This week’s spring sports schedule in Mecklenburg County

Monday, March 13
BASEBALL
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Catholic
Community School of Davidson at Hickory Ridge
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at SouthLake Christian
Harding at East Mecklenburg
Independence at West Mecklenburg
North Mecklenburg at Berry
South Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Westminster Catawba at Christ the King
BOYS’ GOLF
Berry at Charlotte Catholic at Sifford Golf Club
Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian at Meadowland Country Club
Hickory Grove at Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club
Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook at Catawba Creek
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Independence at Providence
Sun Valley at Porter Ridge
BOYS’ TENNIS
Berry at North Mecklenburg
Charlotte Latin at Carmel Christian
Charlotte Christian at Weddington
Harding at East Mecklenburg
Hough at Ardrey Kell
Independence at West Mecklenburg
Olympic at Hopewell
South Mecklenburg at Myers Park
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge
Independence at Providence
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
Sun Valley at Porter Ridge
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cannon School at Hickory Grove
Charlotte Country Day at Piedmont
Cherryville at Community School of Davidson
Forestview at Lake Norman Charter
Harding at East Mecklenburg
Hickory Christian at Davidson Day
Independence at West Mecklenburg
Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell
Olympic at Hopewell
Porter Ridge (J.V.) at Arborbrook Christian (varsity)
South Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Westminster Catawba at Christ the King
SOFTBALL
Christ the King at Langtree Academy (at Coddle Creek)
Cuthbertson at Hickory Grove
Harding at East Mecklenburg
Independence at West Mecklenburg
Olympic at Hopewell
SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Country Day
South Mecklenburg at Myers Park
Weddington at North Mecklenburg
West Charlotte at Rocky River
Tuesday, March 14
BASEBALL
A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg
Berry at Providence
Butler at Myers Park
Charlotte Catholic at Olympic
Charlotte Latin at Greensboro Day
Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Carmel Christian
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian
Hopewell at Hough
Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Miller School (VA) at Charlotte Country Day
North Hills Christian at Victory Christian
Northside Christian at Davidson Day
Providence Day at High Point Christian
United Faith at Statesville Christian
Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
BOYS’ GOLF
Carmel Christian at Grace Academy at Olde Sycamore
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin at Providence Country Club
Charlotte Catholic at Providence at Raintree Country Club
Davidson Day at Caldwell Academy at Greensboro Country Club Farmhouse
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian at Gaston Country Club
SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian at Rolling Hills Golf Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at Marvin Ridge
Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Country Day
Community School of Davidson at Mount Tabor
Covenant Day at SouthLake Christian
Cox Mill at Cuthbertson
Forsyth Country Day at Davidson Day
Greensboro Day at Providence Day
Hickory at Mooresville
Hough at West Forsyth
Lake Norman Charter at Independence
South Mecklenburg at Butler
BOYS’ TENNIS
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg
Charlotte Country Day at Greensboro Day
Community School of Davidson at Highland Tech
Myers Park at Independence
North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Providence at Harding
Providence Day at Marvin Ridge
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Anson, Sun Valley, Piedmont, Olympic at Forest Hills
Northside Christian (plus multi-team event) at Victory Christian
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cox Mill at Providence Day
Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day
Greensboro Day at Charlotte Latin
Hough at Butler
Lake Norman Charter at Independence
Weddington at Charlotte Country Day
GIRLS’ SOCCER
A.L. Brown at Vance
Berry at Providence
Bradford Prep at Arborbrook Christian
Butler at Myers Park
Charlotte Catholic at Olympic
Charlotte Christian at Wesleyan Christian
Cuthbertson at Charlotte Latin
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian
Northside Christian at Westchester Country Day
Providence Day at Sun Valley
Queens Grant at Monroe
Statesville Christian at Covenant Day
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
Woodlawn School at Carmel Christian
SOFTBALL
Berry at Providence
Butler at Myers Park
Charlotte Catholic at Olympic
Charlotte Country Day at Wesleyan Christian
Concord First Assembly at Charlotte Latin
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian
Hough at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell
Providence Day at Gaston Christian
Vance at West Charlotte
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg
Wednesday, March 15
BASEBALL
Charlotte Country Day at Marvin Ridge
Hopewell at Northwest Cabarrus
Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant
BOYS’ GOLF
Ardrey Kell at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club
Charlotte Catholic, Providence Day at Marvin Ridge at Firethorne Country Club
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg at Larkhaven Golf Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Christ the King (Varsity) at Charlotte Country Day (J.V.)
Northwest Guilford at Lake Norman
Providence at Sun Valley
BOYS’ TENNIS
Nation Ford at Charlotte Christian
Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
Davidson Day, Lake Norman Charter at Cannon School
Mallard Creek, Harding, Vance at Rocky River
Providence, Monroe, Porter Ridge at Butler
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Lake Norman at Hough
Porter Ridge at Charlotte Latin
Providence at Sun Valley
Providence Day at Cuthbertson
West Forsyth at Lake Norman Charter
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Berry at Vance
Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City
Concord at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston
Mallard Creek at Hopewell
Marvin Ridge at Providence
Queens Grant at South Stanly
Union Academy at Charlotte Country Day
SOFTBALL
Mallard Creek at Ardrey Kell Nation Ford at Providence Day
Piedmont at Providence
Porter Ridge at Charlotte Catholic
Vance at Concord
Thursday, March 16
BASEBALL
Butler at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian
Christ the King at United Faith
Covenant Day at High Point Christian
Monroe at Queens Grant
Rocky River at Cox Mill
South Caldwell at Charlotte Christian
Victory Christian at Statesville Christian
Westminster Catawba at Davidson Day
BOYS’ GOLF
Carmel Christian at Christ the King at Skybrook Golf Club
Hickory Grove at Covenant Classical at River Run Golf Club
Weddington at Ardrey Kell at Ballantyne Country Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian at Fort Mill
Christ the King (Varsity) at Providence Day (J.V.)
Davidson Day at Covenant Day
Lake Norman Charter at Hough
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson
Myers Park at Charlotte Catholic
Providence at Butler
SouthLake Christian at Wesleyan Christian
BOYS’ TENNIS
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Carmel Christian at Covenant Day
Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell
Charlotte Country Day at Statesville Christian (at Statesville Country Club)
Comm. School Davidson at Hough
Cox Mill at Mallard Creek
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Garinger at Myers Park
Harding at Olympic
Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook
Providence at South Mecklenburg
Queens Grant at South Stanly
Rocky River at Independence
Union Academy at Hickory Grove
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Cuthbertson, East Mecklenburg, Monroe, Weddington at Ardrey Kell
Hickory Grove (plus multi-team event) vs. SouthLake Christian (host) at Hopewell
Hough, Hunter Huss, Independence at Ashbrook
Queens Grant, Gray Stone Day, South Stanly in Uwharrie Athletic conference meet at Albemarle
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Butler at East Forsyth
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
Lake Norman at Lake Norman Charter
Myers Park at Charlotte Catholic
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Sun Valley at Weddington
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Charlotte Country Day at Metrolina Christian
Comenius at Northside Christian
Covenant Day at Carmel Christian
Davidson Day at Westminster Catawba
Gaston Christian at Charlotte Christian
Grace Academy at Statesville Christian
Lake Norman Christian at Tri-City Christian
Marvin Ridge at Independence
Woodlawn School at Christ the King
SOFTBALL
Berry at North Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian at Cuthbertson
Hickory Grove at Covenant Day
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Monroe at Queens Grant
Providence Day at Fort Mill
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
Weddington at Hough
West Stanly at Butler
Friday, March 17
BASEBALL
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Carmel Christian at Asheville Christian
Christ the King at Queens Grant
Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove
Grace Christian at Northside Christian
Harding at Berry
Hough at Hopewell
Independence at Garinger
Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss (doubleheader)
Marvin Ridge at Covenant Day
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
North Mecklenburg at AL Brown
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Richmond Senior at Charlotte Christian
Rocky River at Butler
SouthLake Christian at Providence Day
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
West Mecklenburg at Olympic
York Prep at United Faith
BOYS’ GOLF
Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day at Tarheel Invitational at Tanglewood Reynolds’ Golf Course
Myers Park at Neuse Invitational at Neuse Golf Club
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Charlotte Country Day at Forsyth Country Day
Hickory at Hough
Lake Norman at Community School of Davidson
Montgomery Bell at Charlotte Latin
Providence Day at Wilmington Ashley
St. Stephens at Independence
Watauga at South Mecklenburg
BOYS’ TENNIS
Carmel Christian at Trinity School
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Baylor School (TN) at Charlotte Latin
Forsyth Country Day at Weddington
Hickory at Hough
St. Stephens at Independence
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Carmel Christian at Coastal Christian
Comm. School of Davidson vs. Woods Charter at East-West Tournament at Catawba College
Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove
Harding at Berry
Hough at Mallard Creek
Independence at Garinger
Lincoln Charter at Christ the King
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell
Northside Christian Westminster Catawba
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Providence Day at Cary Academy
Queens Grant at East Mecklenburg
Rocky River at Butler
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
Vance at West Charlotte
West Mecklenburg at Olympic
Woodlawn School at Arborbrook Christian
SOFTBALL
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Harding at Berry
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Hough at A.L. Brown
Independence at Garinger
Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss (doubleheader)
Mallard Creek at Vance
North Raleigh Christian at Hickory Grove
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter
Rocky River at Butler
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
West Mecklenburg at Olympic
Saturday, March 18
BASEBALL
Carrboro at East Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian at A.C. Reynolds
Charlotte Country Day vs. Chicago Lab School at Disney World Tournament, 3:30
Charlotte Country Day vs. St. Stephens St. Agnes, 6
Mallard Creek at NW Guilford
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at Nation Ford
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft
Montgomery Bell at Lake Norman, Noon
Providence Day at Wilmington Hoggard
Ronald Reagan vs. Cuthbertson at Queens College, 9:30 a.m.
St. Stephens St. Agnes at Charlotte Christian, Noon
BOYS’/GIRLS’ TRACK
Multi-team at Marvin Ridge Invitational
Multi-team at Trojan Relays at Northwestern High (SC)
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Broughton at Myers Park at Matthews’ Sports Plex, Noon
Charlotte Country Day vs. Olympia High at Disney World Tournament
Cuthbertson vs. Baylor School (TN) at Charlotte Latin, 10 a.m.
South Forsyth (GA) at Charlotte Latin, 10 a.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Comm. School of Davidson vs. Franklin Acad. in East-West Tourn. at Catawba College, 3:30
Fort Mill at Charlotte Catholic
Providence Day at Ravenscroft, 10 a.m.
JAY EDWARDS
