen Stillman, Jack Marquardt, Weston Youngblood, Luke Johnson 3:12.11 Conference Record
Girls Conference Coach of the Year-Leslie Berens: South Meck
Guys Conference Coach of the Year-Melissa Downing: Phillip O Berry
2017 Conference Champions girls and guys South Mecklenburg High School
