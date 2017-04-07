Thursday’s Roundup: Marvin Ridge baseball star tosses 1-hitter

Elevator
↑Providence Day signees: The Chargers will have seven student-athletes sign with colleges Monday: Kase Diehl (golf) Sewanee - The University of the South; Ben Ferris (golf), Gettysburg College; Reed Baker (lacrosse) Bowdoin College; Jack Fletcher (golf) Gettysburg College; Parker Mosack (golf) Rollins College; Carson Jones (soccer) Elon; Emerson Porter (track), UNC
↑USA Football Regional Development Camp: USA Football’s U.S. National Team program will host a regional development camp at Rock Hill South Pointe High Saturday and Sunday. The camp will include drills, 1-on-1 training and 7-on-7. It’s one of 30 camps in 21 states and the camps are an athlete’s first step to making the 2018 US National team, which competes in the International Bowl in Dallas next January. Camp begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
↑Carmel Christian basketball sophomores: the Charlotte 49ers have offered three players from Byron Dinkins’ 2017 state finalists: guards Donovan Gregory, Marten Maide and Myles Pierre.
↑Charlotte Lacrosse Week 6 Top Ten Poll: 1. Weddington; 2. Christ School; 3. Myers Park; 4. Lake Norman; 5. Charlotte Catholic; 6. Ardrey Kell; 7. Providence Day; 8. Marvin Ridge; 9. Hough; 10. Charlotte Latin
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Maddy Hanson, Charlotte Catholic softball: sophomore threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 7-2 win over Olympic.
Jake Kuchmaner, Marvin Ridge baseball: 12 strikeouts and no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Piedmont.
Nick Murrer, Reid Mayers, Scottie Wallace, Charlotte Christian baseball: combind to bat 6-for-12 with eight RBIs in a 10-2 win over CISAA conference rival Charlotte Latin.
Emily Reinstadtler, Lake Norman Charter softball: Lake Norman Charter beat South Point for the first time in school history with a 5-2 win. Reinstadtler pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Marissa Romeo hit 3-for-4 with an RBI double. Reinstadtler, Allison Schimmoller and Hala Soliman all went 2-4 at the plate and scored one run. Lake Norman Charter (12-1, 10-1 Big South) plays Stuart Cramer at North Mecklenburg Friday at 4.
Favour Spear, Gaston Christian girls soccer: two goals, two assists in a 5-0 win over Gaston Day. Gaston Christian is 7-2-1.
Thursday’s Results
Baseball
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 4 OLYMPIC 0
OLYMPIC 000 000 0 - - 0 0 2
Charlotte Catholic 103 000 X - - 4 8 2
WP: Cataldo LP: Lail
Leading Hitters CC: Pacious 1-3 2RBI, McKinstry 2-4 2Runs
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 10, CHARLOTTE LATIN 2
CC 010 007 2 10 10 0
CL 020 000 0 2 4 2
WP: Andrew Durden
LP: Brendan Reilly
Leading Hitters:
CC: Nick Murrer2-4 2 RBI, Reid Mayers 2-5 2B 5 RBI, Jonah Beamon 1-4 1 RBI, Scottie Wallace 2-3 1 RBI
CL: Chris Elliott 1-2 2 RBI, Walker Finke 1-3 2B
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 12, COVENANT DAY 8
Country Day 0004350—12 4 0
Covenant Day 0202400—8 11 2
WP: Ryan Middlemiss (CCDS), LP: James Adelman (CDS)
Leading Hitters for CCDS: Arendale 1-4, Green 1-2, Demis 1-2
Leading Hitters for CDS: Embry 1-2, Cope 2-4, McKay 3-4, Hunt 2-4 HR 4 RBI’s
MARVIN RIDGE 8, PIEDMONT 4
Piedmont 000 031 0 -- 4 4 2
Marvin Ridge 023 300 0 -- 8 9 0
WP: Matthew Helms (3-1). LP: Cam Byrne
Leading Hitters MR: C Parr 2-4, B Bilodeau 2-2
Leading Hitters P: G Lewis 1-2, H Simpson 1-2
MARVIN RIDGE 1, PIEDMONT 0
Piedmont 000 000 0 -- 0 0 1
Marvin Ridge 000 000 1 -- 1 5 0
WP: Jake Kuchmaner (3-0, 12 Ks)
LP: Logan Mullis
Leading Hitters MR: Parr 2-3, Ridge 1-1
