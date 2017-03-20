High School Sports

March 20, 2017 9:46 AM

UNC recruit Coby White named NC Gatorade player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Greenfield School’s Coby White is the 2016-17 N.C. Gatorade boys basketball player of the year.

White, a 6-foot-5 junior point, has committed to North Carolina. Last season, he led Greenfield School to a 23-11 record and a N.C. Independent Schools’ 1A semifinal appearance. He averaged 31.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He was an NCISAA 1A all-state pick and is ranked No. 33 in the recruiting class of 2018 by ESPN.

White, who carries a 3.06 GPA, has volunteered locally collecting Christmas gifts for foster children.

“Coby White is very, very tough to defend,” said David Flowers, head coach at Wayne Country Day School. “He can score any way that he wants to. He can get to the rim, he can shoot from outside the arc—he’s just a different-level kid.”

