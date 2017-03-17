Friday’s Spring Sports Roundup: Providence tops rival Ardrey Kell baseball

Elevator
↑Providence baseball: Panthers beat rival Ardrey Kell 4-2 at home Friday in a battle of first-place SoMeck 8 teams.
↑Myers Park girls soccer: Mustangs got two goals from Laughlin Ryan and beat previously unbeaten Porter Ridge in a big Southwestern 4A match 4-0. Myers Park improved to 2-0-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Porter Ridge fell to 7-1, 4-1. Abby Britt and Emily Mecia shared the shutout for Myers Park.
↑Owen Copps, Myers Park baseball: pitcher had a shutout in a 3-0 win over Porter Ridge. Myers Park is 6-0.
↑Quay Kimble, Shelby basketball: won 3-point contest at the North-South Carolinas All-Star Classic Friday.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
George Carroll, Providence Day baseball: threw five innings of a 5-2 win over SouthLake Christian. He allowed two runs and two hits. Carroll struck out four batters.
Daniel Durham, West Rowan baseball: tossed a shutout in an 18-0 win over Central Cabarrus. Teammates Olen Stamper (3), Logan Sproul (2) and Austin Love (2) had multiple RBIs.
Emily Reinstadtler, Lake Norman Charter softball: sparked a doubleheader win over Hunter for LNC (7-0, 5-0 Big South). She was 2-for-3 for in a Game 1 13-0 win. She threw a complete game in Game 2 with 11 strikeouts. She was 4-for-5 hitting and scored three runs in a 19-0 win.
Stephen Ridge, Matthew Helms, Marvin Ridge baseball: Ridge was 3-for-4 in a 11-2 win over Covenant Day. Helms tossed a 1-hitter
Martin Sumichrast, Charlotte Latin lacrosse: three goals in a 9-8 win over Montgomery Bell.
Baseball
Marvin Ridge 11, Covenant Day 2
Marvin Ridge 323 000 3 -- 11 13 2
Covenant Day 000 200 0 -- 2 1 1
WP: Helms. LP: Treadwell
Leading Hitters MR: Ridge 3-4, Cerreta 2-4, Leshock 2-4, Parr 2-4
Leading Hitters CD: Sylvestre 1-3
Northside Christian 10 Grace Christian 0
Grace 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
NCA 5 0 5 0 X 10 10 0
WP - Alec Huffstickler 2-1
LP - Keen
Top performers: Northside - Caleb McCrary 2-3 with 2 runs, 1 RBI. Zach Brighton 2-2 with 1 run.
Northside record 4-1
Boys Lacrosse
Charlotte Latin 9, Montgomery Bell 8
Latin Scoring: Martin Sumichrast 3-0-3, Charlie Orndorff 2-0-2, Conrad Song 1-3-4, Cole Clough 1-1-2, Melvin Rouse 1-0-1, Collin Geraghty 1-0-1
Montgomery Bell Scoring: Zack Smith 2-0-2, Fenner Pollock 2-0-2, Gordon Pollock 1-1-2, Harrison Graves 1-0-1, Jacob Kovich 1-0-1, Luke Byrge 1-0-1
Comments