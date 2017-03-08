Cabarrus County boys basketball coach, former Florida basketball player, resigns after felony charges

Central Cabarrus High boys basketball coach Kenyan Weaks has resigned after being arrested last weekend.
The Independent Tribune reported Wednesday that Weaks is no longer an employee with Cabarrus County Schools.
Weaks, 39, was jailed in Mecklenburg County over the weekend after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged him with two counts of misdemeanor stalking plus breaking and entering to terrorize and injure. He was released Sunday, according to the Independent Tribune, on $14,000 bail.
Charlotte TV station WCNC reported that, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Weaks broke into a women’s apartment in north Charlotte on Feb. 27 and assaulted a man inside. Weaks has a court date March 24.
Weaks just finished his fourth season as coach at Central Cabarrus, where he was a first-team Associated Press all-state star as a high school senior in 1995. He averaged 30.4 points per game. Weaks played four years at the University of Florida and was a team captain. As a senior in 1999-2000, he helped the Gators to a 29-8 record and NCAA runner-up finish. He ended his career with 1,234 points, which then ranked 21st on Florida’s all-time scoring list.
After graduation, Weaks played with the Harlem Globetrotters and then professionally overseas for six years. He was an assistant coach at Central Cabarrus after his career ended and was an assistant at Florida Southern University before coming back as head coach at Central Cabarrus four years ago.
