Top performers from Queen City Showcase Showcase Basketball Tournament

Last weekend, the Phenom Hoop Report held a showcase high school basketball tournament in Charlotte, the Queen City Showcase. Phenom Hoop Report is a recruiting website that track college basketball recruiting closely in the Carolinas.
Team Charlotte, a team that plays on the Under Armour summer shoe circuit, beat Team United, a Nike shoe team, in a highly anticipated 17-and-under final that featured multiple Division I college recruits.
Here are the top performers from the event in each high school age group.
15U (rising sophomores)
Jaden Springer, 6-4, B. Maze Elite (Rocky River High): Springer was dominant throughout the weekend, showing off the same mature game that led him to being the top scorer for 4A Rocky River. Said Phenom Hoop Report: “Simply a machine on offense, scoring wherever and whenever he wants, Springer had a counter for anything the opponent threw his way. There’s nobody capable of containing him. He’s an all-around monster that should remain atop his class throughout high school.”
Akeem Odusipe, 6-9, B. Maze Elite (Knoxville, Tenn., Christian High): A great rebounder and shotblocker, Odusipe dominated inside for the 15U Division I champions. From Phenom Hoop Report: “Odusipe has a post game and touch around the basket, proving he’s not just an athlete. He’s a special talent that has the potential to be the best big man from (the Queen City Showcase), regardless of age.”
Myles Tate, 6-0, Team Loaded 704 (Dorman, S.C., High): Said Phenom Hoop Report: “Tate is the type of player that makes basketball fans overjoyed. He is so strong on both sides of the ball and has a fire to his game, always competing and never taking possessions off. Tate is a lethal shooter with deep range and a sharp off the bounce game. He respects the game and proves it with his play. The state champion will only continue to get inquires from big college programs as time goes on.”
Tyler Bowen, 6-3, Karolina Khaos (Greenville Tech Charter): Said Phenom Hoop Report: “Bowen affects the game in countless ways; he’s not going to try and go for huge point totals because that isn’t his greatest asset to the team. He will make every hustle play, fight for rebounds on both sides of the ball, make the extra pass when necessary and lock down the opponents’ best player.”
Josh Banks, 6-4, Team United EYBL (Olympic High): Said Phenom Hoop Report: “Banks is an intriguing two-way prospect with a high motor and the ability to affect multiple facets of the game. Offensively, he scores on three levels and knows how to create for others.”
16U (rising juniors)
Audiese Toney, 6-6, Team United (Fayetteville Northwood Temple): Toney rebounded well all weekend and showed off the ability to finish at the basket in traffic.
DeAngelo Epps, 6-5, Team Loaded 704 (Charlotte Country Day): Epps played a lot of center in high school, but showed comfort at both forward spots. Lewis was impressed with his size and the speed with which he played.
Mikey Dukes, 5-11, Upwards Stars (First Baptist): Tough defender who showed the ability to get into the lane on offense, as well as a good pull-up jump shot.
John Michael Wright, 6-1, Flight 22 (Fayetteville Academy): Wright played “up” with the rising seniors (17Us). Displayed quickness and strength getting to the basket.
Myles Pierre, 6-2, Team Charlotte (Carmel Christian): Pierre picked up an offer from Charlotte last week after earning MVP honors at the NC Preps Elite Guard camp. At the Queen City, he showed his defensive and rebounding abilities. Phenom Hoop Report scouts were impressed with his pace on offense -- and his touch.
JC Tharrington, 6-0, PSB Select (Charlotte Christian): Lewis thinks Tharrington is the “consummate point guard. A heady, crafty, player who can control the game in the half court set. (He) makes great decisions and rarely turns the ball over.”
17U (rising seniors)
Devon Dotson, 6-1, Team Charlotte (Providence Day): Said Phenom Hoop Recruit’s Rick Lewis: “There’s not a more competitive player in the country. In our opinion, one of the nation’s best point guards on both sides of the ball. He had complete control of the game. His team really thrived with him on the floor. He got into the paint at will and played great on the ball defense.”
Aaron Wiggins, 6-6, Team Charlotte (High Point Wesleyan): Said Lewis: “He really put it all together this weekend. Smooth and fluid wing that can score from all three levels, not to mention his ability to be a dominate defensive player.”
Jermaine Patterson, 5-11, Upward Stars (SE/Buffton High): Lewis thinks Patterson is a natural leader and a great on-ball defender with good vision.
Jaylen Alston, 6-4, Carolina Wolves (Eastern Guilford): Said Lewis: “He does everything. He’s got great handle and vision. He’s a super-athletic, multi-positional defender.”
Caleb Mauldin, 6-8, Team United (West Rowan): All Rowan County in high school, Mauldin displayed great footwork in the post and a soft touch from the outside.
Stephen Edoka, 6-5, Charlotte ACES (Concord First Assembly): Said Lewis: “He’s got great length and is very strong. He really gets into you defensively, scores at three levels (3-pointer, inside 3 and layups) and is a tough defender.”
Queen City Showcase Results
Here are bracket play results from the 17U elite division from the Queen City Showcase and championship finals in other age brackets
17U Division I semifinals: Team Charlotte 57, Karolina Khaos 43; Team United EYBL 63, Upward Stars Southeast 59
17U Division I championship: Team Charlotte 74, Team United EYBL 67
14U championship: Team Charlotte 47, B. Maze Elite 37
15U Division I championship: B. Maze Elite 75, Team Loaded-704 52
15U Division II championship: WBC Elite 58, Charlotte Nets Bolin 44
16U Division I championship: Team United EYBL 68, Team Charlotte 63
16U Division II championship: YKD Kings-Webb 82, NC Top Flight 82
16U Division III championship: Charlotte Court 61, El 95 Sports Group 40
17U Division II championship: Team United Elite 80, Charlotte ACES Ligon 79
17U Division III championship: Charlotte Dragons 63, Sharp Shooters Elite 59
Comments