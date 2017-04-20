NCHSAA state football championships returning to Duke University this year

This year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association will hold some of its high school football state championships on the campus of Duke University.
It’s the first time since 2006 that games have been held at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium. Two games will be held at Duke, with two each at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill and BB&T Field in Winston-Salem. The 104th edition of the NCHSAA Football Championships are scheduled for December 9th.
“When we were approached by the Triangle Sports Commission about the possibility of playing State Championship Games at the newly renovated Wallace Wade Stadium, we were eager to see if an arrangement could be worked out,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said. “After touring the facility and seeing the many upgrades and improvements Duke has made since 2006, the decision to again include Durham and Duke in the championship schedule was an easy one.”
Triangle Sports Commission CEO Hill Carrow is excited about the partnership, which should allow all eight championship games to be played on Saturday. In recent years, a Friday game has been played.
"The Triangle Sports Commission is thrilled with the NCHSAA's selection of Duke University for its high school football championships,” Carrow said. “Duke University has done an amazing job upgrading all their football and athletic department facilities, and the NCSHAA's championship teams are going to enjoy competing in essentially a brand new venue. We are proud to be partnering with Duke as local hosts and look forward to an outstanding event in December."
