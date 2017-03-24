Friday’s Roundup: Myers Park softball shuts out Garinger, #BIG5 Performers, results

Elevator
↑ Hank Borda, Charlotte Catholic baseball: walk-off two-run bases loaded single gave Cougars a 3-2 extra-inning win over Ardrey Kell. Catholic (8-2, 7-0 SoMeck 8) remained unbeaten in league play. Catholic plays at league unbeaten Providence Tuesday. Catholic pitcher Aaron Mitchell threw eight innings with three strikeouts and just one earned run.
↑Corbin Moss, East Rowan baseball: triple, three RBIs in a 5-1 win over Central Cabarrus. Hayden Setzer improved to 4-0 as a pitcher.
↑Rileigh Bryant, Kat Moody, Abby Caslin, Erin Gabriel, Providence softball: Panthers combined for got 10 hits in a 15-1 win over South Meck. Providence scored eight runs in the sixth. Providence (8-1, 4-1 SoMeck 8) has won five in a row and has scored 103 goals this season -- 20 more than the next highest league team.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
JD Brock, Hough baseball: threw six innings and allowed three hits while striking out 11 in a 3-2 win over AL Brown. One hit was a pop fly. Another was an infield single. Hough won in a battle of MECKA conference unbeatens.
Bekah Cook, Lake Norman Charter softball: complete game shutout in a 10-0 win over Ashbrook in five innings. Cook had eight strikeouts. Conlyn Zogzas and Jenna Carter were 3-for-4 hitting. Lake Norman Charter is 9-0, 7-0 in Big South 2A/3A play.
Brittney Krider, Alexander Central softball: 4-for-4 with three RBIs in a 6-0 win over Canon McMillan (PA).
Ginny Moss, Myers Park girls soccer: Hat trick with three goals in a 10-0 win over Garinger. Abby Britt, Emily Mecia and Corey Choka shared the shutout for the Mustangs (4-0-2, 4-0 Southwestern 4A).
Rafael Pena, East Mecklenburg baseball: 3-for-3 with a double in a 6-4 win over Porter Ridge.
Friday’s Scores
Baseball
EAST MECKLENBURG 6, PORTER RIDGE 4
EM - 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 - 6-9-0
PR - 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 4-11-5
WP-Scavotto LP-Phillips
EM- Pena (3-3,2B), Bixby (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI), Little (3-4).
PR- Smith (2-2, 2B), Pressley (2-4), Myers (2-3), Hortskamp (2B)
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 3, ARDREY KELL 2
Ardrey Kell 001 000 01 - 2 8 1
Charlotte Catholic 100 000 02 -- 3 3 3
WP: Aaron Mitchell (1-1). LP: Alex Smith
Leading Hitters CC:Borda 1-3, 2 RBI; Womack 1-3, 1 run
Leading Hitters AK:Crenshaw 2-3, 1RBI;Ledford 2-3
HOUGH 3, AL BROWN 2
KB 000 000 2 - 2 5 0
HOU 100 100 1 - 3 6 0
WP - Teddy Coyer LP -- Matt Baucom
Leading Hitters: KB: Jacob Tuttle (1-3, 1 RBI), Antonio Knight (1-3, 1 RBI) HOU: Seth McAulay (1-3, 1 RBI), Will Holthouser (1-3, 1 RBI); Ben Buchanan (1-2, double).
Records: Hough is 7-2 on the season and 6-0 in the MECKA.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 6, ASHBROOK 4
LNC. 1 2 1 0 1 0 1 6. 12. 5
Ashbrook 0 0 0 1 0 2 1. 4. 6. 3
LNC WP Logan Ansted 4IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 3K
SAVE Grayson Hickert 1.2IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 3K
AB. LP Slayton Fletcher 4IP, 7H, 4R, 2ER, 1BB, 2K
LNC Leading Hitters - Ryan Farkas 3-4, 1RBI, Daniel Alperi 2-4, 1 run,
Michael Ashford 2-3, 1RBI, 1 run, Landon Calton 2-4, 1 run
AB Leading Hitters - Dylan Mauldin 2-4, 2H, 1HR, 3RBI, 1 run
Joe Palmer 2-3,
MARVIN RIDGE 2, SUN VALLEY 0
Marvin Ridge(7-2) 200 000 0 -- 2 1 0
Sun Valley (4-5) 000 000 0 -- 0 4 3
WP: Matthew Helms(2-1)
LP: Josh Swartz
Leading Hitters MR: Alex Leshock(1-4, 1 run).
Leading Hitters SV: Sam Howell (2-2) Zack Budzik(2-3)
PINE LAKE PREP 4, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 0
CSD 000 000 0 -- 0
PLP 102 010 X-- 4
WP: Harwood.
Leading Hitters PLP: Cohen 2-3, 2 runs; Harwood 2-3, 2 RBIs, Connolly 2-2, 2 RBIs
ST STEPHENS 11, FREEDOM 3
Freedom 001 101 0 -- 3 8 4
St. Stephens 261 011 0 -- 11 13 1
WP: Weston Kerley. LP: Cody Thomas
Leading Hitters SS: Matt Cook 5-5, 3 runs, RBI; Wyatt 2-4, 4 RBIs
Leading Hitters F: Philip Pieto 3-3, 2 doubles, 2 rus
UNION ACADEMY 7, HICKORY GROVE 2
Girls Soccer
MYERS PARK - 10, GARINGER - 0
Scoring: MP: Ginny Moss 3, Sallie Parkhurst 2, Natalie Jarrett, Weezie Targgart, Amanda Stines, Taylor Guzi, Loren Eastman
Shutout: Abby Britt, Emily Mecia, Corey Choka
Records: - MP: 4-0-2 (4-0-0); G: 0-3-0 (0-3-0)
Softball
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 6, CANON MCMILLAN (PA) 0
Canon 000 000 0 -- 0 3 2
Alexander 210 102 X -- 6 12 0
WP: Chesney Millsaps (5-0). LP: Abi Michelucci
Leading Hitters AC: Brittney Krider 4-4, 3 RBIs; Kendra Mayes 2-3, 2 RBIs
EAST BURKE 9, CHASE 1
East Burke. 030 042x. 9
Chase. 001 000 0 1
WP: Jordyn Propst (6IP, 1ER, 4H, 1K)
EB Hitting: Cora Detter3-4, 2B, 2R, 1RBI; Reece Davis 1-2, 2BB, 1R; Jordyn Propst 1-2, 1BB, 2R
Records: East Burke 6-3, 4-2
PROVIDENCE 15, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 1
Providence 0,2,2,3,0,8 -- 15
South Meck 1,0,0,0,0,0 -- 15
WP: Carolyn Bentley. LP: Emily Hill
Leading Hitters P: Rileigh Bryant 3-4, 3 RBI, Kat Moody 3-4, RBI, Abby Caslin 2-3, Erin Gabriel 2-4 2RBI
Comments