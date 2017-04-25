High School Sports

April 25, 2017 12:20 PM

West Meck football standout Dyami Brown commits to North Carolina

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

West Mecklenburg High wide receiver Dyami Brown has committed to play college football at North Carolina.

Brown, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising senior, is the state’s top-ranked receiver in the class of 2018. Recruiting website 247Sports.com ranks Dyami No. 206 overall among all players in his class and the No. 10 athlete nationally. He can play multiple positions, including receiver and defensive back. Scout.com ranks him No. 179 overall and No. 33 nationally at receiver.

Brown chose the Tar Heels over Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.

Last season, Dyami had 999 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Playing defensive back, he had five interceptions and 25 tackles.

His brother, Khafre, a rising junior, is another UNC recruiting target.

LINK: West Mecklenburg’s Dyami and Khafre Brown share talent that college football coaches drool over

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects 1:18

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects
Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics 1:47

Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

Cox Mill wins 3A state title 0:25

Cox Mill wins 3A state title

View More Video

Sports Videos