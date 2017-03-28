High School basketball sensation Zion Williamson named All-USA first team

Spartanburg Day junior Zion Williamson was named a USA Today first-team “All-USA” player Tuesday
Williamson, a 6-foot-7 forward, was joined on the first team by national player of the year Michael Porter, a forward from Nathan Hale (Wash), Sierra Canyon (Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley, IMG (Fla.) point guard Trevon Duval and Hillcrest (AZ) Prep center DeAndre Ayton.
Ayton, Duval and Porter are seniors. Williamson and Bagley are juniors. ESPN ranks Bagley as the No. 1 recruit nationally in the 2018 class and Williamson No. 2.
Williamson averaged 37 points and 13 rebounds last season to lead his team to a second straight N.C. Independent Schools 2A state championship. He’s being hotly recruited by Duke and North Carolina as well schools like Clemson, Kentucky, Louisville, N.C. State and South Carolina.
▪ Duke recruit Wendell Carter, a 6-9, 254-pound senior, made All-USA second team.
LINK: Zion Williamson puts on dunk show for UNC coach Roy Williams
LINK: How a growth spurt turned Zion Williamson into a phenom
Zion Williamson is not of this world (via @teamflightbros) pic.twitter.com/ESWiyuBvHs— STACK (@STACKMedia) March 27, 2017
Comments