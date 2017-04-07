Friday’s Roundup: Alexander Central baseball, softball stars have big nights

Elevator
↑Easter Baseball Tournaments: tournament begins at Providence and Myers Park Saturday. Schedules below.
↑Alexander Central softball offense: 19 runs on 22 hits against North Lincoln Friday.
↑Nate Springs, Myers Park basketball: A 6-foot-10 junior, Springs had 15 points and six rebounds in a Charlotte Christian’s Blake Preston had 20 points and 11 rebounds for PSB.
↔Athletic director openings: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools posted openings for new athletics directors at Independence and Hopewell. Kelly Lewis had been the longtime AD at Independence. Thomas Underwood had been Hopewell’s AD since the start of the 2015-16 school year. Former Hopewell AD Jamie Billings, who had been at Concord High, is now the athletics director at Providence, where he replaced Charles Lansing, who became an assistant principal at the school.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Zach Brzycky, Alexander Central baseball: threw a five-inning one-hitter in a 10-0 win over North Lincoln. He struck out nine of the 20 batters he faced.
Kelsea Dejarnette, Alexander Central softball: 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 22-4 win over North Lincoln.
Jack Hills, Christ The King baseball: complete game 1-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Hickory Christian in five innings.
Jenna Johnson, Lake Norman Charter softball: had 3-run homer in first inning of a 12-1 win over Stuart Cramer. She was 3-for-3 batting and scored twice. Teammates Emily Reinstadtler (3 runs) and Allison Schimmoller (run) were also 3-for-3. Lake Norman Charter is 13-1.
Brittney Krider, Alexander Central softball: 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a run in a 19-4 win over North Lincoln.
Queen City Classic Showcase Basketball Scores/Pairings
The Queen City Showcase is a travel ball tournament at multiple sites in Charlotte for teams from the 14U division to 17U. Full pairings/info here
Friday’s 17U Elite Showcase Result: Carolina Wolves 71, PSB Select 67
Saturday at Olympic High: Upward Stars Southeast vs. Charlotte Nets Morrow Elite, 8 am.; Upward Stars Southeast vs. Karolina Khaos, 10:20 a.m.; Charlotte Nets Morrow Elite vs. Flight 22 Elite, 10:20 a.m.; Upward Stars Southeast vs. Flight 22 Elite, 12:40 p.m.; Karolina Khaos vs. Charlotte Nets Morrow Elite, 1:50 p.m.; Team Charlotte vs. Carolina Wolves, 3 p.m.; Team United EYBL vs. PSB Select Elite, 3 p.m.; Team United EYBL vs. Team Charlotte, 5:20 p.m.; PSB Select Elite vs. Team Charlotte, 7:40; Team United EYBL vs. Carolina Wolves, 7:40 p.m.
Sunday at Olympic High: bracket play games determined by Saturday results. Games begin at 11:30 a.m.
Easter Baseball Tournament Schedules
Jack Sink Spring Break Classic
Saturday’s games
(at Myers Park)
South Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 5
Monday’s games
(at Myers Park)
North Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30
Myers Park vs. Providence Day, 4
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Mallard Creek at East Mecklenburg, noon
Parkwood vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2:30
Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Christian, 5
Sun Valley vs. Covenant Day, 7:30
Tuesday’s games
(at Myers Park)
North Mecklenburg vs. Sun Valley, 1:30
Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte Country Day, 4
Myers Park vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Catholic, noon
Lake Norman Charter vs. Covenant Day, 2:30
East Mecklenburg vs. Providence Day, 5
Parkwood vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30
Wednesday’s games
(at Myers Park)
Mallard Creek vs. Parkwood, noon
North Mecklenburg vs. Providence Day, 2:30
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5
South Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30
Sun Valley vs. Charlotte Latin, 4
East Mecklenburg vs. Covenant Day, 6:30
Providence-Marvin Ridge Tournament
Saturday’s games
(at Providence)
Providence vs. Weddington, 11 a.m.
Butler vs. Hough, 2
(at Marvin Ridge)
Marvin Ridge vs. Asheville Erwin, 11 a.m.
Ardrey Kell vs. Piedmont, 2
Monday’s games
(at Providence)
Providence-Weddington loser vs. Butler-Hough loser, 2
Providence-Weddington winner vs. Butler-Hough winner, 5
(at Marvin Ridge)
Marvin Ridge-Erwin loser vs. Ardrey Kell-Piedmont loser, 2
Marvin Ridge-Erwin winner vs. Ardrey Kell-Piedmont winner, 5
Tuesday’s games
Games at 2 and 5 p.m. at Providence and Marvin Ridge
F&M Bank High School Classic
(at Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis)
Friday, April 14
Lake Norman vs. South Rowan, 11 a.m.
Jay M. Robinson vs. Mount Pleasant, 1:30
Salisbury vs. Jesse Carson, 4
A.L. Brown vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 6:30
Saturday, April 15
Lake Norman-South Rowan loser vs. Jay M. Robinson-Mount Pleasant loser, 11 a.m.
