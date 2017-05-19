Friday’s roundup: Latin girls soccer wins state; Myers Park soccer’s magical run ends

Elevator
↑Charlotte Latin girls soccer: upset top seeded Providence Day Friday night to win its third straight NCISAA 3A state championship.
↓Northside Christian, Charlotte Christian baseball: Northside lost Game 1 of the NCISAA 2A state best-of-3 championship series 8-2 to Faith Christian. Charlotte Christian fell 6-2 to High Point Wesleyan. Northside and Charlotte Christian must win Game 2s Saturday at noon to force deciding Game 3s Saturday afternoon.
↑Austyn Koppe, Metrolina Christian girls track: eighth grader qualified for the NCISAA 3A finals in the girls 100- and 300-hurdles. The meet concludes Saturday.
↑Malik Dunlap, Harding football: Dunlap, a defensive back, committed to N.C. State Friday.
↑North Stanly baseball: Made the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in 55 years and beat North Stokes 5-3 to qualify for the regional round for the first time ever. Pitcher Will Moore allowed three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out five.
↑Union County, Stanly County softball: the 3A Western regional championship series matches up two Union County rivals (Sun Valley, Piedmont). The 1A West regional finals matches up two Stanly County rivals (Gray Stone Day, North Stanly)
↑Hickory Grove softball: Lions are in the 3A private school championship game Saturday at noon. Hickory Grove will face either Metrolina Christian or High Point Wesleyan in the final. Those teams play an elimination game at 10 a.m.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin girls soccer: scored on a header in a 1-0 win over Providence Day in the N.C. Independent Schools 3A state championship game. The game was moved to Friday after originally being scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Campbell University. Latin (18-1-2), the No. 2 overall seed, took down No. 1 seeded Providence Day (17-3-3)
The one & only goal of the night - a header from junior Claudia Dickey. Congrats Hawks!! pic.twitter.com/EWzBAvINll— CharlotteLatinSchool (@CharlotteLatin) May 20, 2017
Matthew Helms, Marvin Ridge baseball: Winning pitcher in a 5-1 win over Cuthbertson in NCHSAA 3A regional semifinal. Two-time state champs moved onto regional finals, limiting Cuthbertson to one hit and rallying from a 3-0 first-inning deficit.
Grayson Hickert, Lake Norman Charter baseball: led his team to a 4-1 win over Forbush in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A regional semifinals. Hickert threw 6.2 innings, struck out five and allowed one hit. Offensively, he had a triple and an RBI.
Austin Leonard, Weddington lacrosse: five goals, one assist in a 21-6 win over Cedar Ridge in the NCHSAA state championship.
Akira Rhodes, Mallard Creek girls track, Ishaq Smith, North Meck track: fastest 4A girl and boy in the state, winning 100-meters at the NCHSAA 4A state championships. Results below.
Myers Park soccer, Providence baseball fall in regional semifinals
Myers Park’s girls soccer team allowed four goals all season and only lost to one team. Friday night in Clemmons, West Forsyth beat the Mustangs for the second time this season.
West Forsyth won 1-0 in a game moved up from Saturday to accommodate Myers Park’s prom, scheduled for Saturday night. The Mustangs were trying to reach the N.C. High School Athletic Association finals for the first time. Instead, West Forsyth will play the winner of Saturday’s Hough-Charlotte Catholic game in the regional final next week. The regional winner will advance to the state finals.
Hough hosts Charlotte Catholic at 6 p.m. Saturday.
▪ In baseball, Providence fell 11-5 at Skyland Roberson in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4A baseball playoffs. Providence was denied a fourth straight berth in the 4A Western Regional championship series. The Panthers won a state championship in 2015 under head coach Danny Hignight.
Weddington wins NCHSAA lacrosse championship
After falling behind 3-0 in Friday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/3A boys lacrosse state championship, Weddington took over the match. The Warriors scored three quick goals in 66 seconds to the tie the game, then ran away for a 21-6 win.
It was Weddington’s first boys lacrosse state title.
Leonard scored four goals in a 12-2 second period that busted the game open.
Cedar Ridge finished the season 12-5, making their first appearance in an NCHSAA State Championship game in Men’s Lacrosse. They were 8-0 in Conference 6, winning the league.
Weddington ended its season at 19-1, losing only to Lake Norman, which plays for the 4A lacrosse state title Saturday afternoon against Cary Middle Creek.
Friday’s Results
Baseball
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 4, FORBUSH 1
FB. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1. 1 1 1
LNC 1 0 2 0 0 0 1. 4 8 2
WP: Grayson Hickert
Save: Alex Lonergan
LP: Peyton Winebarger
Leading Hitters
LNC Ryan Farkas - HR, 1RBI, 1R; Evan Borcich- a single, a triple, 1RBI; Daniel Alperi - a single, a triple, 1R; Grayson Hickert - a triple, 1RBI; Michael Ashford - a single, 1RBI; Landon Calton - a single; Michael Clark - 2R
FB Jamie Sheek - a single
MARVIN RIDGE 4, CUTHBERTSON 3
Cuthbertson 300 000 0 -- 3 1 3
Marvin Ridge 003 001 X -- 4 9 1
WP: Matthew Helms (5-1). LP: Cam Roberts
Leading Hitters C: C Roberts 1-3
Leading Hitters MR: C Parr 2-3, S. Ridge 2-3, RBI; B. Bilodeau 1-3, double, RBI; D. Reaves 1-3, RBI
Girls Soccer
NCISAA 3A State Championship
CHARLOTTE LATIN 1, PROVIDENCE DAY 0
Goal Claudia Dickey
Assist Sutton Jones
Shutout Ruthie Jones
Records: Latin 18-1-2; PD 16-3-3
NCHSAA 4A Track Championships
Area Boys Winners: Ishaq Smith, North Mecklenburg, 100; Cedric McGriff, Providence, 100 hurdles; Mallard Creek 1600 relay (Jordan Ferguson; Kesean Abel; Canoy Tyree; Sean Walker); Seth Rabinowitz, Providence, pole vault
Area Girls Winners: Akira Rhodes, Mallard Creek, 100
Girls Team Scores: 1. Durham Hillside 71; 2. SE Raleigh 65; 3. HP Central 59; 4. Mallard Creek 42.50; 5. Rocky River 31
Boys Team Scores: 1. West Forsyth 46; 2. Mallard Creek 42; 3. North Mecklenburg 36; 5. Providence 34; T9. Hopewell 22
NCHSAA 2A Track Championships
Area Boys Winners: Bruce Squires, Chase, 100, 200; Lathan Kee, Shelby, 400; Forest Hills 400 relay (Jadus Davis, Scott Mcclendon, Jaleel McLaughlin, Elijah Gaddy); Donnie Thompson, Lincolnton, shot put
Area Girls Winners: Payton Russell, North Rowan, 200, 400; Mariah Howlett, Lake Norman Charter, 1600, 3200; Netanya Linares, Parkwood, pole vault
Girls Team Scores: 1. High Point Andrews 90; Burlington Cummings 77; 3. Parkwood 49; 4. Durham School of Arts 41.50; 5. Lake Norman Charter 40; 6. North Rowan 28
Boys Team Scores: 1. N. Brunswick 69; 2. Forest Hills 43; 3. Brevard 42; 6. Shelby 29; 9. Bunker Hill 22
