Rocky River High hires the second coach in school history, a former AL Brown Wonder

Rocky River High has hired Orlando Gray to be the second high school football coach in the school’s history.
Gray, getting his first head coaching job, follows Jason Fowler, who was 38-45 in seven seasons. Fowler’s teams posted three straight winning seasons, from 2012-14, going a combined 27-13. The Ravens posted back-to-back 4-7 seasons in 2015 and 2016. Fowler resigned recently to become head coach at Olympic High School in southwest Charlotte.
Gray, a native of Kannapolis, was a three-year letterman at AL Brown High School. He graduated from Brown in 1992 and played in two state championship games. Brown won the 3A title in 1989 and was runner-up in 1991.
Gray later served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years and then received his bachelor’s degree from Catawba College.
Gray brings 20 years coaching experience, beginning in 1997, when he started coaching Pop Warner in Cabarrus County. He coached for four years at Concord High, from 2000-04 and was part of Smith’s 2004 state championship team. Gray was an assistant at A.L. Brown from 2008-15 and has worked at West Iredell High since then.
Rocky River will hold a meet-and-greet session with Gray Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.
