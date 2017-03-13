High School Sports

March 13, 2017 12:27 PM

This week’s spring sports schedule in Mecklenburg County

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Monday, March 13

BASEBALL

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Catholic

Community School of Davidson at Hickory Ridge

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at SouthLake Christian

Harding at East Mecklenburg

Independence at West Mecklenburg

North Mecklenburg at Berry

South Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Westminster Catawba at Christ the King

BOYS’ GOLF

Berry at Charlotte Catholic at Sifford Golf Club

Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian at Meadowland Country Club

Hickory Grove at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook at Catawba Creek

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Independence at Providence

Sun Valley at Porter Ridge

BOYS’ TENNIS

Berry at North Mecklenburg

Charlotte Latin at Carmel Christian

Charlotte Christian at Weddington

Harding at East Mecklenburg

Hough at Ardrey Kell

Independence at West Mecklenburg

Olympic at Hopewell

South Mecklenburg at Myers Park

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge

Independence at Providence

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

Sun Valley at Porter Ridge

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Cannon School at Hickory Grove

Charlotte Country Day at Piedmont

Cherryville at Community School of Davidson

Forestview at Lake Norman Charter

Harding at East Mecklenburg

Hickory Christian at Davidson Day

Independence at West Mecklenburg

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell

Olympic at Hopewell

Porter Ridge (J.V.) at Arborbrook Christian (varsity)

South Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Westminster Catawba at Christ the King

SOFTBALL

Christ the King at Langtree Academy (at Coddle Creek)

Cuthbertson at Hickory Grove

Harding at East Mecklenburg

Independence at West Mecklenburg

Olympic at Hopewell

SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Country Day

South Mecklenburg at Myers Park

Weddington at North Mecklenburg

West Charlotte at Rocky River

Tuesday, March 14

BASEBALL

A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg

Berry at Providence

Butler at Myers Park

Charlotte Catholic at Olympic

Charlotte Latin at Greensboro Day

Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Garinger at Porter Ridge

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Carmel Christian

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian

Hopewell at Hough

Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Miller School (VA) at Charlotte Country Day

North Hills Christian at Victory Christian

Northside Christian at Davidson Day

Providence Day at High Point Christian

United Faith at Statesville Christian

Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

BOYS’ GOLF

Carmel Christian at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin at Providence Country Club

Charlotte Catholic at Providence at Raintree Country Club

Davidson Day at Caldwell Academy at Greensboro Country Club Farmhouse

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian at Gaston Country Club

SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian at Rolling Hills Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day

Community School of Davidson at Mount Tabor

Covenant Day at SouthLake Christian

Cox Mill at Cuthbertson

Forsyth Country Day at Davidson Day

Greensboro Day at Providence Day

Hickory at Mooresville

Hough at West Forsyth

Lake Norman Charter at Independence

South Mecklenburg at Butler

BOYS’ TENNIS

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg

Charlotte Country Day at Greensboro Day

Community School of Davidson at Highland Tech

Myers Park at Independence

North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Providence at Harding

Providence Day at Marvin Ridge

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Anson, Sun Valley, Piedmont, Olympic at Forest Hills

Northside Christian (plus multi-team event) at Victory Christian

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Cox Mill at Providence Day

Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day

Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin

Hough at Butler

Lake Norman Charter at Independence

Weddington at Charlotte Country Day

GIRLS’ SOCCER

A.L. Brown at Vance

Berry at Providence

Bradford Prep at Arborbrook Christian

Butler at Myers Park

Charlotte Catholic at Olympic

Charlotte Christian at Wesleyan Christian

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Latin

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Garinger at Porter Ridge

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian

Northside Christian at Westchester Country Day

Providence Day at Sun Valley

Queens Grant at Monroe

Statesville Christian at Covenant Day

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg

Woodlawn School at Carmel Christian

SOFTBALL

Berry at Providence

Butler at Myers Park

Charlotte Catholic at Olympic

Charlotte Country Day at Wesleyan Christian

Concord First Assembly at Charlotte Latin

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Garinger at Porter Ridge

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian

Hough at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

Providence Day at Gaston Christian

Vance at West Charlotte

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg　

Wednesday, March 15

BASEBALL

Charlotte Country Day at Marvin Ridge

Hopewell at Northwest Cabarrus

Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant

BOYS’ GOLF

Ardrey Kell at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club

Charlotte Catholic, Providence Day at Marvin Ridge at Firethorne Country Club

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg at Larkhaven Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Christ the King (Varsity) at Charlotte Country Day (J.V.)

Northwest Guilford at Lake Norman

Providence at Sun Valley

BOYS’ TENNIS

Nation Ford at Charlotte Christian

Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Davidson Day, Lake Norman Charter at Cannon School

Mallard Creek, Harding, Vance at Rocky River

Providence, Monroe, Porter Ridge at Butler

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Lake Norman at Hough

Porter Ridge at Charlotte Latin

Providence at Sun Valley

Providence Day at Cuthbertson

West Forsyth at Lake Norman Charter

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Berry at Vance

Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City

Concord at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston

Mallard Creek at Hopewell

Marvin Ridge at Providence

Queens Grant at South Stanly

Union Academy at Charlotte Country Day

SOFTBALL

Mallard Creek at Ardrey Kell Nation Ford at Providence Day

Piedmont at Providence

Porter Ridge at Charlotte Catholic

Vance at Concord

Thursday, March 16

BASEBALL

Butler at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian

Christ the King at United Faith

Covenant Day at High Point Christian

Monroe at Queens Grant

Rocky River at Cox Mill

South Caldwell at Charlotte Christian

Victory Christian at Statesville Christian

Westminster Catawba at Davidson Day

BOYS’ GOLF

Carmel Christian at Christ the King at Skybrook Golf Club

Hickory Grove at Covenant Classical at River Run Golf Club

Weddington at Ardrey Kell at Ballantyne Country Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian at Fort Mill

Christ the King (Varsity) at Providence Day (J.V.)

Davidson Day at Covenant Day

Lake Norman Charter at Hough

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson

Myers Park at Charlotte Catholic

Providence at Butler

SouthLake Christian at Wesleyan Christian

BOYS’ TENNIS

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Carmel Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Country Day at Statesville Christian (at Statesville Country Club)

Comm. School Davidson at Hough

Cox Mill at Mallard Creek

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Garinger at Myers Park

Harding at Olympic

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook

Providence at South Mecklenburg

Queens Grant at South Stanly

Rocky River at Independence

Union Academy at Hickory Grove

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Cuthbertson, East Mecklenburg, Monroe, Weddington at Ardrey Kell

Hickory Grove (plus multi-team event) vs. SouthLake Christian (host) at Hopewell

Hough, Hunter Huss, Independence at Ashbrook

Queens Grant, Gray Stone Day, South Stanly in Uwharrie Athletic conference meet at Albemarle

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Butler at East Forsyth

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Lake Norman at Lake Norman Charter

Myers Park at Charlotte Catholic

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Sun Valley at Weddington

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian

Comenius at Northside Christian

Covenant Day at Carmel Christian

Davidson Day at Westminster Catawba

Gaston Christian at Charlotte Christian

Grace Academy at Statesville Christian

Lake Norman Christian at Tri-City Christian

Marvin Ridge at Independence

Woodlawn School at Christ the King

SOFTBALL

Berry at North Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian at Cuthbertson

Hickory Grove at Covenant Day

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Monroe at Queens Grant

Providence Day at Fort Mill

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

Weddington at Hough

West Stanly at Butler

Friday, March 17

BASEBALL

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Carmel Christian at Asheville Christian

Christ the King at Queens Grant

Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove

Grace Christian at Northside Christian

Harding at Berry

Hough at Hopewell

Independence at Garinger

Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss (doubleheader)

Marvin Ridge at Covenant Day

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

North Mecklenburg at AL Brown

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Richmond Senior at Charlotte Christian

Rocky River at Butler

SouthLake Christian at Providence Day

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

West Mecklenburg at Olympic

York Prep at United Faith

BOYS’ GOLF

Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day at Tarheel Invitational at Tanglewood Reynolds’ Golf Course

Myers Park at Neuse Invitational at Neuse Golf Club

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Charlotte Country Day at Forsyth Country Day

Hickory at Hough

Lake Norman at Community School of Davidson

Montgomery Bell at Charlotte Latin

Providence Day at Wilmington Ashley

St. Stephens at Independence

Watauga at South Mecklenburg

BOYS’ TENNIS

Carmel Christian at Trinity School

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Baylor School (TN) at Charlotte Latin

Forsyth Country Day at Weddington

Hickory at Hough

St. Stephens at Independence

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Carmel Christian at Coastal Christian

Comm. School of Davidson vs. Woods Charter at East-West Tournament at Catawba College

Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove

Harding at Berry

Hough at Mallard Creek

Independence at Garinger

Lincoln Charter at Christ the King

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

Northside Christian Westminster Catawba

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Providence Day at Cary Academy

Queens Grant at East Mecklenburg

Rocky River at Butler

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

Vance at West Charlotte

West Mecklenburg at Olympic

Woodlawn School at Arborbrook Christian

SOFTBALL

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Harding at Berry

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Hough at A.L. Brown

Independence at Garinger

Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss (doubleheader)

Mallard Creek at Vance

North Raleigh Christian at Hickory Grove

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter

Rocky River at Butler

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

West Mecklenburg at Olympic

　

Saturday, March 18

BASEBALL

Carrboro at East Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian at A.C. Reynolds

Charlotte Country Day vs. Chicago Lab School at Disney World Tournament, 3:30

Charlotte Country Day vs. St. Stephens St. Agnes, 6

Mallard Creek at NW Guilford

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at Nation Ford

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft

Montgomery Bell at Lake Norman, Noon

Providence Day at Wilmington Hoggard

Ronald Reagan vs. Cuthbertson at Queens College, 9:30 a.m.

St. Stephens St. Agnes at Charlotte Christian, Noon

BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK

Multi-team at Marvin Ridge Invitational

Multi-team at Trojan Relays at Northwestern High (SC)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Broughton at Myers Park at Matthews’ Sports Plex, Noon

Charlotte Country Day vs. Olympia High at Disney World Tournament

Cuthbertson vs. Baylor School (TN) at Charlotte Latin, 10 a.m.

South Forsyth (GA) at Charlotte Latin, 10 a.m.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Comm. School of Davidson vs. Franklin Acad. in East-West Tourn. at Catawba College, 3:30

Fort Mill at Charlotte Catholic

Providence Day at Ravenscroft, 10 a.m.

--JAY EDWARDS

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cox Mill wins 3A state title

View more video

Sports Videos