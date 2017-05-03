High School Sports

May 03, 2017 10:41 PM

CMS conference baseball, softball tournament scores/pairings 05.03.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Softball pairings

MECKA (all games at AL Brown Middle)

Tuesday’s first round: Hopewell 15, West Charlotte 0; Hough 15, Vance 0; Mallard Creek 5, North Meck 1; AL Brown, bye

Wednesday’s semifinals: AL Brown 4, Mallard Creek 3; Hough 4, Hopewell 1

Wednesday’s final: AL Brown 6, Hough 0

SOMECK 8

First round: Charlotte Catholic, bye; Olympic 7, West Meck 0; Ardrey Kell 4, South Meck 3; Providence d. Berry, score NA

Semifinals Wednesday at Providence: Catholic 4, Ardrey Kell 3; Olympic 4, Providence 3

Finals Thursday at Providence: Charlotte Catholic vs. Olympic, 6

SOUTHWESTERN (all games at Butler)

Tuesday’s first round: Independence d. Garinger, score NA; Porter Ridge 13, East Meck 0; No. 4 Myers Park 18, Rocky River 8; Butler, bye

Wednesday’s semifinals: Independence 7, Porter Ridge 6; Myers Park at Butler

Friday’s championship: Independence vs. Myers Park/Butler, 6:30

Baseball pairings

MECKA (all games at Hough)

First round Tuesday: Hough, bye; AL Brown 18, West Charlotte 2; Hopewell 4, Vance 1; Mallard Creek 8, North Meck 4

Wednesday’s semifinals: Hough d. Mallard Creek, score NA; Hopewell 10, AL Brown 3

Wednesday’s final: Hough 6, Hopewell 1

SOMECK 8

First round at Ardrey Kell Tuesday: Berry 9, Charlotte Catholic 5; Ardrey Kell 13, West Meck 1

Semifinals Tuesday at Providence: Providence 8, Olympic 0

Semifinals Wednesday at Ardrey Kell: Ardrey Kell 13, Berry 1

Finals Thursday at Providence: Providence vs. Ardrey Kell, 7

SOUTHWESTERN (all games at Butler)

Tuesday’s first round: Myers Park d. Garinger, score NA; East Meck 12, Rocky River 11; Porter Ridge 10, Independence 0

Wednesday’s semifinals: Myers Park 4, East Mecklenburg 3; Butler 4, Porter Ridge 1

Friday’s final: Myers Park vs. Butler, 7

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects 1:18

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects
Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics 1:47

Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

Cox Mill wins 3A state title 0:25

Cox Mill wins 3A state title

View More Video

Sports Videos