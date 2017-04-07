Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson named MaxPreps All-American, joined by two Duke recruits

Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson has been named a first team MaxPreps All-American. Last month, Williamson was named a first-team USA Today “All-USA” star.
Williamson, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 37 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the S.C. Independent Schools state champion.
LINK: How a sudden growth spurt turned Zion Williamson into possibly the nation’s top high school basketball recruit
Kevin Knox, a major Duke and North Carolina target, made second team. Knox, a 6-8 forward who tweeted support of the Tar Heels after Monday’s national title, averaged 29 points and 11 rebounds for Florida 5A state champ Tampa Catholic.
LETS GOOOOO UNC‼️‼️‼️— Kev‼️ (@kevin_knox23) April 4, 2017
Knox was joined on the second team by Duke signee Gary Trent Jr., a 6-5 guard from Prolific Prep (CA) Academy. Another Duke signee, Wendell Carter, made third team. Carter, a 6-10 senior from Pace (GA) Academy, played summer basketball with Chris Paul’s CP3 team based out of Winston-Salem. Carter averaged 23 points and nearly 16 rebounds per game.
Comments