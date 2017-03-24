High School Sports

March 24, 2017 10:33 AM

Charlotte Christian junior RB Justus Woods commits to PAC-12 school

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Charlotte Christian junior running back Justus Woods has committed to Stanford.

Woods is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior. Last season, he ran 169 times for 907 yards and 12 touchdowns, despite fighting some injury issues, particularly early in the season.

He’s expected to be a key piece of a Charlotte Christian team that lost in the 2016 N.C. Independent Schools Division I state finals, but will be the favorite to win in 2017.

