April 10, 2017 5:46 PM

Providence Day freshman Porter Rooks, rising recruiting ranks, picks up offers from national football powers

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Providence Day freshman wide receiver Porter Rooks is quickly establishing himself as a top recruit in the class of 2020.

Rooks -- who has been invited to the Under Armour All-American camp -- picked up offers from national football powers Auburn and Alabama over the weekend after taking unofficial visits to both schools.

Rooks, who is 6-2 and 190 pounds, received an offer from Louisville in eighth grade. He’s since added offers from the two SEC powers, plus East Carolina, Iowa State, North Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

