The Charlotte Country Day girls lacrosse team celebrates their win over Charlotte Latin at the NC Independent Schools state girls lacrosse championship Saturday at Country Day. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
High School Sports

May 20, 2017 4:08 PM

Charlotte Country Day’s Bucs sail to fifth straight NCISAA girls lacrosse title

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Country Day’s record might not have been what fans of the Buccaneers girls lacrosse team have been used to, but in the end, the state championship result was just the same.

A year ago, the Bucs won their fourth straight N.C. Independent Schools state championship, beating Durham Academy 18-2. The 2016 Bucs finished 20-1-1. In 2017, Country Day entered the state tournament with a record of 9-7, but the Bucs rolled through three playoff opponents by a score of 51-11 to claim a fifth straight crown.

Country Day blitzed CISAA conference rival Charlotte Latin 15-6 at home Saturday in the 2017 state championship game.

Charlotte Country Day's #22 Carter Williams scores a goal as The Charlotte Country Day girls lacrosse team wins over Charlotte Latin at the NC Independent Schools state girls lacrosse championship Saturday at Country Day.
Carter Williams scored four goals, Jaclyn Perkins had three and Charlotte Pedlow and Thea Reddin had two each. Also scoring for the champions were Virginia Poole, Sadie Charles Calame, Taylor Riley and Lilly Whitman.

Charlotte Latin (12-5) got two goals from Cecelia Colombo and scores from Kate Anderson, Gracie Colombo, Olivia Clements and Gia Colombo.

