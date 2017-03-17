High School Sports

March 17, 2017 5:09 PM

Central Cabarrus’ Mahaley Holit is Observer All-Region girls’ basketball player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Central Cabarrus High senior guard Mahaley Holit is the 2016-17 Charlotte Observer All-Region girls’ basketball player of the year.

The award recognizes her as the top player in the Observer’s 12-county coverage area outside of Mecklenburg County, including more than 100 high schools in North and South Carolina.

Holit, who is 5-foot-4, averaged 21.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 steals. She scored 2,022 career points, the most in her school’s history for a male or female player. She also finished with 584 career assists. Holit was a first team All-District 9 selection by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

The Observer All-Region Coach of the Year is Hickory Ridge’s Tolonda Rose-Simmons, who led her team to a 31-1 record and the school’s first appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship game.

All-Region girls’ basketball teams

FIRST TEAM

Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus, 5-4, Sr., G: South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year averaged 21.1 points, 5.5 assists, 4.1 steals. Signed with Hampton University.

Ariyana Williams, Freedom, 5-9, Sr., G: Helped team to a 29-2 record. She was an all-district selection after averaging 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly, 5-8, Sr., G: Finished career with 2,989 points. She averaged 21 points, five rebounds, four assists last season, and made all-conference five times.

Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge, 5-11, Jr., F: All-district and all-conference selection averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 steals. She shot 47 percent for 31-1 team.

Evonna McGill, Ashbrook, 6-2, Jr., F/C: Big South Player of the Year and two-time all-district selection averaged 17.5 points, eight rebounds, 2.4 blocks. She scored more than 1,000 points.

SECOND TEAM

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln, 5-7, Jr., G

Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill, 5-9, Jr., SF

Kyra Davis, R-S Central, 6-0, Sr., C

Regan Allen, North Iredell, 5-8, Sr., W

Amaryah Corpening, Freedom, 5-7, Sr., G

THIRD TEAM

Aniya Finger, Mountain Island Charter, 5-10, Fr., G

Nia Pressley, Indiand Land, 5-7, Sr., G

Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge, 5-9, So., F

Trinity Jones, Ashbrook, 5-7, Jr., G/F

Spencer Britton, North Gaston, 5-5, So., PG

Coach of the year: Tolonda Rose-Simmons, Hickory Ridge

Player of the year: Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

View more video

Sports Videos