Parkwood High hires former Appalachian State assistant to be football coach

Tim Speakman is the new football coach at Parkwood High in Monroe.
Speakman, who’s coaching Parkwood’s softball team, was formerly head softball coach at Ave Marie University, a private Catholic school in southwest Florida. Speakman also coached football there, serving as an offensive coordinator from 2010-13.
He also coached for four years as head football coach at Palmett Ridge (Fla.) High and was a tight ends coach at Appalachian State from 2002-05.
In softball this season, he’s led Parkwood to an 8-2 start. He teaches physical education at Parkwood Middle.
“We are very excited to introduce coach Speakman,” Parkwood athletics director Nelson Garner said. “He brings tremendous enthusiasm and a proven track record of success on and off the field.”
Speakman takes over for Lynn Coble, who was 6-6 last season and 27-45 in six seasons at Parkwood.
