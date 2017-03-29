West tops East, loaded with Duke recruits, in McDonald’s All-American game

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. Pause

1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center

1:35 President Obama's Commutations

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

3:36 UNC's Roy Williams talks about Luke Maye

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

11:04 UNC's Roy Williams talks about using last year's championship loss as motivation

1:41 UNC's Roy Williams on watching tape of Oregon

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy