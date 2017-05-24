Community School of Davidson’s girls soccer team will play for the state championship Saturday
High School Sports

May 24, 2017 12:33 PM

Rainy weather forcing more changes to NCHSAA baseball, softball playoffs; soccer finals set

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

More rainy weather across the Carolinas is again forcing changes to the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball and softball regional championship schedules.

Most of the best-of-3 series were scheduled to start Tuesday, but all of series openers were postponed -- most to Wednesday evening. But with a tornado watch in effect for part of the state and bad weather in the forecast, a number of those Wednesday games are now being pushed back another day.

In 4A, for example, the Lake Norman-Skyland Roberson series will start Thursday. In 1A, North Stanly-Murphy will also start Thursday. In softball, the opener of the 4A West softball finals between North Davidson and Richmond Senior also was pushed back to Thursday.

Two series were still on to start Wednesday: 2A Western baseball (Lake Norman Charter at R-S Central) and 1A West softball (Gray Stone Day at North Stanly).

There is also a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Thursday's forecast, and some schools are making contingency plans for condensing their three-game series into two days.

Officials at Parkwood High in Union County say if rain impacts their school's 2A West softball series opener Thursday at Madison, the teams would start the series Friday evening at Madison. Then Games 2 and 3 would be played Saturday at Parkwood. The original schedule had Madison, the higher-seeded team, hosting two of the three games.

One other change has Marvin Ridge and Crest playing the possible third game of their series at 2 p.m. Saturday at Marvin Ridge, rather than the original 7 p.m. first pitch.

SOCCER FINALS

Game times have been announced for Saturday's girls' soccer state championship games at N.C. State University in Raleigh.

Community School of Davidson will face Wake Forest's Franklin Academy for the 1A title at 11 a.m. Community School of Davidson, the reigning state champ, has won two of the past three state championships.

At 2 p.m., reigning N.C. 3A champ Weddington will play either Fayetteville Sanford or Corinth Holders. At 5 p.m., West Stokes faces Carrboro for the 2A championship, and at 8 p.m., Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons will face either West Forsyth or Charlotte Catholic, which are scheduled to play their N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game Thursday night.

NCHSAA Playoff Update

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Regional finals

Class 4A

West

Game 1: Lake Norman (23-3) at Skyland Roberson (25-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Skyland Roberson at Lake Norman, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed); Lake Norman at Skyland Roberson, 7 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Holly Springs (22-4) vs. Wilmington New Hanover (23-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Wilmington New Hanover at Holly Springs, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed): Holly Springs at Wilmington New Hanover, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

West

Game 1: Crest (19-6) at Marvin Ridge (24-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Marvin Ridge at Crest, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed): Crest at Marvin Ridge, 2 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Hampstead Topsail (21-5) at Northern Guilford (24-2), 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Northern Guilford at Hampstead Topsail, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed): Hampstead Topsail at Northern Guilford, 6 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

West

Game 1: Lake Norman Charter (19-6) at R-S Central (23-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Game 2: R-S Central vs. Lake Norman Charter, at Hopewell High, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Lake Norman Charter at R-S Central, 7 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Edenton Holmes (24-2) at South Granville (25-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: South Granville at Edenton Holmes, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed); Edenton Holmes at South Granville, 6 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

West

Game 1: North Stanly (20-5) at Murphy (21-5), 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Murphy at North Stanly, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed); North Stanly at Murphy, 6 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Whiteville (21-5) at Rosewood (23-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Rosewood at Whiteville, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed): Whiteville at Rosewood, 7 p.m. Saturday

SOFTBALL

Regional finals

Class 4A

West

Game 1: North Davidson (24-2) at Richmond Senior (24-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Richmond Senior at North Davidson, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed); North Davidson at Richmond Senior, 7 p.m. Saturday

East

Game1: Southern Alamance (24-2) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (24-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Cape Fear at Southern Alamance, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed): Southern Alamance at Cape Fear, 7 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

West

Game 1: Sun Valley (18-5) at Piedmont (21-2), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Piedmont at Sun Valley, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed): Sun Valley at Piedmont, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Hillsborough Orange (22-2) at West Brunswick (22-3), 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: West Brunswick at Hillsborough Orange, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed); West Brunswick at Hillsborough Orange, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Class 2A

West

Game 1: Parkwood (20-2) at Madison (25-0), 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Madison at Parkwood, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed), Parkwood at Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Eastern Randolph (18-7) at South Granville (24-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: South Granville at Eastern Randolph, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed); Eastern Randolph at South Granville, 6 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

West

Game 1: Gray Stone Day (20-4) at North Stanly (20-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Game 2: North Stanly vs. Gray Stone Day, at Pfeiffer University, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Gray Stone Day at North Stanly, 7 p.m. Friday

East

Game 1: Whiteville (21-5) at Louisburg (24-2), 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: Louisburg at Whiteville, 6 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if needed): Whiteville at Louisburg, 6 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS SOCCER

Regional finals

Class 4A

West

Charlotte Catholic (21-2-3) at West Forsyth (24-1-1), 6 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

East

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 2, Wilmington Hoggard 0

State championship

(Saturday)

(N.C. State, Raleigh)

Charlotte Catholic-West Forsyth winner vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (22-1-1), 8 p.m.

Class 3A

West

Weddington 3, Cox Mill 1

East

Corinth Holders (18-4-1) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (24-0-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday (ppd. from Tuesday)

State championship

(Saturday)

(N.C. State, Raleigh)

Weddington (21-2) vs. Corinth Holders-Fayetteville Terry Sanford winner, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

West

West Stokes 1, Hendersonville 0

East

Carrboro 2, Dixon 1

State championship

(Saturday)

(N.C. State, Raleigh)

West Stokes (24-3-1) vs. Dixon (23-2-1), 5 p.m.

Class 1A

West

Community School of Davidson 4, Gray Stone Day 1

East

Wake Forest Franklin Academy 3, Chapel Hill Woods Charter 0

State championship

(Saturday)

(N.C. State, Raleigh)

Community School of Davidson (25-1) vs. Wake Forest Franklin Academy (22-2), 11

