Elite football camp Sunday to draw top high school talent, former NFL and UNC stars as coaches

More than 125 high school football players, including some of the region’s top recruits, are expected for the annual VTO Sports Elite Football Camp.
The combine begins at 9 a.m. at Garinger High School and runs until 3.
The camp is open for 9th to 11th graders and will be run by former NFL and North Carolina players, including former Tar Heels running back and Butler High star Ryan Houston and former Tar Heels receiver and Independence High star Hakeem Nicks.
The camp will include skills stations, a 7-on-7 tournament, 1-on-1 competitions and a lineman challenge.
Expected players Cary Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams, a wide receiver prospect with offers from Alabama, Clemson and North Carolina, among others, and top 20 national recruit K.J. Henry of West Forsyth. Henry, a defensive end, is considered the No. 2 recruit in North Carolina for the class of 2018.
