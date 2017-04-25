West Meck football standout Dyami Brown commits to North Carolina

West Mecklenburg High wide receiver Dyami Brown has committed to play college football at North Carolina.
Brown, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising senior, is the state’s top-ranked receiver in the class of 2018. Recruiting website 247Sports.com ranks Dyami No. 206 overall among all players in his class and the No. 10 athlete nationally. He can play multiple positions, including receiver and defensive back. Scout.com ranks him No. 179 overall and No. 33 nationally at receiver.
Brown chose the Tar Heels over Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.
Last season, Dyami had 999 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Playing defensive back, he had five interceptions and 25 tackles.
His brother, Khafre, a rising junior, is another UNC recruiting target.
I will be commiting to the University of North Carolina #tarheels pic.twitter.com/YiWwJG03gs— Dyami Brown (@deuce2_) April 25, 2017
