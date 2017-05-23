Rainy weather and flash flooding is forcing changes to this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association regional championship schedule in baseball, softball and girls soccer
Rainy weather and flash flooding is forcing changes to this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association regional championship schedule in baseball, softball and girls soccer Jeff Willhelm jwillhelm@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

May 23, 2017 2:21 PM

Weather wreacking havoc with NCHSAA baseball, softball, soccer regional schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

The N.C. High School Athletic Association spring sports playoffs have run into a bit of a weather roadblock.

Heavy rains have forced changes to many of the regional series schedules in baseball and softball and forced at least one change to the soccer semifinals as well.

Charlotte Catholic’s N.C. 4A Western Regional girls soccer championship at West Forsyth has been pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday. With rain expected to continue in the greater Charlotte-area Wednesday, games could get moved again.

Former Observer weather reporter Steve Lyttle offers his take on the week’s weather and how it might continue to affect the regional schedule.

Most of the best-of-three Regional final series in baseball and softball were scheduled to have started Tuesday evening, but a low pressure system brought moderate to heavy rain into North Carolina, and the rain was expected to continue well into the evening hours.

Most of the series are now scheduled to begin Wednesday evening. In soccer, the only announced postponement as of early Tuesday afternoon was Charlotte Catholic at West Forsyth, in the Western 4A Regional final. That match is reset for Wednesday evening.

In fact, a Flash Flood Watch is posted for much of western North Carolina.

Yet another low pressure system is forecast to move across the Carolinas on Wednesday, bringing another threat of heavy rain. Forecasters say there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, although precipitation is expected to end by Thursday afternoon in the western half of the state.

Sunshine is forecast to return Friday.

Baseball

Regional finals

Class 4A

West

Game 1: Lake Norman (23-3) at Skyland Roberson (25-1), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Game 2: Skyland Roberson at Lake Norman, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed); Lake Norman at Skyland Roberson, 7 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Holly Springs (22-4) vs. Wilmington New Hanover (23-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Wilmington New Hanover at Holly Springs, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Holly Springs at Wilmington New Hanover, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

West

Game 1: Crest (19-6) at Marvin Ridge (24-2), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Marvin Ridge at Crest, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Crest at Marvin Ridge, 7 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Hampstead Topsail (21-5) at Northern Guilford (24-2), 6 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Northern Guilford at Hampstead Topsail, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed): Hampstead Topsail at Northern Guilford, 6 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

West

Game 1: Lake Norman Charter (19-6) at R-S Central (23-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: R-S Central vs. Lake Norman Charter, at North Mecklenburg High, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Lake Norman Charter at R-S Central, TBA

East

Game 1: Edenton Holmes (24-2) at South Granville (25-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: South Granville at Edenton Holmes, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed); Edenton Holmes at South Granville, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

West

Game 1: North Stanly (20-5) at Murphy (21-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Murphy at North Stanly, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed); North Stanly at Murphy, 7 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Whiteville (21-5) at Rosewood (23-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Rosewood at Whiteville, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Whiteville at Rosewood, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Softball

Regional finals

Class 4A

West

Game 1: North Davidson (24-2) at Richmond Senior (24-2), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Richmond Senior at North Davidson, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed); North Davidson at Richmond Senior, 7 p.m. Friday

East

Game1: Southern Alamance (24-2) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (24-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Cape Fear at Southern Alamance, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Southern Alamance at Cape Fear, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A

West

Game 1: Sun Valley (18-5) at Piedmont (21-2), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Piedmont at Sun Valley, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Sun Valley at Piedmont, 6:30 p.m. Friday

East

Game 1: West Brunswick (22-3) at Hillsborough Orange (22-2), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Hillsborough Orange at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed); West Brunswick at Hillsborough Orange, TBA

Class 2A

West

Game 1: Parkwood (20-2) at Madison (25-0), 6 p.m. Thursday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Madison at Parkwood, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed), Parkwood at Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Eastern Randolph (18-7) at South Granville (24-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: South Granville at Eastern Randolph, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed); Eastern Randolph at South Granville, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

West

Game 1: Gray Stone Day (20-4) at North Stanly (20-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: North Stanly at Gray Stone Day, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Gray Stone Day at North Stanly, TBA

East

Game 1: Whiteville (21-5) at Louisburg (24-2), 6 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Game 2: Louisburg at Whiteville, 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Whiteville at Louisburg, 6 p.m. Saturday

Soccer

Regional finals

Class 4A

West

Charlotte Catholic (21-2-3) at West Forsyth (24-1-1), 6 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

East

Wilmington Hoggard (22-2-2) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (21-1-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3A

West

Weddington (20-2) at Cox Mill (23-2), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

East

Corinth Holders (18-4-1) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (24-0-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

Class 2A

West

West Stokes (23-3-1) at Hendersonville (21-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday

East

Dixon (22-2-1) at Carrboro (19-1-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 1A

West

Gray Stone Day (16-3-2) vs. Community School of Davidson (24-1), at Pine Lake Prep, 7 p.m. Tuesday

East

Chapel Hill Woods Charter (16-4-1) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (21-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday

