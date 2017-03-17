Gallery: Providence Panthers vs Ardrey Kell Knights

Providence Panthers James Hobbs scores on a wild pitch by the Ardrey Kell pitcher during prep baseball action on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Providence High School.
Jeff Siner
Providence Panthers pitcher Timmy Townsend delivers a pitch to an Ardrey Kell batter during prep baseball action on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Providence High School.
Ardrey Kell Knights Joe Verdeschi smiles as he celebrates with his teammates after scoring from first base on a wild throw into centerfield during prep baseball action on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Providence High School.
Providence Panthers Brennon Welsh, right, scores a run against Ardrey Kell during prep baseball action on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Providence High School.
Ardrey Kell Knights McKinnon Garner, left, looks to make the tag on Providence Panthers Satchel Jerzembeck, right, during prep baseball action on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Providence High School.
Ardrey Kell coach Hal Bagwell, left, congratulates Cam Brantley, right, following Brantley's home run against the Providence Panthers on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Providence High School.
Providence Panthers Michael Dansky, left, prepares to apply the tag on Ardrey Kell Knights Connor Fioretti on a steal attempt of second base on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Providence High School.
