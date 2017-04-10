Providence Day freshman Porter Rooks, rising recruiting ranks, picks up offers from national football powers

Providence Day freshman wide receiver Porter Rooks is quickly establishing himself as a top recruit in the class of 2020.
Rooks -- who has been invited to the Under Armour All-American camp -- picked up offers from national football powers Auburn and Alabama over the weekend after taking unofficial visits to both schools.
Blessed to receive another offer from Auburn University! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/JnXwSBDH2L— Porter Rooks (@p2rooks) April 7, 2017
Blessed to receive my 10th offer from the University of Alabama! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/B3ZL49O6C7— Porter Rooks (@p2rooks) April 8, 2017
Rooks, who is 6-2 and 190 pounds, received an offer from Louisville in eighth grade. He’s since added offers from the two SEC powers, plus East Carolina, Iowa State, North Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
LINK: Why major college scouts are flocking to Providence Day to see a pair of freshmen
Comments