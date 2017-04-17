Mecklenburg Co. baseball standings and this week’s key games

Mecklenburg Standings
SoMeck 8
|
School
Overall
Conference
Providence
15-4
10-0
Charlotte Catholic
13-6
11-1
Ardrey Kell
13-6
8-2
South Mecklenburg
8-11
7-4
Olympic
6-9
3-7
Berry
3-11
1-8
West Mecklenburg
3-13
1-10
Harding
2-10
0-9
Southwestern 4A
School
Overall
Conference
Butler
10-9
8-1
Myers Park
14-2
6-2
East Mecklenburg
11-7
6-3
Porter Ridge
11-6
4-3
Independence
8-12
4-5
Rocky River
2-16
2-7
Garinger
0-13
0-9
MECKA
School
Overall
Conference
Hough
12-6
7-0
AL Brown
15-4
8-2
Mallard Creek
7-9
5-3
North Mecklenburg
4-10
4-3
Hopewell
7-10
4-3
Vance
2-10
0-7
West Charlotte
1-11
0-10
CISAA
School
Overall
Conference
Charlotte Christian
19-2
6-0
Charlotte Country Day
19-3
5-1
Providence Day
12-4
4-2
Covenant Day
7-10
2-3
Cannon
4-7
0-6
Charlotte Latin
3-10
0-5
Source: MaxPreps
This week’s key games
Providence at Ardrey Kell, Tuesday, 6:30: The area’s top rivalry renews with Providence holding a narrow one game lead over Charlotte Catholic and two games over Ardrey Kell. A Providence win will make winning the conference difficult for the Knights, who can draw really close with a victory at home.
Ardrey Kell at Butler, Wednesday, 6:30: Two of the county’s top teams battle. Butler leads the Southwestern 4A.
Comments