The NCHSAA 4A and 1A playoff fields are about to get smaller

Beginning this fall, there are going to be fewer teams going to the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs in the 4A class.
The 4A class is the largest in the state and is the class where the majority of NCHSAA teams in Mecklenburg County play. In past years, 64 4A teams qualified for postseason play. Now that number will drop to 48 in football, basketball, baseball, softball and soccer. The 1A class will also drop from 64 to 48 teams.
The 2A and 3A classes will remain at 64 teams.
The NCHSAA has realigned its schools into classes and conferences, a change that will go into effect this fall. Under the new plan, the largest 20 percent of NCHSAA schools will be 4A, the smallest will be 1A.
The remaining 60 percent split between 2A and 3A.
Since the small and large classes will now involve fewer teams, the NCHSAA reduced the number of playoff teams as well.
MaxPreps rankings will also be used to help seed the playoffs for the sports which will drop to 48 teams. Lacrosse, tennis and wrestling playoffs will use predetermined brackets based on conference finish.
