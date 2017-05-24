Rainy weather forcing more changes to NCHSAA baseball, softball playoffs; soccer finals set

More rainy weather across the Carolinas is again forcing changes to the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball and softball regional championship schedules.
Most of the best-of-3 series were scheduled to start Tuesday, but all of series openers were postponed -- most to Wednesday evening. But with a tornado watch in effect for part of the state and bad weather in the forecast, a number of those Wednesday games are now being pushed back another day.
In 4A, for example, the Lake Norman-Skyland Roberson series will start Thursday. In 1A, North Stanly-Murphy will also start Thursday. In softball, the opener of the 4A West softball finals between North Davidson and Richmond Senior also was pushed back to Thursday.
Two series were still on to start Wednesday: 2A Western baseball (Lake Norman Charter at R-S Central) and 1A West softball (Gray Stone Day at North Stanly).
There is also a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Thursday's forecast, and some schools are making contingency plans for condensing their three-game series into two days.
Officials at Parkwood High in Union County say if rain impacts their school's 2A West softball series opener Thursday at Madison, the teams would start the series Friday evening at Madison. Then Games 2 and 3 would be played Saturday at Parkwood. The original schedule had Madison, the higher-seeded team, hosting two of the three games.
One other change has Marvin Ridge and Crest playing the possible third game of their series at 2 p.m. Saturday at Marvin Ridge, rather than the original 7 p.m. first pitch.
SOCCER FINALS
Game times have been announced for Saturday's girls' soccer state championship games at N.C. State University in Raleigh.
Community School of Davidson will face Wake Forest's Franklin Academy for the 1A title at 11 a.m. Community School of Davidson, the reigning state champ, has won two of the past three state championships.
At 2 p.m., reigning N.C. 3A champ Weddington will play either Fayetteville Sanford or Corinth Holders. At 5 p.m., West Stokes faces Carrboro for the 2A championship, and at 8 p.m., Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons will face either West Forsyth or Charlotte Catholic, which are scheduled to play their N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game Thursday night.
NCHSAA Playoff Update
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Regional finals
Class 4A
West
Game 1: Lake Norman (23-3) at Skyland Roberson (25-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Skyland Roberson at Lake Norman, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed); Lake Norman at Skyland Roberson, 7 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Holly Springs (22-4) vs. Wilmington New Hanover (23-3), 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Wilmington New Hanover at Holly Springs, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed): Holly Springs at Wilmington New Hanover, 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
West
Game 1: Crest (19-6) at Marvin Ridge (24-2), 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Marvin Ridge at Crest, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed): Crest at Marvin Ridge, 2 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Hampstead Topsail (21-5) at Northern Guilford (24-2), 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Northern Guilford at Hampstead Topsail, 6 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed): Hampstead Topsail at Northern Guilford, 6 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
West
Game 1: Lake Norman Charter (19-6) at R-S Central (23-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Game 2: R-S Central vs. Lake Norman Charter, at Hopewell High, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Lake Norman Charter at R-S Central, 7 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Edenton Holmes (24-2) at South Granville (25-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: South Granville at Edenton Holmes, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed); Edenton Holmes at South Granville, 6 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A
West
Game 1: North Stanly (20-5) at Murphy (21-5), 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Murphy at North Stanly, 6 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed); North Stanly at Murphy, 6 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Whiteville (21-5) at Rosewood (23-3), 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Rosewood at Whiteville, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed): Whiteville at Rosewood, 7 p.m. Saturday
SOFTBALL
Regional finals
Class 4A
West
Game 1: North Davidson (24-2) at Richmond Senior (24-2), 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Richmond Senior at North Davidson, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed); North Davidson at Richmond Senior, 7 p.m. Saturday
East
Game1: Southern Alamance (24-2) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (24-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Cape Fear at Southern Alamance, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed): Southern Alamance at Cape Fear, 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
West
Game 1: Sun Valley (18-5) at Piedmont (21-2), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Piedmont at Sun Valley, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed): Sun Valley at Piedmont, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Hillsborough Orange (22-2) at West Brunswick (22-3), 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: West Brunswick at Hillsborough Orange, 6 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed); West Brunswick at Hillsborough Orange, 8:30 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
West
Game 1: Parkwood (20-2) at Madison (25-0), 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Madison at Parkwood, 6 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed), Parkwood at Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday
East
Game 1: Eastern Randolph (18-7) at South Granville (24-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: South Granville at Eastern Randolph, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed); Eastern Randolph at South Granville, 6 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A
West
Game 1: Gray Stone Day (20-4) at North Stanly (20-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Game 2: North Stanly vs. Gray Stone Day, at Pfeiffer University, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 3 (if needed): Gray Stone Day at North Stanly, 7 p.m. Friday
East
Game 1: Whiteville (21-5) at Louisburg (24-2), 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Louisburg at Whiteville, 6 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if needed): Whiteville at Louisburg, 6 p.m. Saturday
GIRLS SOCCER
Regional finals
Class 4A
West
Charlotte Catholic (21-2-3) at West Forsyth (24-1-1), 6 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
East
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 2, Wilmington Hoggard 0
State championship
(Saturday)
(N.C. State, Raleigh)
Charlotte Catholic-West Forsyth winner vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (22-1-1), 8 p.m.
Class 3A
West
Weddington 3, Cox Mill 1
East
Corinth Holders (18-4-1) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (24-0-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)
State championship
(Saturday)
(N.C. State, Raleigh)
Weddington (21-2) vs. Corinth Holders-Fayetteville Terry Sanford winner, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
West
West Stokes 1, Hendersonville 0
East
Carrboro 2, Dixon 1
State championship
(Saturday)
(N.C. State, Raleigh)
West Stokes (24-3-1) vs. Dixon (23-2-1), 5 p.m.
Class 1A
West
Community School of Davidson 4, Gray Stone Day 1
East
Wake Forest Franklin Academy 3, Chapel Hill Woods Charter 0
State championship
(Saturday)
(N.C. State, Raleigh)
Community School of Davidson (25-1) vs. Wake Forest Franklin Academy (22-2), 11
Comments