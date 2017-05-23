Weather wreacking havoc with NCHSAA baseball, softball, soccer regional schedule

The N.C. High School Athletic Association spring sports playoffs have run into a bit of a weather roadblock.
Heavy rains have forced changes to many of the regional series schedules in baseball and softball and forced at least one change to the soccer semifinals as well.
Charlotte Catholic’s N.C. 4A Western Regional girls soccer championship at West Forsyth has been pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday. With rain expected to continue in the greater Charlotte-area Wednesday, games could get moved again.
Former Observer weather reporter Steve Lyttle offers his take on the week’s weather and how it might continue to affect the regional schedule.
Most of the best-of-three Regional final series in baseball and softball were scheduled to have started Tuesday evening, but a low pressure system brought moderate to heavy rain into North Carolina, and the rain was expected to continue well into the evening hours.
Most of the series are now scheduled to begin Wednesday evening. In soccer, the only announced postponement as of early Tuesday afternoon was Charlotte Catholic at West Forsyth, in the Western 4A Regional final. That match is reset for Wednesday evening.
In fact, a Flash Flood Watch is posted for much of western North Carolina.
Yet another low pressure system is forecast to move across the Carolinas on Wednesday, bringing another threat of heavy rain. Forecasters say there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, although precipitation is expected to end by Thursday afternoon in the western half of the state.
Sunshine is forecast to return Friday.
Baseball
Regional finals
Class 4A
West
Game 1: Lake Norman (23-3) at Skyland Roberson (25-1), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Game 2: Skyland Roberson at Lake Norman, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed); Lake Norman at Skyland Roberson, 7 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Holly Springs (22-4) vs. Wilmington New Hanover (23-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Wilmington New Hanover at Holly Springs, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Holly Springs at Wilmington New Hanover, 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
West
Game 1: Crest (19-6) at Marvin Ridge (24-2), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Marvin Ridge at Crest, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Crest at Marvin Ridge, 7 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Hampstead Topsail (21-5) at Northern Guilford (24-2), 6 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Northern Guilford at Hampstead Topsail, 6 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed): Hampstead Topsail at Northern Guilford, 6 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
West
Game 1: Lake Norman Charter (19-6) at R-S Central (23-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: R-S Central vs. Lake Norman Charter, at North Mecklenburg High, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Lake Norman Charter at R-S Central, TBA
East
Game 1: Edenton Holmes (24-2) at South Granville (25-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: South Granville at Edenton Holmes, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed); Edenton Holmes at South Granville, 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A
West
Game 1: North Stanly (20-5) at Murphy (21-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Murphy at North Stanly, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed); North Stanly at Murphy, 7 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Whiteville (21-5) at Rosewood (23-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Rosewood at Whiteville, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Whiteville at Rosewood, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Softball
Regional finals
Class 4A
West
Game 1: North Davidson (24-2) at Richmond Senior (24-2), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Richmond Senior at North Davidson, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed); North Davidson at Richmond Senior, 7 p.m. Friday
East
Game1: Southern Alamance (24-2) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (24-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Cape Fear at Southern Alamance, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Southern Alamance at Cape Fear, 7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
West
Game 1: Sun Valley (18-5) at Piedmont (21-2), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Piedmont at Sun Valley, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Sun Valley at Piedmont, 6:30 p.m. Friday
East
Game 1: West Brunswick (22-3) at Hillsborough Orange (22-2), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Hillsborough Orange at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed); West Brunswick at Hillsborough Orange, TBA
Class 2A
West
Game 1: Parkwood (20-2) at Madison (25-0), 6 p.m. Thursday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Madison at Parkwood, 6 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed), Parkwood at Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Eastern Randolph (18-7) at South Granville (24-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: South Granville at Eastern Randolph, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed); Eastern Randolph at South Granville, 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A
West
Game 1: Gray Stone Day (20-4) at North Stanly (20-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: North Stanly at Gray Stone Day, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Gray Stone Day at North Stanly, TBA
East
Game 1: Whiteville (21-5) at Louisburg (24-2), 6 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Game 2: Louisburg at Whiteville, 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Whiteville at Louisburg, 6 p.m. Saturday
Soccer
Regional finals
Class 4A
West
Charlotte Catholic (21-2-3) at West Forsyth (24-1-1), 6 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
East
Wilmington Hoggard (22-2-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (21-1-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Class 3A
West
Weddington (20-2) at Cox Mill (23-2), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
East
Corinth Holders (18-4-1) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (24-0-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
Class 2A
West
West Stokes (23-3-1) at Hendersonville (21-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday
East
Dixon (22-2-1) at Carrboro (19-1-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Class 1A
West
Gray Stone Day (16-3-2) vs. Community School of Davidson (24-1), at Pine Lake Prep, 7 p.m. Tuesday
East
Chapel Hill Woods Charter (16-4-1) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (21-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday
