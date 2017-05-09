High School Sports

Tuesday’s Roundup: Nick Swiney, Hough, shut out 1st round playoff opponent

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Elevator

Cannon golf: Won the CISAA conference championship at Carolina Golf Club, shooting a combined 6-under 278. Cannon won by 14 shots over Charlotte Christian (292). Charlotte Latin (297) was third.

Jovaughn Gwyn, Harding football: performed well at a Nike combine last weekend and earned an invite to the shoe company’s The Opening Finals for the top 166 regional camp performers.

North Meck signees: the Vikings had several athletes sign with colleges recently: Monell Dunlap (basketball) Guilford College; Dynasty Heyward (basketball) Cape Fear Community College; Jalen Lowery (basketball) Southern Wesleyan; Terrell Sherman (basketball) Cape Fear Community College; Marcus Chapman (soccer) Lenoir Rhyne; Kalvin McCollum (football) Charleston University

Weddington girls lacrosse: beat Ardrey Kell 11-4 to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Eli Ellington, Jackson Bertelsen, Covenant Day baseball: combined for no-hitter in 1-0 win over Cannon School in first round of the 3A N.C. private school playoffs.

Julie Gast, Chesney Millsaps, Alexander Central softball: In a 10-2 first round playoff win over Winston-Salem Glenn, Gast, a shortstop, was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Millsaps was 2-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Jordan Howard, North Stanly baseball: seven-strikeout, no-hitter in 9-0 win over Bessemer City in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs.

Hannah Perkins, Myers Park girls lacrosse: eight goals in a 16-12 win over Lake Norman in the NCHSAA playoffs.

Michael Sanders, Cannon golf: Shot a 4-under 68 to win the CISAA conference championship. He beat teammate Lansdon Robbins by one shot.

Tuesday’s Results

Baseball

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 2, RICHMOND SENIOR 1

Richmond 000 001 0 -- 1 3 0

Alexander 010 010 X -- 2 4 0

WP: Zach Brzycky. lP: Jonathan Lee

Leading Hitters AC: Grayson Chapman 2-3. Leading Hitters RC: Chandler Johnson 1-3, run

COVENANT DAY 1, CANNON SCHOOL 0

Cannon 0, Covenant Day 1

Cannon – 0000000 – 0 0 2

Covenant Day – 000100X – 1 3 1

Leading Hitters for CDS: Will Boatwright 1-2, H McKay 1-3, M. Cope 1-3

WP: Jackson Bertelsen, LP: Rohan Handa, SV: Eli Ellington

Bertelsen and Ellington combine to throw a no-hitter.

HOUGH 3, WINSTON-SALEM GLENN 0

GL 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1

HOU 000 012 X - 3 6 0

WP - Nicholas Swiney. LP - Jordan Ward

Leading Hitters: GL: Kier Meredith (1-2); HOU: Josh Parker (1-3, double); Seth McAulay (1-3. 1 RBI); Skylar Moore (1-1, 1 RBI); Carter Williams (1-2).

Note: Hough's Nicholas Swiney, a N.C. State commit, pitched a one-hit, complete game shutout, striking out 10 while walking only one.

Records: Hough is 20-6 overall.

Softball

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 10, W-S GLENN 2

Glenn 001 100 0 -- 2 6 1

Alexander 010 342 X -- 10 12 1

WP: Kendra Mayes (15-2). LP: Brittany Hurd

Leading Hitters AC: Julie Gast 3-4, 3 RBIs, Chesney Millsaps 2-3, 3 RBIs, 3 runs

Golf

CISAA Championships

Cannon School 1st place with a team score of 278 (6 under)

Charlotte Christian 2nd place with a team score of 292

Charlotte Latin 3rd with a team score of 297

Medalist was Michael Sanders (Can) with a 68

Other low scores

Lansdon Robbins (Can) 69

Michael Childress (Can) 70

Chris Ford (CCS) 71

Tim Bunten (Can) 71

Drew Bernard (CCDS) 71

Lacrosse

MYERS PARK 16, LAKE NORMAN 12

MPHS Goals

Becca Riopel-2

Landon Shelley-4

Hannah Perkins-8

Amy Karp-1

Rachel Perkins-1

