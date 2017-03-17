Central Cabarrus’ Mahaley Holit is Observer All-Region girls’ basketball player of the year

Central Cabarrus High senior guard Mahaley Holit is the 2016-17 Charlotte Observer All-Region girls’ basketball player of the year.
The award recognizes her as the top player in the Observer’s 12-county coverage area outside of Mecklenburg County, including more than 100 high schools in North and South Carolina.
Holit, who is 5-foot-4, averaged 21.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 steals. She scored 2,022 career points, the most in her school’s history for a male or female player. She also finished with 584 career assists. Holit was a first team All-District 9 selection by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.
The Observer All-Region Coach of the Year is Hickory Ridge’s Tolonda Rose-Simmons, who led her team to a 31-1 record and the school’s first appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship game.
All-Region girls’ basketball teams
FIRST TEAM
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus, 5-4, Sr., G: South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year averaged 21.1 points, 5.5 assists, 4.1 steals. Signed with Hampton University.
Ariyana Williams, Freedom, 5-9, Sr., G: Helped team to a 29-2 record. She was an all-district selection after averaging 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly, 5-8, Sr., G: Finished career with 2,989 points. She averaged 21 points, five rebounds, four assists last season, and made all-conference five times.
Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge, 5-11, Jr., F: All-district and all-conference selection averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 steals. She shot 47 percent for 31-1 team.
Evonna McGill, Ashbrook, 6-2, Jr., F/C: Big South Player of the Year and two-time all-district selection averaged 17.5 points, eight rebounds, 2.4 blocks. She scored more than 1,000 points.
SECOND TEAM
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln, 5-7, Jr., G
Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill, 5-9, Jr., SF
Kyra Davis, R-S Central, 6-0, Sr., C
Regan Allen, North Iredell, 5-8, Sr., W
Amaryah Corpening, Freedom, 5-7, Sr., G
THIRD TEAM
Aniya Finger, Mountain Island Charter, 5-10, Fr., G
Nia Pressley, Indiand Land, 5-7, Sr., G
Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge, 5-9, So., F
Trinity Jones, Ashbrook, 5-7, Jr., G/F
Spencer Britton, North Gaston, 5-5, So., PG
Coach of the year: Tolonda Rose-Simmons, Hickory Ridge
Player of the year: Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus
