Source: NCHSAA considering full spring football practices, games

On Wednesday, the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors made a big change in off-season workout rules for the state’s high school football teams. But, according to one source close the situation, the NCHSAA is considering doing much more.
At Wednesday’s spring annual meeting, the NCHSAA board voted to eliminate a month-long May dead period where football coaches can work with players. A new dead period was established and will last the final 10 days of school year that students attend. That will begin in 2018.
But a source told the Observer that the NCHSAA is considering a much bolder move: moving the football endowment game to the spring and allowing each school up to 15 days of full contact practice in the spring. Currently, teams can wear pads during up to 10 days of spring practice but cannot have contact.
South Carolina schools currently have 10 days of full-contact practice in May and an intrasquad scrimmage.
In Tennessee, teams get 10 practices in pads and two spring scrimmages. Last April, the Georgia state high school association voted to allow spring football games between area schools.
Such a move in North Carolina, the source said, would likely coincide with spring sports starting earlier, perhaps as early as Feb. 1, to finish earlier. Spring sports playoffs now end in early June.
Currently, NCHSAA schools play 10 regular-season football games but can add an endowment game as an 11th date.
The endowment games began in 1993 and are optional. Currently, 25 percent of gross income from the game must be returned to the NCHSAA for use in its endowment fund. The NCHSAA says schools participating in endowment games in all sports have received nearly $10 million in shared revenues.
Moving an endowment football game to the spring could lead to pushing back the start of the fall football season, which some coaches have lobbied for. Football season is scheduled to start Aug. 18 for the 2017 season. And having an endowment game in the spring would allow college coaches another chance to see recruits play live.
Comments