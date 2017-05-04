Thursday’s roundup: Charlotte Catholic nabs SoMeck 8 softball tournament title

Elevator
↑Providence baseball: Panthers beat Ardrey Kell 4-3 in the SoMeck 8 conference tournament championship, backing up their regular season title.
↑Charlotte Catholic softball: Cougars, the regular-season SoMeck champs, beat Olympic 2-1 in the conference tournament championship Thursday.
↑North Gaston softball: beat Lake Norman Charter 4-1 in Big South tournament final.
↑Hickory Grove softball: won MAC conference tournament championship.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Abby Britt, Corey Choka, Myers Park soccer: combined for shutout in 3-0 win over Hickory Ridge. Myers Park improved to 14-1-2.
Cole Clough, Charlotte Latin boys lacrosse: four goals in an 11-10 win over Greensboro Day.
Maddy Hanson, Charlotte Catholic softball: winning pitcher in 2-1 win over Olympic in SoMeck 8 tournament final. She pitched seven innings, allowed four hits and struck out two batters.
Abby Hoover, Gaston Christian girls soccer: game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Gaston Day for the MAC championship. Allie Guy had the assist and Katie Moore the shutout for Gaston Christian (13-3-1).
Luke McClelland, Charlotte Country Day boys tennis: won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles in the Bucs’ 6-3 win over Providence Day.
Thursday’s Scores
Girls Soccer
MYERS PARK 3, HICKORY RIDGE 0
Scoring: MP: Ari Maibodi, Kendall Edwards, Lucy Clemens
Shutout: Abby Britt, Corey Choka
Records: - MP: 14-1-2 (11-0-0); HR: 2-2-1 (2-1-1)
Boys Lacrosse
CHARLOTE LATIN 11, GREENSBORO DAY 10
Latin Scoring: Conrad Song 1-6-7, Cole Clough 4-1-5, Joe Gitlin 3-0-3, Charlie Orndorff 1-0-1, Martin Sumichrast 1-0-1, Tripp Hughes 1-0-1, Hayes Woollen 0-1-1
GDS Scoring: Luke Steen 1-0-1, Stephen Manno 1-2-3, Jack Delligatti 3-1-4, Tom Hale 2-0-2, Lee Dunn 2-2-4, Aiken 1-0-1
Boys Tennis
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 6, PROVIDENCE DAY 3
Luke McClleland (CCDS) d Luke Townsend (PDS) 6-2,6-1
Maylin Van Cleeff (CCDS) d Will Campbell (PDS) 6-2,6-0
Peter Buonanno (PDS) d Jackson Motchar (CCDS) 4-6,6-3(10-5)
Tarun Prakash (CCDS) d Jake Comisar (PDS) 6-1,6-0
Bennett Turner (CCDS) d Alex Sandoval (PDS) 6-4,6-3
Alex Bitter (PDS) d Michael Smith (CCDS) 6-4,5-7,(10-5)
Doubles
McClleland / Van Cleeff (CCDS) d Townsend / Comisar(PDS) 8-3
Turner / Prakash (CCDS) d Campbell / Sandoval (PDS) 8-2
Buonanno / Lovett (PDS) d Smith / Kent Carroll (CCDS) 9-7
Comments