Salisbury-Jesse Carson loser vs. A.L. Brown-Northwest Cabarrus loser, 1:30
Lake Norman-South Rowan winner vs. Jay M. Robinson-Mount Pleasant winner, 4
Salisbury-Jesse Carson winner vs. A.L. Brown-Northwest Cabarrus winner, 6:30
Monday, April 17
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 1:30
Third-place game, 4
Championship, 6:30
Gaston County Easter Tournament
(at Sims Park, Gastonia)
Monday, April 17
Cherryville vs. Bessemer City, 10 a.m.
South Point vs. East Gaston, 1
Stuart Cramer vs. Forestview, 4
North Gaston vs. Hunter Huss, 7
Wednesday, April 19
Second-round games
Thursday, April 20
Final-round games
Friday’s Results
Baseball
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 10, NORTH LINCOLN 0
North Lincoln 000 00 -- 0 1 3
Alexander Central 110 17 -- 10 13 0
WP: Zach Brzycky. LP: Trevor Whitley.
Leading Hitters AC: Matt Wilkinson 4-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Daniel Dessecker 2-3, 3 runs, RBI
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 10, COVENANT DAY 7
CDS 700 000 0 7 7 6
CCDS 305 002 x 10 8 6
Winning Pitcher: Merchant. Losing Pitcher: Bertelson.
Leading Hitters CDS: McConaghy 1-3, RBI. Boatwright 1-3, RBI. CCDS: Arendale 2-3, RBI. Jeffries 2-4, 2B, 3RBI. Demas 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI.
Records: CDS 8-9, CCDS 16-3.
MORGANTON PATTON 5, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 2
Patton 000 041 0 -- 5 6 0
St. Stephens 200 000 0 -- 2 6 4
W: Trip Causby. L: Noah Brown. S: Xavier Robinson
Leading Hitters SS: Noah Brown 1-4
Leading Hitters P: Trip Causby 2-3, Peyton Hightower 2-4
STUART CRAMER 11, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 9
Stuart Cramer 0 1 5 0 2 1 0 2. 0. 11 13 0
LNC 0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 14 2
WP: Steven Koch
LP: Logan Ansted
Leading Hitters
LNC.
Ryan Farkas - 3 for 4
Evan Borcich - 3 for 5, 1 RBI, 1 R
Max Doherty- 4 RBI, 1 R
Ryan Morrow - 2 RBI
Alex Lonergan- 1RBI, 1R
Landon Calton - 1RBI, 1R
Grayson Hickert 2 R
Michael Ashford - 1 R
Daniel Alperi - 1 R
Davis Wilder - 1 R
Stuart Cramer
Preston Hall -
Bryson Linkous - 3 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 R
Preston Hall - 3 for 5, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R
Wesley Hall - 3 for 5, 1 RBI, 3 R
Jason Maggs - 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 R
Matt Weaver - 2 RBI
Landon Helton - 1 RBI, 1 R
Softball
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 19, NORTH LINCOLN 4
North Lincoln 000 04 -- 4 4 1
Alexander Central 494 2X -- 19 22 0
W: Kendra Mayes (10-0). L: Mia Duvall.
Leading Hitters AC: Brittney Krider 4-5, 3 RBIs, run; Alexis Walter 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Caroline Maltba 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Ashley Seagle 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kelsea Dejarnette 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs
Leading Hitters NL: Katie Wadkovsky 1-2, 1 run; Justice Erdel, 1-2, 3 RBIs, run
Girls Soccer
CHARLOTTE LATIN 4, COVENANT DAY 0
Goals: Ellie Norman 2, Mary Elliott McBae 1, Sutton Jones 1
Assists: Sutton Jones 1, Claudia Dickey 1
Shutout: Ruthie Jones
Records: Latin 8-1-1, 3-1; Covenant 5-4, 2-2
JM ROBINSON 2, HICKORY RIDGE 2 (draw after double OT)
Goals JMR: Lauren Rector 1, and Paige Manzi 1.
Goals HR: Cayci Eaton 1, and Nia Gaither 1.
Girls Lacrosse
CHARLOTTE LATIN 15, DURHAM ACADEMY 14 OT
Latin Goal/Assists
Virginia Troutman 3 goals
Cecelia Monnin 2 goals, 2 assists, 3 draw controls
Cece Colombo 4 goals, 1 assist, 3 draws controls
Gia Colombo 2 goals, 2 assists, 5 draws controls
Gracie Colombo 2 goals
Kate Anderson 1 goal, 1 assists
Olivia Clements 1 goal
Casey Thompsen 1 assist
Callahan Phillips 2 draw controls
Boys Tennis
HICKORY RIDGE 7, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 2
1. Adam Goers (HR) d. Chanpret Jassal (NC) 6-0, 6-1
2. Jack Frey (HR) d. Parker Merchant (NC) 6-1, 6-3
3. Eric Mellander (HR) d. Ben Silver (NC) 6-1, 6-0
4. Nicholas Marlow (HR) d. Tyson Louk (NC) 6-1, 6-1
5. Abhishek Chauhan (HR) d. Grant Clark (NC) 6-2, 6-4
6. Ben Heinz (HR) d. Cameron Storch (NC) 6-2, 6-2
1. Goers/Marlow (HR) d. Jassal/Silver (NC) 10-1
2. Merchant/Louk (NC) d. Frey/Heinz (NC) 10-6
3. Clark/Storch (NC) d. Mellander/Jake Schilling 10-8
