Easter Baseball Tournament Schedules

Jack Sink Spring Break Classic
Monday’s games
(at Myers Park)
Parkwood vs. Charlotte Country Day, 1:30
Myers Park vs. Providence Day, 4
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Mallard Creek at East Mecklenburg, noon
North Meck vs. Charlotte Catholic, 2:30
Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Christian, 5
Sun Valley vs. Covenant Day, 7:30
Tuesday’s games
(at Myers Park)
North Mecklenburg vs. Sun Valley, 1:30
Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte Country Day, 4
Myers Park vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Hopewell vs. East Meck, noon
Lake Norman Charter vs. Covenant Day, 2:30
Charlotte Catholic vs. Providence Day, 5
Parkwood vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30
Wednesday’s games
(at Myers Park)
Mallard Creek vs. Parkwood, noon
North Mecklenburg vs. Providence Day, 2:30
Hopewell vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5
South Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30
(at East Mecklenburg)
Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30
Sun Valley vs. Charlotte Latin, 4
East Mecklenburg vs. Covenant Day, 6:30
Greater Charlotte Smoothie King Invitational
Monday’s games
(at Providence)
Weddington vs. Butler, consolation, 2
Providence vs. Hough semifinal, 5
(at Marvin Ridge)
Erwin vs. Piedmont, consolation, 2
Marvin Ridge vs. Ardrey Kell semifinal, 5
Tuesday’s games
Games at 2 and 5 p.m. at Providence and Marvin Ridge
F&M Bank High School Classic
(at Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis)
Friday, April 14
Lake Norman vs. South Rowan, 11 a.m.
Jay M. Robinson vs. Mount Pleasant, 1:30
Salisbury vs. Jesse Carson, 4
A.L. Brown vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 6:30
Saturday, April 15
Lake Norman-South Rowan loser vs. Jay M. Robinson-Mount Pleasant loser, 11 a.m.
Salisbury-Jesse Carson loser vs. A.L. Brown-Northwest Cabarrus loser, 1:30
Lake Norman-South Rowan winner vs. Jay M. Robinson-Mount Pleasant winner, 4
Salisbury-Jesse Carson winner vs. A.L. Brown-Northwest Cabarrus winner, 6:30
Monday, April 17
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 1:30
Third-place game, 4
Championship, 6:30
Gaston County Easter Tournament
(at Sims Park, Gastonia)
Monday, April 17
Cherryville vs. Bessemer City, 10 a.m.
South Point vs. East Gaston, 1
Stuart Cramer vs. Forestview, 4
North Gaston vs. Hunter Huss, 7
Wednesday, April 19
Second-round games
Thursday, April 20
Final-round games
