With his future coach leaving VCU for LSU, will Concord Robinson’s Lavar Batts reopen recruitment?

After leading Virginia Commonwealth to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, head men’s basketball coach Will Wade is leaving to take the job at LSU.
One of Wade’s biggest incoming recruits at VCU is Concord Robinson senior point guard Lavar Batts. Batts, 6-foot-3, is considered a top 100 recruit in his class. Wade recruited Batts heavily last summer and landed him in early fall.
Asked whether or not his son would ask to get out of his letter-of-intent with Wade leaving, Lavar Batts Sr. told the Observer the family “is not sure yet” via text message.
Batts Jr. was named MVP of the Carolinas All-Star Classic Saturday, a game that matched the top public school seniors from North and South Carolina. He scored 16 points. After leading Robinson to a N.C. 3A state championship as a junior, Batts averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals as a senior. He finished his career with 2,174 points and was named to the N.C Basketball Coaches Association all-state team and the Charlotte Observer’s All-Region team.
