April 9, 2017 1:19 PM

Easter Baseball Tournament Schedules

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Jack Sink Spring Break Classic

Monday’s games

(at Myers Park)

Parkwood vs. Charlotte Country Day, 1:30

Myers Park vs. Providence Day, 4

Hopewell vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30

(at East Mecklenburg)

Mallard Creek at East Mecklenburg, noon

North Meck vs. Charlotte Catholic, 2:30

Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Christian, 5

Sun Valley vs. Covenant Day, 7:30

Tuesday’s games

(at Myers Park)

North Mecklenburg vs. Sun Valley, 1:30

Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte Country Day, 4

Myers Park vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30

(at East Mecklenburg)

Hopewell vs. East Meck, noon

Lake Norman Charter vs. Covenant Day, 2:30

Charlotte Catholic vs. Providence Day, 5

Parkwood vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30

Wednesday’s games

(at Myers Park)

Mallard Creek vs. Parkwood, noon

North Mecklenburg vs. Providence Day, 2:30

Hopewell vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5

South Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:30

(at East Mecklenburg)

Lake Norman Charter vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30

Sun Valley vs. Charlotte Latin, 4

East Mecklenburg vs. Covenant Day, 6:30

Greater Charlotte Smoothie King Invitational

Monday’s games

(at Providence)

Weddington vs. Butler, consolation, 2

Providence vs. Hough semifinal, 5

(at Marvin Ridge)

Erwin vs. Piedmont, consolation, 2

Marvin Ridge vs. Ardrey Kell semifinal, 5

Tuesday’s games

Games at 2 and 5 p.m. at Providence and Marvin Ridge

F&M Bank High School Classic

(at Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis)

Friday, April 14

Lake Norman vs. South Rowan, 11 a.m.

Jay M. Robinson vs. Mount Pleasant, 1:30

Salisbury vs. Jesse Carson, 4

A.L. Brown vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 6:30

Saturday, April 15

Lake Norman-South Rowan loser vs. Jay M. Robinson-Mount Pleasant loser, 11 a.m.

Salisbury-Jesse Carson loser vs. A.L. Brown-Northwest Cabarrus loser, 1:30

Lake Norman-South Rowan winner vs. Jay M. Robinson-Mount Pleasant winner, 4

Salisbury-Jesse Carson winner vs. A.L. Brown-Northwest Cabarrus winner, 6:30

Monday, April 17

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 1:30

Third-place game, 4

Championship, 6:30　

Gaston County Easter Tournament

(at Sims Park, Gastonia)

Monday, April 17

Cherryville vs. Bessemer City, 10 a.m.

South Point vs. East Gaston, 1

Stuart Cramer vs. Forestview, 4

North Gaston vs. Hunter Huss, 7

Wednesday, April 19

Second-round games

Thursday, April 20

Final-round games

