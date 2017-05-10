High School Sports

May 10, 2017 11:04 PM

Wednesday’s roundup: Ardey Kell, Myers Park baseball win by shutout in NCHSAA playoffs

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Grayson Hickert, Lake Norman Charter basketball: basketball star signed with Wofford.

Devon Dotson, Providence Day basketball: Chargers junior was invited to the 24th annual National Basketball Players Association top 100 high school basketball camp. The camp will be held at the University of Virginia June 13-18.

Hickory Grove girls soccer: won the first NCISAA playoff in school history Tuesday, beating St. Mary’s on penalty kicks 3-2. Hickory Grove was a No. 12 seed. St. Mary’s was a five seed.

Brad Mangum, West Caldwell girls basketball: Mangum was named the school’s head girls basketball coach Wednesday. He was an assistant at Lenoir Rhyne last season and was head coach prior to that at Alexander Central and Fred T. Foard. Mangum’s career record is 102-38 with three conference championships.

Michael Sanders, Cannon golf: Named CISAA conference golfer of the year. Sanders shot a 4-under 68 Tuesday to win the conference tournament championship at Carolina Golf Club.

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Shane Connolly, Pine Lake Prep baseball: Led his team to a 3-2 win over Mount Airy in the first round of the 1A playoffs. Pitched a complete game and allowed no earned runs and struck out six. He retired the last 12 batters he faced.

Owen Copps, Myers Park baseball: Threw complete game shutout in a 5-0 win over Northwest Guilford. Copps allowed three hits.

Jake Kuchmaner, Marvin Ridge baseball: improved to 8-0 with a win in a 6-0 shutout over Kings Mountain in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

Ari Maibodi, Amanda Stines, Myers Park girls soccer: both girls had hat tricks in a 9-0 win over Butler. Myers Park improved to 15-1-2.

Emily Reinstadtler, Lake Norman Charter softball: pitched complete game shutout in Wednesday’s 11-0 first round playoff win over Stuart Cramer. Reinstadtler struck out five and was 3-for-3 hitting with three RBIs.

Wednesday’s Results

Baseball

MARVIN RIDGE 6, KINGS MOUNTAIN 0

Kings Mountain 000 000 0 --- 0 4 2

Marvin Ridge 300 201 X -- 6 6 4

WP: Jake Kuchmaner (8-0). LP: Bryson Bailey

Leading Hiters KM: J Melton 2-3, H Champion 2-3, RBI

Leading Hitters MR: A Leshock 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; K Molnar 2-3, RBI

Girls Soccer

ARDREY KELL 3, WINSTON-SALEM REYNOLDS 0

Goals

Katie Herrmann (2)

Bentley Settin

Assist:

Katie Herrmann

Shutout: Kate Duncan

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 4, MADISON 0

LNC Goals- Ayden Yates (2),Kasey Hahn (2)

LNC Assists- Olivia Masterton

LNC GK Saves- Lexi Santa Cruz - 0

Madison Goals- 0

Madison Assists- 0

Madison GK Saves- Brooke Thibodeau - 4

MONROE CENTRAL ACADEMY 5, SWANNANOA OWEN 0

Goals: Josie Studer - 2; Grace Fehlman; Makenna Melchor; Molly Boda

Assists: Hope Haren; Kate Dorhman; Maria Fehlman

Shutout: Morgan Garrett - 2 Saves; Sydney Gee - 1 Save

MYERS PARK 9, BUTLER 0

Scoring: MP: Ari Maibodi 3, Amanda Stines 3, Laughlin Ryan, Sallie Parkhurst, Kendall Edwards

Shutout: Abby Britt, Emily Mecia, Corey Choka

Records: - MP: 15-1-2 (11-0-0); B: 1-6-0 (1-4-0)