Boys Tennis
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 5, MOORESVILLE 4
Singles
Carter Patterson (AC) def. Alec Taylor (M) 6-2, 6-6(4-7), 10-8
Bryce Carr (M) def. Jackson Barr (AC) 6-0, 6-2
Michael Whitfield (M) def. Brennon McDonald (AC) 6-3, 6-0
Chandler Davis (AC) def. Matthew Scholar (M) 6-2, 6-2
Noah Presnell (AC) def. Jacob Griese (M) 6-2, 6-1
Jonathan Burris (M) def. Cameron White (AC) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
Carter Patterson/Jackson Barr (AC) def. Bryce Carr/Michael Whitfield (M) 8-5
Alec Taylor/Jonathan Burris (M) def. Chandler Davis/Noah Presnell (AC) 8-4
Matt Graham/Connor Whisnant (AC) def. Mack Slaughter/Brendan Abrams (M) 8-4
ACHS Record: 8-5 (5-5)
CHARLOTTE LATIN 9, COVENANT DAY 0
Davis Collins (CLS) d Davis Swann (CD) 6-4, 6-0
Smith O'Leary (CL) d Landon Rehg (CD) 6-3, 6-1
Andrew Lewis (CL) d Emerson Rogers (CD) 6-0, 6-1
Taylor Pearce (CL) d Rochester Sun (CD) 6-3, 6-0
Adam Darwich (CL) d Sam Haefele (CD) 6-3, 6-3
Jack White (CL) d Ben Johnson (CD) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
Collins/O'Leary (CL) d Swann/Rehg (CD) 9-8(7)
Ian Bircak/Darwich (CLS) d Rogers/Haefele (CD) 8-2
Lewis/Coburn (CLS) d Sun/ Johnson (CD) 8-0
CONCORD 9, WEST ROWAN 0
SINGLES
Nick Lozier (C) d. Alex Keadle 6-2, 6-2
Lucas Plott (C) d. Jay Collins 6-0, 6-0
Chris Chapman (C) d. Kevin Sullivan 6-1, 6-0
George Griffin (C) d. Matt Smith 6-2, 6-0
Wilson Brockway (C) d. T.J. Smith 6-1, 6-2
Mark Panner (C) d. Layton Butler 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES
Plott-Griffin (C) d. Keadle-Sullivan 10-6
Lozier-Brockway (C) d. Gabe Coffield-Cyres Browr 10-1
Michael Cicci-Eric Spaugh (C) d. Ansu Morris-Anthony Chance 10-2
FOREST HILLS 8, CENTRAL ACADEMY 1
Singles
Tyler Mills (FH) d. Thomas McCorkle (MC) 0-6,7-5,(2)
Michael Henry (FH) d. William Nance (MC) 6-3,6-4
Tyler Bunn (FH) d. Kyle Ronquillo (MC) 7-5,6-2
Andre Torres (FH) d. Dilan Mattison (MC) 0-6,6-3,(5)
Trent DeMaio (MC) d. Paul Randall (FH) 7-5,6-1
Nick Rademaker (FH) d. Ryan Helms (MC) 6-3,3-6,(0)
Doubles
Mills/Bunn (FH) d. McCorkle/Nance (MC) 8-5
Henry/Rademaker (FH) d. Mattison/DeMaio (MC) 8-3
Torres/Randall (FH) d. Ronquillo/Helms (MC)8-6
Thanks
Central Academy of Technology and Arts Tennis (Union County)
HICKORY RIDGE 6, CARSON 3
1. Adam Goers (HR) d.Hunter Smith (C) 6-0, 6-0
2. Jared Henriquez (C) d. Jack Frey (HR) 5-7, 6-2, 1-0(11)
3. Eric Mellander (HR) d. Luke Sides (C) 6-0, 6-2
4. Nicholas Marlow (HR) d. Jesus Barron (C) 6-2, 6-1
5. Daniel Antonelli (HR) d. Ethen Fesperman (C) 6-0, 6-0
6. Abhishek Chauhan (HR) d. Brandon Cole (C) 6-2, 6-0
1. Goers/Mellander (HR) d. Smith/Sides (C) 10-1
2. Henriquez/Barron (C) d. Frey/Antonelli (HR) 10-4
3. Fesperman/Cole (C) d. Ben Heinz/Joey Ruisi (HR) 11-10(6)
HICKORY RIDGE 5, SOUTH ROWAN 4
1. Adam Goers (HR) d. David Chavez (SR) 6-1, 6-1
2. Jack Frey (HR) d. Jacob Bryant (SR) 6-2, 7-5
3. Eric Mellander (HR) d. Willis Hobbs (SR) 6-1, 6-0
4. Nicholas Marlow (HR) d. Brandon Blay (SR) 6-4, 6-1
5. Ben Heinz (HR) d. Matthew Correll (SR) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0(4)
6. Austin Cole (SR) d. Joey Ruisi (HR) 0-6, 7-5, 1-0(4)
1. Chavez/Blay (SR) d. Abhishek Chauhan/Jake Schilling (HR) 10-8
2. Bryant/Hobbs (SR) d. Jeffrey Ebert/Derek Prillaman (HR) 10-4
3. Correll/Cole (SR) d. Brice Evans/Sreedhar Ramesh (HR) 10-3
LANCASTER 6, WESTWOOD 0
Lancaster High School 6 - Westwood High School 0
Singles:
1. Isaac Thomas LHS defeated Steven Massey WW 6-1 6-2
2. Connor Palmeri LHS defeated Ryan Hiller WW 6-2 6-1
3. Avery Hinkle LHS defeated Oliver Ellis WW 3-6 6-4 Tie break 10-6
4. Connor Parman LHS defeated Zackery Gonzales WW 6-0 6-0
5. Jacob Hudson LHS defeated John Heath WW 6-4 6-0
Doubles:
1.
