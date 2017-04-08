Saturday’s Roundup: Providence bats come alive in Smoothie King Invitational; Team Charlotte hoops rolls at QC Showcase

Elevator
↑Team Charlotte travel basketball team: 17-and-under team, which plays on the Under Armour circuit, won a rare “crossover” game against a Nike circuit team, Charlotte’s Team United, at the Queen City Showcase at Olympic High School. Bracket play begins Sunday (more below).
↑Greater Charlotte Smoothie King Invitational: some strong semifinal pairings Monday: 4A powers Hough and Providence meet at Providence at 5 p.m. And at Marvin Ridge, 4A power Ardrey Kell meets reigning 3A state champ Marvin Ridge at 5 p.m.
↑Providence baseball: Panthers pounded 11 hits in a 12-2 win over Weddington in the first round of the Smoothie King Saturday.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Devon Dotson, Providence Day basketball: team high 15 points for Team Charlotte in the win over Team United at the Queen City Showcase. Mike Wynn of Liberty Heights had 16 for Team United.
Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly basketball: 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists for the Charlotte ACES in a 93-85 win over the Atlanta All Stars at the Queen City Showcase.
Alex Leshock, Marvin Ridge baseball: hit 3-for-4 in a 13-2 win over Asheville Erwin.
Kendra Mayes, Alexander Central softball: 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-7 extra-inning win over Davie County. She also pitched 3.2 innings in relief to get the win to improve to 11-0. Mayes allowed one hit and struck out four.
Hannah Perkins, Becca Riopel, Myers Park girls lacrosse: three goals each in a 17-4 win over Wando
Queen City Classic Showcase Basketball
17U Elite Results/Pairings
Friday’s result: Carolina Wolves 71, PSB Select Elite 67
Saturday’s Results: Karolina Khaos 69, Flight 22 Elite 60; Upward Stars Southeast 70, Charlotte Nets Morrow Elite 44; Upward Stars Southeast 59, Karolina Khaos 55; Flight 22 Elite 86, Charlotte Nets Morrow Elite 76; Upward Stars Southeast 70, Flight 22 Elite 67; Karolina Khaos 67, Charlotte Nets Morrow Elite 39; Team Charlotte 81, Carolina Wolves 45; PSB Select Elite 63, Team United EYBL 58; Team Charlotte 68, PSB Select Elite 51; Team United EYBL 82, Carolina Wolves 52
Full results/pairings for all age groups and divisions here
6'8 2018 Ian Steere of @Team_CLT #BangBang #PhenomQCShowcase pic.twitter.com/7MjBImGvD9— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 8, 2017
Easter Baseball Tournament Scores/Pairings
Jack Sink Spring Break Classic
Saturday’s games
(at Myers Park)
Myers Park 6, South Mecklenburg 2
Monday’s games
(at Myers Park)
North Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30
Myers Park vs. Providence Day, 4
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Mallard Creek at East Mecklenburg, noon
Parkwood vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2:30
Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Christian, 5
Sun Valley vs. Covenant Day, 7:30
Tuesday’s games
(at Myers Park)
North Mecklenburg vs. Sun Valley, 1:30
Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte Country Day, 4
Myers Park vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Catholic, noon
Lake Norman Charter vs. Covenant Day, 2:30
East Mecklenburg vs. Providence Day, 5
Parkwood vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30
Wednesday’s games
(at Myers Park)
Mallard Creek vs. Parkwood, noon
North Mecklenburg vs. Providence Day, 2:30
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5
South Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30
Sun Valley vs. Charlotte Latin, 4
East Mecklenburg vs. Covenant Day, 6:30
Greater Charlotte Smoothie King Invitational
Saturday’s games
Providence 12, Weddington 2
Hough 2, Butler 0
Marvin Ridge 13, Asheville Erwin 2
Ardrey Kell 3, Piedmont 0
Monday’s games
(at Providence)
Weddington vs. Butler, consolation, 2
Providence vs. Hough semifinal, 5
(at Marvin Ridge)
Erwin vs. Piedmont, consolation, 2
Marvin Ridge vs. Ardrey Kell semifinal, 5
Tuesday’s games
Games at 2 and 5 p.m. at Providence and Marvin Ridge
F&M Bank High School Classic
(at Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis)
Friday, April 14
Lake Norman vs. South Rowan, 11 a.m.
Jay M. Robinson vs. Mount Pleasant, 1:30
Salisbury vs. Jesse Carson, 4
A.L. Brown vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 6:30
Saturday, April 15
Lake Norman-South Rowan loser vs. Jay M. Robinson-Mount Pleasant loser, 11 a.m.
Salisbury-Jesse Carson loser vs. A.L. Brown-Northwest Cabarrus loser, 1:30
Lake Norman-South Rowan winner vs. Jay M. Robinson-Mount Pleasant winner, 4
Salisbury-Jesse Carson winner vs. A.L. Brown-Northwest Cabarrus winner, 6:30
Monday, April 17
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 1:30
Third-place game, 4
Championship, 6:30
Gaston County Easter Tournament
(at Sims Park, Gastonia)
Monday, April 17
Cherryville vs. Bessemer City, 10 a.m.
South Point vs. East Gaston, 1
Stuart Cramer vs. Forestview, 4
North Gaston vs. Hunter Huss, 7
Wednesday, April 19
Second-round games
Thursday, April 20
Final-round games
Saturday’s Results
Baseball
MARVIN RIDGE 13, ASHEVILLE ERWIN 2
Erwin 001 10 -- 2 6 6
Marvin Ridge 505 3X -- 13 12 1
WP: Reaves (2-0); LP: Ryan Maynor
Leading Hitters MR: A Leshock 3-4; D Reaves 2-3; Z Cerreta 2-3
Leading Hitters E: C Howell 2-3, T Martin 1-1
PROVIDENCE 12, WEDDINGTON 2
Away-Weddington-2 6 2
Home- Providence-12 11 0
HOUGH 2, BUTLER 0
Away- Hough 2 5
Home- Butler 0 4
Softball
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 8, DAVIE COUNTY 7
Davie Co. 020 032 0 0 7 8 0
Alex Central 202 021 01 -- 8 15 4
WP: Kendra Mayes (11-0); LP: Olivia Boger.
Leading Hitters AC: Kendra Mayes 4-4, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Alexis Walter 4-5, 2 RBIs.
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 7, LEDFORD 2
Ledford 000 010 1 -- 2 7 2
Alex Central 000 241 X -- 7 12 0
WP: Kendra Mayes (12-0). LP: Sydnee Hilliard
Leading Hitters AC: Brittney Krider 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caroline Maltba 2-3, run; Kendra Mayes 2-4; Alexis Walter 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs
Leading Hitters L: Frannie Jones 2-2, 1 RBI
Girls Soccer
CHARLOTTE LATIN 4, COVENANT DAY 0
Goals: Ellie Norman (2); Mary Elliot Macabe; McCarthy Lupo
Girls Lacrosse
MYERS PARK 17, WANDO 4
Myers Park Goals
Hannah Perkins-3
Elizabeth Robertson-2
Annie Juraschek-2
Becca Riopel-3
Landon Shelley-2
Parker Bergeron-1
Hope Hamel-1
Rachel Perkins-2
Mia McGuire-1
