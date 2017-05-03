CMS conference baseball, softball tournament scores/pairings 05.03.17

Softball pairings
MECKA (all games at AL Brown Middle)
Tuesday’s first round: Hopewell 15, West Charlotte 0; Hough 15, Vance 0; Mallard Creek 5, North Meck 1; AL Brown, bye
Wednesday’s semifinals: AL Brown 4, Mallard Creek 3; Hough 4, Hopewell 1
Wednesday’s final: AL Brown 6, Hough 0
SOMECK 8
First round: Charlotte Catholic, bye; Olympic 7, West Meck 0; Ardrey Kell 4, South Meck 3; Providence d. Berry, score NA
Semifinals Wednesday at Providence: Catholic 4, Ardrey Kell 3; Olympic 4, Providence 3
Finals Thursday at Providence: Charlotte Catholic vs. Olympic, 6
SOUTHWESTERN (all games at Butler)
Tuesday’s first round: Independence d. Garinger, score NA; Porter Ridge 13, East Meck 0; No. 4 Myers Park 18, Rocky River 8; Butler, bye
Wednesday’s semifinals: Independence 7, Porter Ridge 6; Myers Park at Butler
Friday’s championship: Independence vs. Myers Park/Butler, 6:30
Baseball pairings
MECKA (all games at Hough)
First round Tuesday: Hough, bye; AL Brown 18, West Charlotte 2; Hopewell 4, Vance 1; Mallard Creek 8, North Meck 4
Wednesday’s semifinals: Hough d. Mallard Creek, score NA; Hopewell 10, AL Brown 3
Wednesday’s final: Hough 6, Hopewell 1
SOMECK 8
First round at Ardrey Kell Tuesday: Berry 9, Charlotte Catholic 5; Ardrey Kell 13, West Meck 1
Semifinals Tuesday at Providence: Providence 8, Olympic 0
Semifinals Wednesday at Ardrey Kell: Ardrey Kell 13, Berry 1
Finals Thursday at Providence: Providence vs. Ardrey Kell, 7
SOUTHWESTERN (all games at Butler)
Tuesday’s first round: Myers Park d. Garinger, score NA; East Meck 12, Rocky River 11; Porter Ridge 10, Independence 0
Wednesday’s semifinals: Myers Park 4, East Mecklenburg 3; Butler 4, Porter Ridge 1
Friday’s final: Myers Park vs. Butler, 7
