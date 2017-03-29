West tops East, loaded with Duke recruits, in McDonald’s All-American game

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the West over the East 109-107 in the McDonald's All-American Game on Wednesday.
Uncommitted center Brandon McCoy rejected two East shots near the end of the game to seal the win for the West.
Porter Jr., a 6-foot-10 forward ranked among the top prospects of his class by multiple recruiting services, announced last week he will play college basketball at Missouri. His father was recently hired by the Tigers as an assistant coach.
Porter Jr. was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Jaylen Hands, a UCLA recruit, added 14 points for the West.
The East was led by Mohamed Bamba, who scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Bamba is undecided on a college.
Forward Kevin Knox II, a prospect for both Duke and North Carolina, finished with 15 points. Duke commit Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Another Duke commit, guard Gary Trent Jr., finished with seven points.
Knox, who plays for Tampa Catholic, is the son of former Florida State wide receiver Kevin Knox. He’s reportedly also considering Kentucky and Florida State.
Brian Bowen, reportedly considering N.C. State, went 1-for-6 from the field for three points.
GIRLS
East 80, West 74: Rellah Boothe had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the East over the West 80-74 in overtime. The 6-foot-1 Boothe has signed with Texas.
Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey, the 2016-17 Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg girls’ player of the year, was the only N.C. player in the girls’ game. Bailey finished with four points (1-of-5 from the field) and seven rebounds in 11 minutes of play.
Bailey, a 6-foot-3 senior who signed with North Carolina, is the second Providence Day player to make the McDonald’s game, following Jatarie White, who played in 2014. White transferred from South Carolina to Texas and will have two years eligibility remaining beginning in the 2017-18 season.
