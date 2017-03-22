High School Sports

March 22, 2017 10:48 AM

Tuesday’s Spring Sports Roundup: Nick Melton’s huge night helps Independence upset previously unbeaten Myers Park

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers

McKaley Boston, Gaston Day girls soccer: four goals and an assist in a 5-0 win over Northside Christian. Goalie Susan Wilkerson got her fourth shutout for the Spartans (5-1, 3-0 MAC), who play Westminster Catawba at home Tuesday at 4:30.

Justin Jarvis, Mooresville baseball: threw 6.2 innings of a 2-0 shutout win over Alexander Central, allowing two hits and striking out 14.

Conor McGee, Northside Christian baseball: 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a 7-0 win over Calvary Day. Northside is 6-1.

Nick Melton, Independence baseball: Winning pitcher in a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Myers Park. Myers Park got five hits and fell to 6-1 on the season. Independence improved to 6-4.

Carter Patterson, Alexander Central boys tennis: helped his team to 9-0 win over West Iredell, winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

Baseball

Covenant Day 8, Kings Academy (Fla) 6 (National Classic, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

CDS 201 050 0 -- 8 5 1

Kings 200 040 0 -- 6 10 3

WP: James Adelman. LP: Rorabeck

Leading Hitters CDS: Caleb Embry 1-2, Kohl McConaghy 1-2

Leading Hitters WP: Neyman 2-4, HR

▪ West Lincoln will make up its home game with Maiden Thursday at 5 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE 2, MYERS PARK 1

MP 000 10X X - 1 5 1

IND 002 0XX X - 2 4 1

WP: Nick Melton

LP: Evan Campbell

Leading Hitters: I: Nate Brown 1-2, Cooper Fandel 1-2, Dylan Giorgio 1-2, Joey Granger 1-2; MP: Patrick Alvarez 2-2, Donnie Dockery 2-2

Records: I - 6-4; MP - 6-1

MARVIN RIDGE 8, SUN VALLEY 0

Marvin Ridge (5-2) 311 030 0 -- 8 8 1

Sun Valley (4-3) 000 000 0 -- 0 3 3

WP: Cornatzer (3-0). LP: Dennis

Leading Hitters MR: Parr 2-4, Bilodeau 2-4

Leading Hitters SV: Pole 1-2, Stout 1-2

Mooresville 2, Alexander Central 0

Mooresville 001 000 1 -- 2 3 0

Alexander Cenral 000 000 0 -- 0 2 3

WP: Justin Jarvis. LP: Zach Brzycky

Leading Hitters M: Ryan Perdock 2-4

Leading Hitters AC: Trae Starnes 1-2

Northside Christian 7 Calvary Day 0

Calvary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2

Northside 0 0 3 3 1 0 X 7 10 0

Winning pitcher - Alec Huffstickler 3-1

Losing Pitcher - McCollum

Key Performer - Northside - Conor McGee 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Tanner White 2 for 4 with a run scored

Records - Northside 6-1, Calvary 3-4

Girls Lacrosse

Hickory 16, Lake Norman Charter 11

LNC Scoring: Lauren Loveless (1), Summer Taylor (1), Ashley Taylor (1), Hannah Lindsay (3), & Morgan Bordeaux (2), Gracie Allard (2), Kendall Hlewicki (1)

Goalie Ashlyn Chapman had 5 saves

Boys Tennis

Alexander Central 9, West Iredell 0

Singles

Carter Patterson (AC) def. Sherrill (WI) 6-0, 6-2

Jackson Barr (AC) def. McCurdy (WI) 6-1, 6-1

Noah Presnell (AC) def. Blalock (WI) 6-1, 6-0

Chandler Davis (AC) def. Lippard (WI) 6-0, 6-1

Brennon McDonald (AC) def. Ramirez (WI) 6-0, 6-1

Cameron White (AC) def. Pope (WI) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Andy Lackey/Matt Graham (AC) def. Sherrill/McCurdy (WI) 9-7

Josh Benfield/Jacob Roseman (AC) def. Blalock/Lippard (WI) 9-7

Caleb Bolick/Connor Whisnant (AC) def. Pope/Stewart 8-1

ACHS Record: 5-3 (2-3)

MONROE CENTRAL ACADEMY 7, FOREST HILLS 2

Singles

Thomas McCorkle (MC) d. Tyler Mills (FH) 6-2,6-3

William Nance (MC) d. Michael Henry (FH) 6-1,6-1

Tyler Bunn (FH) d. Kyle Ronquillo (MC) 6-4,6-4

Dilan Mattison (MC) d. Caleb Staton (FH) 6-3,6-1

Ryan Helms (MC) d. Andre Torres (FH) 6-2,4-6,(5)

Brian Halliburton (MC) d. Paul Randall (FH) 4-6,6-4,(5)

Doubles

McCorkle/Nance (MC) d. Mills/Bunn (FH) 8-5

Ronquillo/Helms (MC) d. Henry/Staton (FH) 8-6

Torres/Rademaker (FH) d. Mattison/Halliburton (MC) 8-4

MOUNT PLEASANT 9, PARKWOOD 0

Singles

Samuel Webb (MP) def Tyler Rice 6-0 6-4

Noah Taylor (MP) def Robert Salay 6-0 6-0

Aiden Broadway (MP) def Brody Batson 6-0 6-2

Daniel Isenhour (MP) def Fernando Vasquez 6-0 6-1

Masdon Wilson (MP) def Will Crocker 6-1 6-0

Joey Sisinyak (MP) def Austin McIntosh 6-0-6-1

Doubles

Webb-Taylor (MP) def Rice-Salay 8-1

Isenhour-Vasquez (MP) def Batson-Vasquez

Broadway-Sisinyak (MP) def Crocker-Nick Cox 8-3

MYERS PARK 9, EAST MECK 0

Singles

Mark Dillion (MP) d. Nikhil Sadagopa (EM) 6-3, 6-2

Flynn Stover (MP) d. John Harris (EM) 6-0, 6-0

Chris Williams (MP) d. Jimmy Cunningham (EM) 6-2, 6-0

Charlie Reiney (MP) d. Mark Harris (EM) 6-1, 6-4

Charlie Fox (MP) d. Arjun Ghodasara (EM) 6-1, 6-0

Adam Solis (MP) d. Fred Denny (EM) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Stover/C. Williams (MP) d. Sadagopa/Cunningham (EM) 10-0

W. Browne/J. Williams (MP) d. Harris/Harris (EM) 10-0

K. Coffelt/P. Deering (MP) d. Ghodasara/Denny (EM) 10-2

EM record 4-3, conf 3-2

WEDDINGTON 9, SUN VALLEY 0

Singles:

1. Logan Trimp WHS defeated Bernard Gomez SVHS 6-0 6-0

2. William Hatt WHS defeated Van Shaver SVHS 6-0 6-0

3. Nicholas Spera WHS defeated Jensen Nicastro SVHS 6-1 6-0

4. Grant Kimner WHS defeated Scott Chomicki SVHS 6-0 6-0

5. Henry Hatt WHS defeated Liam Collins SVHS 6-0 6-0

6. Ben Juhl WHS defeated Eddie Gomez SVHS 6-0 6-0

Doubles:

1. Trimp/W. Hatt WHS defeated B. Gomez/Nicastro SVHS 8-0

2. Dylan Morgan/Ishan Chitale WHS defeated Shaver/Chomicki SVHS 8-1

3. Paul Jennes/Hudson Pirkey WHS defeated Collins/E. Gomez 8-3

Boys Golf

Metrolina Christian 166, Gaston Christian 178

Metrolina Christian

Wes Manus 41

Karsten Shields 43

Layne Lambert 43

Gaston Christian

Ethan Thrower 45

Bodie Arthur 49

Girls Soccer

ARDREY KELL 10, HARDING 1

AK Goals:

Katie Sanniota (3)

Delaney Teague (2)

Katie Herrmann (2)

Delany Sutil (2)

Bentley Settin

Mooresville 4, Alexander Central 2

ACHS Goals

Ali Goforth

Sydney Auton

MYERS PARK 3, INDEPENDENCE 0

Scoring: MP: Ari Maibodi, Sallie Parkhurst, Kate Levinson

Shutout: Abby Britt

Records: - I: 1-2-0 (0-1-0); MP: 3-0-2 (3-0-0)

Softball

Alexander Central 8, Mooresville 6

Mooresville 310 010 1 -- 6

Alexander Central 000 260 X -- 8 11 1

WP: Kendra Mayes (6-0). LP: Joelle Davis

Leading Hitters M: Mariah Pearson 3-3, 3 runs, RBI; Ruthie Jackson 2-4, three RBIs

Leading Hitters AC: Lanie Goforth 4-4, 2 runs; Brittney Krider 2-4, 3 RBIs, run; Chesney Millsaps, 1-3, 3 RBIs, run

Charlotte Lacrosse Boys Top 10 Poll

1. Weddington

2. Christ School

3. Myers Park

4. Ardrey Kell

5. Charlotte Catholic

6. Providence Day

7. Lake Norman

8. Cannon School

9. Marvin Ridge

10. Charlotte Latin

