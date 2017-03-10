Saturday’s NCHSAA state championship basketball schedule

Saturday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association boys’ and girls’ basketball finals pairings. The games will be shown on Time Warner SportsChannel.
At Smith Center, Chapel Hill
12:05 p.m.: 1A girls, Mount Airy (29-2) vs Pamlico (29-3)
2:35 p.m.: 1A boys, Lincoln Charter (29-4) vs. Kestrel Heights (31-1)
5:05 p.m.: 3A girls, Northern Guilford (30-1) vs. Hickory Ridge (31-0)
7:35 p.m.: 3A boys, Cox Mill (26-6) vs. Eastern Guilford (29-3)
At Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh
12:05 p.m.: 4A boys, Southwest Guilford (27-3) vs. Leesville Road (22-9)
2:35 p.m.: 4A girls, Northwest Guilford (29-2) vs. Southeast Raleigh (31-0)
5:05 p.m.: 2A girls, North Surry (26-5) vs. Clinton (29-2)
7:35 p.m.: 2A boys, North Surry (27-4) vs. Northside-Jacksonville (29-0)