2. Zack Onisick & Jake Sapp LHS defeated Calvin Shin & Thomas Holmes WW 6-0 6-1
MARVIN RIDGE 9, PIEDMONT 0
Singles:
1. Michael Kronovet MR defeated Michael Goodelle PD 6-2 6-3
2. Chris Graveline MR defeated Jacob Bowers PD 6-0 6-4
3. Sammy Marks MR defeated Jonas Nielsen PD 6-1 6-2
4. Jason Traub MR defeated Luis Viso PD 6-2 6-1
5. Rushil Shah MR defeated Michael Lederman PD 6-0 6-0
6. Hari Vijay MR defeated Daniel Dean PD 6-2 6-2
Doubles:
1. John Hatala/Zach Schwartz MR defeated Goodelle/Nielsen PD 8-1
2. Louis Osesek/James Issa MR defeated Bowers/Lederman PD 8-3
3. Santi Checa/Alex Augenstein MR defeated Josiah Hall/Seth Kodikara PD 8-2
MYERS PARK 9, PARKWOOD 0
Samuel Webb (MP) def Tyler Rice 6-1 3-6 1-0
Noah Taylor (MP) def Robert Salay 6-0 6-0
Aiden Broadway (MP) def Brody Batson 6-3 6-0
Daniel Isenhour (MP) def Nick Cox 7-5 6-1
Masdon Wilson (MP) def Will Crocker 6-1 7-5
Joey Sisinyak (MP) def Fernando Vasquez 6-0 6-0
DOUBLES
Samuel Webb/Noah Taylor (MP) def Rice/Salay 8-0
Daniel Isenhour/Masdon Wilson (MP) def Batson/Cox 8-4
Aiden Broadway/Joey Sisinyak (MP) def Vasquex/Austin McIntosh 8-0
Girls Soccer
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 3, CANNON SCHOOL 1
CCDS Goals: Maddy George; Susan Richards; Sienna Joseph
Records: CCDS 4-0-6
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 9, NORTH GASTON 0
Goals: Ayden Yates(3), Madeline Sims (2),Shannon Lunny, Kasey Hahn, Georgia Rowe and Olivia Masterton
LNC Assists- Ayden Yates (2), Alex Behnke, Emily Wheatley, Kasey Hahn, Carsyn Yates and Shannon Lunny
LNC GK Saves- Lexi Santa Cruz-0
E. Gaston GK Saves- Sunda Morris-2
Boys’ Lacrosse
CHARLOTTE LATIN 15, COVENANT DAY 2
Latin Scoring: Conrad Song 2-6-8, Joe Gitlin 3-1-4, Melvin Rouse 2-1-3, Colin Geraghty 0-3-3, Cole Clough 2-0-2, Cole Barnes 0-2-2, Charlie Orndorff 1-0-1, Martin Sumichrast 1-0-1, Hayes Woollen 1-1-2, Connor Mackey 1-0-1, Thomas Layton 1-0-1, Tripp Hughes 1-0-1
Covenant Day: Chase Dickson 1-0-1, Ford Hiller 1-0-1
Girls’ Lacrosse
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 14, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 13
Catholic:
Megan Flesch: 4
Riley Lowe: 3
Kaitlin Coleman: 2
Kylie Skovira: 2
Caleigh Brady: 2
Claire Dorcy: 1
Country Day:
Carter Williams: 6
Thea Reddin: 3
Charlotte Pedlow: 2
Sadie Charles Calame: 1
Jaclyn Perkins: 1
Boys Golf
WOODLAWN SCHOOL 204, COVENANT DAY 218
Match played at Monroe golf club. Par 36
Score:
Woodlawn 204
Clayton Kolls 45
Hank Grzeszczak 47
Seth Roether 54
Adam Simkowitz 61
Kevan Nikolich 58
Josh Earle 60
Covenant Day 218
Mike Everson 52
Alex Rintamma 54
Luke Ardizzone 56
Joe Gregory 56
Jack Levett 57
