April 13, 2017 3:51 PM

NFL great Randy Moss’ son to transfer from N.C. State

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Former Mallard Creek High star Thaddeus Moss announced on social media Thursday that he planned to transfer from N.C. State.

N.C. State only had senior Cole Cook ahead of Moss on the Wolfpack two-deep chart. Now he’ll likely sit out a year. Moss caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown as a freshman.

N.C. State athletic spokesman Fred Demarest said Thursday that Moss met with coach Dave Doeren and that Doeren "supports Thad and wishes him all the best."

Moss caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown while playing in all 13 games as a freshman in 2016. He said on Twitter that he hopes "to better my opportunities for the future" but has "nothing but love" for Doeren and the Wolfpack program.

He becomes the school's second tight end in two days to announce plans to transfer. Pharoah McKever, who had seen time on both sides of the ball, said he would graduate this spring and play his final season elsewhere.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

