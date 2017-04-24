West Meck brothers share talents that have college football recruiters drooling over

While many high school students in the Carolinas hit the beach for spring break this month, or spent a few free days sleeping in, West Mecklenburg High’s Khafre and Dyami Brown hopped in a car with a Hawks assistant football coach and took unofficial recruiting visits to Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.
The brothers, who are wide receivers at West Meck, received scholarship offers from those colleges earlier this year. North Carolina was the first to offer them scholarships. Last week, more offers came from Oregon and Florida State.
Combined, they have more than 25 from schools from Power 5 conferences, including national powers Florida State, Louisville and Oregon.
“They are both really special kids,” West Meck coach Jarvis Davis said. “They’re very talented. They can do a lot of stuff on the field and make a lot of plays happen when the ball is in their hands.”
Dyami, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising senior, is the state’s top-ranked receiver in the class of 2018. 247Sports ranks Dyami No. 206 overall among all players in his class and the No. 10 athlete nationally. He can play multiple positions, including receiver and defensive back. Scout.com ranks him No. 179 overall and No. 33 nationally at receiver. This month, he listed his top five college favorites on Twitter: Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.
Last season, Dyami had 999 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Playing defensive back, he had five interceptions and 25 tackles.
“He’s just a guy that has to be on the field and has to have the ball in his hands,” Davis said. “He can read offenses and put us in the right position on defense. He’s incredible on offense. Colleges look at him as a wide receiver or a defensive back.
“They ask him where he wants to play and he gives that great answer every kid should give: ‘I want to play wherever I’m needed.’ Man, he just wants an opportunity.”
Khafre is a 6-foot, 170-pound rising junior. He’s ranked as high as No. 3 in the state in the 2019 class and is a top 125 recruit nationally among all positional players. Like his brother, Khafre can play multiple positions, though he’s been sidelined since October with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. He finished the 2016 season with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. And he did that in eight games.
Khafre said he started running again last week, but he doesn’t think the thing colleges love most about him -- his speed -- will be affected when he returns to the lineup.
“The coaches can see my speed on film,” he said.
Davis said he doesn’t believe the injury will delay Khafre’s return, which Khafre hopes will be the start of the season.
“(College coaches) know he’s young and that’s the one good thing about it,” Davis said. “The younger they are when those incidents happen, the faster the body heals. I once had a guy who tore his ACL and he came back faster and stronger.
“It’s about how much effort you put into the rehab and Khafre’s doing everything he needs to do to get back to it.”
Like his brother, Dyami’s game is about speed. They have what Davis says is an innate ability to make defenders miss, as well as ability to stop, make a cut and be at full speed within a few steps.
Both brothers have spent summers running on an AAU travel track program. Their parents played multiple sports, including running track in high school. Dyami said from a young age, he knew he and his brother were a little different.
“We started playing Little League (football) together,” he said. “We were scoring most of the touchdowns. The other kids couldn’t catch us. I remember our first year playing, we didn’t lose a game.”
Dyami said he and his brother talk about playing together in college, but now he’s more focused on winning conference and state championships at West Mecklenburg.
“Could I imagine (us playing together in college)?” Dyami said. “Yeah, it’s something I have always dreamed about. It was my goal since I was a little kid watching (college football) on TV.
“But right now I’m looking forward to seeing a championship trophy at my school. I am really trying to get a ring before I leave.”
