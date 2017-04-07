High School Sports

April 7, 2017 12:37 PM

Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson named MaxPreps All-American, joined by two Duke recruits

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson has been named a first team MaxPreps All-American. Last month, Williamson was named a first-team USA Today “All-USA” star.

Williamson, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 37 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the S.C. Independent Schools state champion.

LINK: How a sudden growth spurt turned Zion Williamson into possibly the nation’s top high school basketball recruit

Kevin Knox, a major Duke and North Carolina target, made second team. Knox, a 6-8 forward who tweeted support of the Tar Heels after Monday’s national title, averaged 29 points and 11 rebounds for Florida 5A state champ Tampa Catholic.

Knox was joined on the second team by Duke signee Gary Trent Jr., a 6-5 guard from Prolific Prep (CA) Academy. Another Duke signee, Wendell Carter, made third team. Carter, a 6-10 senior from Pace (GA) Academy, played summer basketball with Chris Paul’s CP3 team based out of Winston-Salem. Carter averaged 23 points and nearly 16 rebounds per game.

Click here to see the entire team.

