April 17, 2017 4:51 PM

Mecklenburg Co. baseball standings and this week’s key games

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Mecklenburg Standings

SoMeck 8

School

Overall

Conference

Providence

15-4

10-0

Charlotte Catholic

13-6

11-1

Ardrey Kell

13-6

8-2

South Mecklenburg

8-11

7-4

Olympic

6-9

3-7

Berry

3-11

1-8

West Mecklenburg

3-13

1-10

Harding

2-10

0-9

Southwestern 4A

School

Overall

Conference

Butler

10-9

8-1

Myers Park

14-2

6-2

East Mecklenburg

11-7

6-3

Porter Ridge

11-6

4-3

Independence

8-12

4-5

Rocky River

2-16

2-7

Garinger

0-13

0-9

MECKA

School

Overall

Conference

Hough

12-6

7-0

AL Brown

15-4

8-2

Mallard Creek

7-9

5-3

North Mecklenburg

4-10

4-3

Hopewell

7-10

4-3

Vance

2-10

0-7

West Charlotte

1-11

0-10

CISAA

School

Overall

Conference

Charlotte Christian

19-2

6-0

Charlotte Country Day

19-3

5-1

Providence Day

12-4

4-2

Covenant Day

7-10

2-3

Cannon

4-7

0-6

Charlotte Latin

3-10

0-5

This week’s key games

Providence at Ardrey Kell, Tuesday, 6:30: The area’s top rivalry renews with Providence holding a narrow one game lead over Charlotte Catholic and two games over Ardrey Kell. A Providence win will make winning the conference difficult for the Knights, who can draw really close with a victory at home.

Ardrey Kell at Butler, Wednesday, 6:30: Two of the county’s top teams battle. Butler leads the Southwestern 4A.

