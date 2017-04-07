Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt makes history, named AP boys basketball player of the year

Lincolnton High’s Sage Surratt had perhaps the best single season any N.C. high school athlete has ever had.
He ends it making history as the N.C. Associated Press player of the year. Surratt, who won the AP N.C. offensive player of the year in January, is the first player to ever win the football and basketball player of the year awards in the same school year. Surratt will play football in college at Wake Forest.
Duke recruit Mikayla Boykin of Clinton High School is the AP girls player of the year. Boykin got 12 of 14 votes to win the girls’ award. Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey, a UNC recruit who was the only McDonald’s All-American from the Carolinas, received one vote towards player of the year.
Surratt earned seven of a possible 14 votes from sports writers statewide to earn the boys award. Wilson Greenfield junior Coby White, a UNC recruit, had three votes. White was named the N.C. Gatorade player of the year last month. Cox Mill sophomore Wendell Moore, named the N.C. Basketball Coaches state player of the year, received two votes.
Boykin, a Duke signee, set North Carolina High School Athletic Association scoring records for both a game and a season, scoring 63 points against Pender County and 1,159 points for the year. Boykin averagd 37.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 5.7 steals.
It’s been a huge couple of years for the Surratt family. Older brother Chazz Surratt was selected the 2016 offensive player of the year in football, and enrolled at North Carolina to play for coach Larry Fedora.
“It feels really good to be a part of N.C. history like this,” the younger Surratt said. “It’s where I live, where I grew up, where my family lives.”
Younger brother Sage Surratt is a two-time all-state selection in both basketball and football, dating back to his time at East Lincoln, and was voted to both of this year’s teams unanimously. He averaged 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists for Lincolnton, and his 2,951 career points are second in NCHSAA history only to JamesOn Curry, who had 3,307 points from 2000-04. His career scoring average of 27.1 points ranks third in state history.
Surratt was the nation’s No. 6 scorer this season.
“I like to play fast. … We’ve always been big on fast tempo,” Surratt said. “Last year, with Chazz being the point guard, I’d always be running down the court, and this year it was just me taking it coast to coast, really.”
Voting Breakdown
The voting breakdown for the 2016-17 Associated Press prep basketball players of the year for North Carolina, as cast by 14 statewide sports writers.
BOYS
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton (7)
Coby White, Wilson Greenfield (3)
Wendell Moore Jr., Concord Cox Mill (2)
Zach Hobbs, Northside Jacksonville (1)
Jairus Hamilton, Concord Cannon (1)
GIRLS
Mikayla Boykin, Clinton (12)
Elissa Cunane, Northern Guilford (1)
Janelle Bailey, Charlotte Providence Day (1)
The Associated Press contributed
Previous Winners
Past winners of AP prep basketball players of the year in NC
BOYS
2017–Sage Surratt, Lincolnton
2016–Edrice “Bam” Adebayo, High Point Christian
2015–Brandon Ingram, Kinston
2014–Gabe DeVoe, Shelby
2013–Isaiah Hicks, Oxford Webb
2012–Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room
2011–Terry Whisnant, Cherryville
2010–Reggie Bullock, Kinston
2009–John Wall, Raleigh Word of God
2008–Bo Ingram, Kinston; Ty Walker, New Hanover County (tie)
2007–Dwight Jones, Burlington Cummings
2006–William Graves, Greensboro Dudley
2005–Jamie Skeen, North Mecklenburg
2004–Josh King, Trinity
2003–Chris Paul, West Forsyth
2002–Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton
2001–Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton
2000–Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan
1999–Jason Parker, West Charlotte
1998–Shawn Alexander, Asheville Roberson; Jason Parker, West Charlotte (tie)
1997–Tracy McGrady, Durham Mt. Zion
1996–Vincent Whitt, Greensboro Dudley
1995–Courtney Alexander, Durham Jordan
–––
GIRLS
2017–Mikayla Boykin, Clinton
2016–Erin Whalen, Charlotte Providence Day
2015–Stephanie Watts, Weddington
2014–Jamie Cherry, West Craven
2013–Jatarie White, Charlotte Providence Day
2012–Kristen Gaffney, Morrisville Green Hope
2011–Cierra Burdick, Matthews Butler
2010–Cierra Burdick, Matthews Butler; Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview (tie)
2009–Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte
2008–Erinn Thompson, Kernersville McGuinness
2007–Cetera DeGraffenreid, Sylva Smoky Mountain
2006–Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg
2005–Rashanda McCants, Asheville
2004–LaToya Pringle, Fayetteville 71st
2003–Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver
2002–Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom
2001–Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver; Billie McDowell, Lumberton (tie)
2000–Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian
1999–Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead
1998–Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead
1997–Tynesha Lewis, SouthWest Edgecombe
1996–Shea Ralph, Fayetteville Sanford
1995–Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom
