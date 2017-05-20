Charlotte Country Day’s Bucs sail to fifth straight NCISAA girls lacrosse title

Charlotte Country Day’s record might not have been what fans of the Buccaneers girls lacrosse team have been used to, but in the end, the state championship result was just the same.
A year ago, the Bucs won their fourth straight N.C. Independent Schools state championship, beating Durham Academy 18-2. The 2016 Bucs finished 20-1-1. In 2017, Country Day entered the state tournament with a record of 9-7, but the Bucs rolled through three playoff opponents by a score of 51-11 to claim a fifth straight crown.
Country Day blitzed CISAA conference rival Charlotte Latin 15-6 at home Saturday in the 2017 state championship game.
Carter Williams scored four goals, Jaclyn Perkins had three and Charlotte Pedlow and Thea Reddin had two each. Also scoring for the champions were Virginia Poole, Sadie Charles Calame, Taylor Riley and Lilly Whitman.
Charlotte Latin (12-5) got two goals from Cecelia Colombo and scores from Kate Anderson, Gracie Colombo, Olivia Clements and Gia Colombo.
