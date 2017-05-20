Myers Park boys’ tennis matches girls as unbeaten NCHSAA state champs

Myers Park’s boys tennis team made history Saturday in Burlington, winning the school’s first N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championship.
The Mustangs finished the season 21-0, rallying to beat Cary Panther Creek 5-4 at the Burlington Tennis Center. The Myers Park girls team finished 21-0 last fall and won the 4A championship. Myers Park’s boys were in the finals for the first time since 1999, when it lost 8-1 to Raleigh Millbrook.
LINK: Myers Park boys tennis chasing perfection in NCHSAA playoffs
After four singles matches on Saturday, the boys’ score was tied at 2-all. Panther Creek then won the final two singles matches and needed just one win in the three scheduled doubles matches to take the state championship.
But Myers Park bore down.
Charlie Reiney and Charlie Fox picked up the first victory for Myers Park defeating Panther Creek’s Owen Shifflett and Akash Nijhawan 10-4. After Myers Park’s Mark Dillon and Sam Dean beat Trice Pickens and Siddhant Pal, Myers Park had evened the team score at 4.
The championship came down to the final match and Myers Park’s Flynn Stover and Christopher Williams brought home the title, winning the final doubles match 7-3 to complete the comeback.
Comments