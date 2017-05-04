Duke, Wake Forest recruits named NCHSAA male and female athletes of the year

Two dominant basketball players were named the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s male and female athlete of the year Thursday. It is the 32nd year the NCHSAA has handed out the awards.
Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin won the female athlete of the year. Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt won the boys’ award. Both players were named N.C. Associated Press player of the year. Boykin was also named Ms. Basketball in North Carolina and N.C. Gatorade player of the year.
Boykin, a Duke recruit, missed her sophomore and junior seasons with two different knee injuries. But she returned as a senior to lead the Dark Horses to the N.C. 2A state championship and was named finals MVP. Boykin tied the state record for career triple-doubles with three in the season, accomplishing the feat in just one calendar month. In the history of NCHSAA girls basketball, there have been 13 triple-doubles.
For the season, Boykin averagd 37.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 5.7 steals.
Boykin also set a new NCHSAA record for points in a single game, scoring 62 and then 63 points in games this year, surpassing Fayetteville’s Shea Ralph who held the previous record of 61. She also broke the single season scoring record with 1,159 points and the record for made field goals in a season with 428. Other records she set included consecutive 50-point games (3) and most 50-point games in a season (5).
Surratt, who will play football at Wake Forest, became the first high school athlete to win Associated Press football and basketball player of the year in the same season. Surratt was named offensive player of the year in football after he led the state with 129 receptions for 2,104 yards and 28 touchdowns.
He finished his career with a state record 5,926 yards and was a Parade Magazine first team All-American.
In basketball, Surratt led the state in scoring, averaging nearly 35 points per game. He finished his career with 2,951 points, second most in state history, and a 27-points-per-game career average. His teams finished 78-4 in his career and he was named all-state twice.
