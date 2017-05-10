Wednesday’s roundup: Ardey Kell, Myers Park baseball win by shutout in NCHSAA playoffs

↑Grayson Hickert, Lake Norman Charter basketball: basketball star signed with Wofford.
Congrats to LNC's 6-foot-6 Grayson Hickert on his commitment to Wofford College to play hoops. @langstonwertzjr @CitizenJP @Coach_Rick57 pic.twitter.com/qNvN1H9JBq— LNCBBallsStats (@LNCVsquadStats) May 10, 2017
↑Devon Dotson, Providence Day basketball: Chargers junior was invited to the 24th annual National Basketball Players Association top 100 high school basketball camp. The camp will be held at the University of Virginia June 13-18.
↑Hickory Grove girls soccer: won the first NCISAA playoff in school history Tuesday, beating St. Mary’s on penalty kicks 3-2. Hickory Grove was a No. 12 seed. St. Mary’s was a five seed.
↑Brad Mangum, West Caldwell girls basketball: Mangum was named the school’s head girls basketball coach Wednesday. He was an assistant at Lenoir Rhyne last season and was head coach prior to that at Alexander Central and Fred T. Foard. Mangum’s career record is 102-38 with three conference championships.
↑Michael Sanders, Cannon golf: Named CISAA conference golfer of the year. Sanders shot a 4-under 68 Tuesday to win the conference tournament championship at Carolina Golf Club.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Shane Connolly, Pine Lake Prep baseball: Led his team to a 3-2 win over Mount Airy in the first round of the 1A playoffs. Pitched a complete game and allowed no earned runs and struck out six. He retired the last 12 batters he faced.
Owen Copps, Myers Park baseball: Threw complete game shutout in a 5-0 win over Northwest Guilford. Copps allowed three hits.
Jake Kuchmaner, Marvin Ridge baseball: improved to 8-0 with a win in a 6-0 shutout over Kings Mountain in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.
Ari Maibodi, Amanda Stines, Myers Park girls soccer: both girls had hat tricks in a 9-0 win over Butler. Myers Park improved to 15-1-2.
Emily Reinstadtler, Lake Norman Charter softball: pitched complete game shutout in Wednesday’s 11-0 first round playoff win over Stuart Cramer. Reinstadtler struck out five and was 3-for-3 hitting with three RBIs.
Wednesday’s Results
Baseball
MARVIN RIDGE 6, KINGS MOUNTAIN 0
Kings Mountain 000 000 0 --- 0 4 2
Marvin Ridge 300 201 X -- 6 6 4
WP: Jake Kuchmaner (8-0). LP: Bryson Bailey
Leading Hiters KM: J Melton 2-3, H Champion 2-3, RBI
Leading Hitters MR: A Leshock 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; K Molnar 2-3, RBI
Girls Soccer
ARDREY KELL 3, WINSTON-SALEM REYNOLDS 0
Goals
Katie Herrmann (2)
Bentley Settin
Assist:
Katie Herrmann
Shutout: Kate Duncan
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 4, MADISON 0
LNC Goals- Ayden Yates (2),Kasey Hahn (2)
LNC Assists- Olivia Masterton
LNC GK Saves- Lexi Santa Cruz - 0
Madison Goals- 0
Madison Assists- 0
Madison GK Saves- Brooke Thibodeau - 4
MONROE CENTRAL ACADEMY 5, SWANNANOA OWEN 0
Goals: Josie Studer - 2; Grace Fehlman; Makenna Melchor; Molly Boda
Assists: Hope Haren; Kate Dorhman; Maria Fehlman
Shutout: Morgan Garrett - 2 Saves; Sydney Gee - 1 Save
MYERS PARK 9, BUTLER 0
Scoring: MP: Ari Maibodi 3, Amanda Stines 3, Laughlin Ryan, Sallie Parkhurst, Kendall Edwards
Shutout: Abby Britt, Emily Mecia, Corey Choka
Records: - MP: 15-1-2 (11-0-0); B: 1-6-0 (1-4-0)
